Hempfield's Burns makes college decision

Michelle Burns thinks she will be a fan of the city life. That is something that attracted her to Point Park University.

The Hempfield senior announced late Wednesday that she will further her basketball career at Point Park, which fields an NAIA program. She also had offers to play at West Virginia Wesleyan and Wheeling Jesuit — where her two sisters, Mary and Monica, currently go to school and play sports.

Mary is a senior lacrosse player while “Mo” is a redshirt sophomore basketball player who led NCAA Division II in free-throw shooting this past season (96 percent) and made 95 foul shots in a row to break the national D-II record.

Michelle plans to carve a different path than her siblings.

“Point Park is pretty different from all the other schools I looked at, but I really liked it when I visited,” Burns said. “It's a whole different atmosphere, but I can see myself really enjoying the city.”

A 5-foot-5 senior guard and four-year starter, Burns led Hempfield to the WPIAL and PIAA playoffs this season in Class 6A. Hobbled some by a foot injury, she still managed to average 15 points, five assists and three rebounds a game for the Spartans (14-10).

Hempfield made the playoffs all four years with Burns, including reaching the WPIAL 4A title game in 2013-14 when she was a freshman — and her sister, Monica, was a senior.

“I think (Point Park) got a steal, and she will be tremendous there,” Hempfield coach Aaron Epps said. “It's a great fit.”

Like Epps, Point Park head coach Tony Grenek is a Butler graduate. Grenek was an associate head coach at Seton Hill for two years.

