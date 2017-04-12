Franklin Regional boys basketball coach Midgley resigns

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When asked what he will remember most about his time at Franklin Regional, Brad Midgley said, “Seeing the kids grow as individuals and players.”

Midgley also wants to see his two young children grow up, which is why he decided to resign as boys basketball coach of the Panthers after eight seasons.

“It was such a great group of kids,” said Midgley, 36. “The seniors and juniors on this year's team were in fourth and fifth grade when I started.”

Midgley, who had a modest college playing career at Duquesne, finished with a record of 84-97 and led the Panthers to four playoff trips, the last one the best of the bunch. Franklin Regional made the WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinals and PIAA playoffs, where it upset WPIAL champion Moon in the first round 52-51, on a last-second shot by senior forward Simon Behr.

It was the Panthers' first PIAA win since 1997 and first state tournament appearance since 2008, the year before Midgley arrived. They finished 14-12 to clinch Midgley's fourth winning season.

