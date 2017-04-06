Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Hempfield's Burns makes college decision
Bill Beckner Jr. | Thursday, April 6, 2017, 8:03 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Michelle Burns (10) drives past Penn-Trafford's Athena Biondi during the game at Penn-Trafford on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Harrison City.

Updated 29 minutes ago

Michelle Burns thinks she will be a fan of the city life. That is something that attracted her to Point Park University.

The Hempfield senior announced late Wednesday that she will further her basketball career at Point Park, which fields an NAIA program. She also had offers to play at West Virginia Wesleyan and Wheeling Jesuit — where her two sisters, Mary and Monica, currently go to school and play sports.

Mary is a senior lacrosse player while “Mo” is a redshirt sophomore basketball player who led NCAA Division II in free-throw shooting this past season (96 percent) and made 95 foul shots in a row to break the national D-II record.

Michelle plans to carve a different path than her siblings.

“Point Park is pretty different from all the other schools I looked at, but I really liked it when I visited,” Burns said. “It's a whole different atmosphere, but I can see myself really enjoying the city.”

A 5-foot-5 senior guard and four-year starter, Burns led Hempfield to the WPIAL and PIAA playoffs this season in Class 6A. Hobbled some by a foot injury, she still managed to average 15 points, five assists and three rebounds a game for the Spartans (14-10).

Hempfield made the playoffs all four years with Burns, including reaching the WPIAL 4A title game in 2013-14 when she was a freshman — and her sister, Monica, was a senior.

“I think (Point Park) got a steal, and she will be tremendous there,” Hempfield coach Aaron Epps said. “It's a great fit.”

Like Epps, Point Park head coach Tony Grenek is a Butler graduate. Grenek was an associate head coach at Seton Hill for two years.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.