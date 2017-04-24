Westmoreland high school notebook: Roundball Classic games set for the weekend

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Don't pack away high school basketball season just yet.

The Roundball Classic all-star games will be played Friday and Saturday at Geneva College in Beaver Falls.

There are two boys games Friday — East vs. West at 7 p.m. and Class A/District 10/City League vs. Class 2A at 9.

On Saturday, there will be two girls games and two boys games. District 6/10 vs. WPIAL Class A/2A/3A/City League girls is at 2 p.m. Class 5A/4A vs. 6A girls starts at 4. Class 3A vs. 4A boys is at 6, and Class 5A/Prep vs. Class 6A boys is scheduled for 8.

Westmoreland County players selected to play include Neal McDermott, Ben Hertzog, Jack Liberatore and Dom Eisaman of Greensburg Central Catholic, Latrobe's Austin Butler and Jake Biss, Norwin's Anthony DelleFemine, Jeannette's Mike Pompei, Tommy Pisula of Southmoreland, Justice Rice and Jaden Altomore of Monessen, John McClaren of Yough and Max Garda of Burrell.

Local girls selected include Brittany Stawovy of Greensburg Central Catholic, Olivia Sirnic of Jeannette, Michelle Burns of Hempfield, Abi Gabauer of Norwin, Olivia Porter of Southmoreland and Eliza Oswalt of Burrell.

Lacrosse record

With a thumbs-up for a quick photo, Franklin Regional's Anna Stephens acknowledged her school record. Stephens fired in two goals Friday against Oakland Catholic at Cupples Stadium on the South Side to break the Panthers' all-time scoring mark with 206 career goals. The old record of 205 was held by Jillian Bonarati since 2008.

Shaw picks Seton Hill

Greensburg Salem senior Alec Shaw decided to wrestle and play baseball at Seton Hill.

Shaw celebrated his announcement by tossing a three-hit shutout against Derry as the Golden Lions won, 3-0.

This has been a big season for Shaw, who also earned all-state wrestling honors by placing sixth at the PIAA championships and third in the WPIAL at 170 pounds. Shaw wrestled in the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic and won his match for the WPIAL All-Stars.

“Seton Hill has been after me to wrestle from the beginning of the season,” Shaw said. “Well, they finally got me. It was hard to decide which sport was my favorite because I have pretty good success in both.”

More recruiting updates:

• Latrobe senior Joel Cawoski also gave a verbal commitment to wrestle at Seton Hill.

• Penn-Trafford senior Matt McGillick has decided to attend The Citadel for wrestling. McGillick placed sixth in the state and was a WPIAL runner-up at 182. He was a three-time PIAA qualifier.

• Norwin junior soccer player Erin Arnold will continue her career at Slippery Rock.

• Franklin Regional baseball player Will Constantin committed to play at Clarion. He is a senior shortstop.

Staff writer Paul Schofield contributed. Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.