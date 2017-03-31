Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

High school notebook: Greensburg Salem looking for girls basketball coach
Paul Schofield | Friday, March 31, 2017, 8:12 p.m.

Greensburg Salem is looking for a new girls basketball coach after Lisa Mankins turned in her resignation to athletic director Lynn Jobe last week.

The Greensburg Salem School Board will accept it April 18.

“It's one of the hardest decisions I had to make,” Mankins said. “It was a struggle. You want to be 100 percent of a mom or 100 percent of a coach. It's tough to do both, so I picked family.

“My girls (Abigail and Kaitlyn) play, and I was only able to see five of their games. They're going to be playing AAU ball, and I wanted to be there for them.”

Mankins coached the girls for the past three seasons and went 30-39 with three consecutive WPIAL playoff appearances. She plans to stay on as an assistant for the boys' team coached by her husband, Craig.

“I'm glad Greensburg Salem gave me the opportunity to coach a sport I love,” she said. “If I wasn't going to be able to be in the gym with the team, it would be unfair to them. I started a bunch of freshmen, and we're going to have good group back.”

Greensburg Salem isn't the only school searching for new coaches.

Canon McMillan is in the market for a girls basketball coach and a wrestling coach. Girls basketball coach Lou Waller stepped down for business and family reasons, while wrestling coach Jason Cardillo resigned to spend more time with his family.

Connellsville also is looking for a new girls coach after the school board decided to open Jamie McPoyle's position after the team finished second in Section 3-5A and reached the playoffs.

Successful surgery

Franklin Regional senior Spencer Lee had successful surgery on his right knee Tuesday to repair an anterior cruciate ligament tear.

Lee, an Iowa recruit, injured the knee at practice in January and tried to finish his high school career as a four-time PIAA, undefeated champion.

He fell to Exeter Township senior Austin DeSanto at the buzzer, 6-5, in the 126-pound state final and finished with a 144-1 career record.

Lee made no excuses about the result stating “It was my choice to try to wrestle with a torn ACL.”

Lee missed out on competing at the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic, where he served as captain of the Pennsylvania and WPIAL teams.

No-hitter

Thursday was quite a start for the Yough baseball team and sophomore lefty Jarett Bach.

The 6-foot-3 hurler tossed a five-inning no-hitter as the Cougars blanked Southmoreland, 19-0, in their season opener.

Bach struck out six and walked one. Southmoreland also had two runners reach on an error.

“That was his first varsity start,” Yough coach Craig Spisak said. “He was around the plate. He was throwing strikes and getting ahead.

“It's too early to tell, but he shows promise. He just lacked experience. We just wanted to see how he pitched in game situations.”

Spisak said Bach is sound mechanically and likes how he delivers the ball.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

