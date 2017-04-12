Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Franklin Regional boys basketball coach Midgley resigns
Bill Beckner Jr. | Wednesday, April 12, 2017, 4:30 p.m.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional head coach Brad Midgley reacts late in the 4th period of their 75-61 loss to Moon in their WPIAL Class 5-A boys basketball quarterfinal on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at North Hills High School.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional coach Brad Midgley talks to his team during a timeout against Armstrong in the second quarter Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Franklin Regional.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional coach Brad Midgley motions to the referee for a foul during a game against Norwin at Franklin Regional on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. Norwin won 75-71.

When asked what he will remember most about his time at Franklin Regional, Brad Midgley said, “Seeing the kids grow as individuals and players.”

Midgley also wants to see his two young children grow up, which is why he decided to resign as boys basketball coach of the Panthers after eight seasons.

“It was such a great group of kids,” said Midgley, 36. “The seniors and juniors on this year's team were in fourth and fifth grade when I started.”

Midgley, who had a modest college playing career at Duquesne, finished with a record of 84-97 and led the Panthers to four playoff trips, the last one the best of the bunch. Franklin Regional made the WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinals and PIAA playoffs, where it upset WPIAL champion Moon in the first round 52-51, on a last-second shot by senior forward Simon Behr.

It was the Panthers' first PIAA win since 1997 and first state tournament appearance since 2008, the year before Midgley arrived. They finished 14-12 to clinch Midgley's fourth winning season.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

