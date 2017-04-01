Penn Hills players to compete in Roundball Classic

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Six seniors in the Penn Hills basketball programs will have one more basketball game to play and cap off their high school basketball careers — the Roundball Classic.

Four boys and two girls will participate in the all-star showcase April 28-29 at Geneva College in Beaver Falls.

The showcase will feature eight boys teams, which consist of squads from all six classifications and two teams filled with WPIAL standouts that span all classifications.

“It shows a lot about the kids, the program and where we came from the last couple of years. All four are all hard workers and good kids. They are all going to do well at the next level,” Penn Hills boys coach Dan DeRose said.

The Roundball Classic has showcased the Pittsburgh basketball talent since 2003 but has integrated the new six classifications that were put in place this season.

Sherron Schifino and Chavar Williamson will be part of the Class 6A team that will face Class 5A and Prep Schools at 8 p.m. April 29.

“It should be some good competition. I'm looking forward to playing against the top competition because it's going to bring the best out of all of us,” Williamson said.

Schifino, who is undecided about college but is looking to visit Clarion, led Penn Hills to a 19-4 overall record, including a 12-2 mark in Section 3-6A. The Indians finished in a three-way share of the section title but lost 59-58 to North Hills in the WPIAL quarterfinals.

“The way it ended, I was pretty mad. But I had a good high school career mainly because the past two years we had coach DeRose and we had a lot of success,” Schifino said. “Those were the two best years that we had because we had the most success as a team with two section titles.”

Julian Bennett, who has committed to Penn State Behrend, and Jamil Tarver, who is committed to Carlow, were named to the East team and will face the West at 7 p.m. April 28.

“The Roundball Classic has been around for a while when it was Pennsylvania against everybody else. It's a real honor to be selected and it feels like my hard work is really paying off,” Bennett said.

The girls team will be represented by Desiree Oliver, a Temple commit, and Ionie Banner, who committed to the University of Chicago.

Oliver and Banner will be part of the Class 6A team that will face off against a team made up of Class 5A and 4A standouts at 4 p.m. April 29. Oliver averaged 19.4 points per game this season and Banner averaged 7.6.

Andrew John is a freelance writer.