Westmoreland high school lookahead: Week of Dec. 11, 2017

MONDAY

Boys basketball

• The 15th annual Mike Rettger Memorial Tournament opens at Franklin Regional with Monessen (1-1) facing Westinghouse (2-0) at 6 p.m. Norwin (2-0) takes on host Franklin Regional (2-0) at 7:30.

Norwin held off Franklin Regional, 75-71, to win the tournament last year.

• Blairsville (0-2) at Greensburg Salem (2-0), Greensburg Central Catholic (0-2) at Washington (0-0) and Mt. Pleasant (0-2) at Belle Vernon (1-1) are other area games to watch, all beginning at 7:30.

Girls basketball

• The North Allegheny tournament also presents intriguing matchups, and Norwin vs. Chartiers Valley is no exception. The teams play at 6 p.m. Norwin (0-2) has won WPIAL titles in two of the last three years, and the Colts (1-1) won the Class 5A title last season.

• Southmoreland, led by transfer Cali Konek, plays at Laurel Highlands.

Hockey

• A clash of first-place teams has South/East Division leader Franklin Regional (6-3) hosting North/West leader Quaker Valley (7-3) at 6:30 p.m. at Center Ice in Delmont.

TUESDAY

Boys basketball

• The Rettger Tournament concludes with the consolation game at 6 and the championship at 7:30.

• Other notable games: Latrobe (1-1) faces Gateway (0-2) and Mt. Pleasant travels to Greensburg Salem.

Girls basketball

• Greensburg Salem (1-1) at Belle Vernon (1-1) is a quality matchup of experienced teams.

WEDNESDAY

Wrestling

• Teams jump into section play, and there are three impressive matchups right out of the gate in Section 1-AAA. No. 6 Hempfield travels to No. 4 Greensburg Salem, Norwin visits No. 8 Franklin Regional, and Penn-Trafford is at Latrobe.

• Yough visits No. 2 Derry in Section 2-AA.

Boys basketball

• Greensburg Central Catholic tries to make it back-to-back wins against perennial power Aliquippa as the Centurions, under new coach Jim Nesser, host the Quips.

THURSDAY

Girls basketball

• Section play opens with Greensburg Salem hosting Laurel Highlands in 3-5A. Indiana plays at Franklin Regional in 4-5A, and Mt. Pleasant at Derry and Southmoreland at Keystone Oaks in 3-4A.

• Latrobe at Pine-Richland is nonsection but worth a look.

Hockey

• Hempfield hosts Mars at 9:15 p.m. at Kirk Nevin Arena in Greensburg.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball

• Section 3-6A produced some thrilling games last season, and it opens with strong matchups. Hempfield goes to Fox Chapel, and Woodland Hills visits Latrobe. Section 1-4A has Yough at Derry, and Jeannette plays its season opener at Summit Academy in Section 1-2A.

Girls basketball

• Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional is one of the better nonsection games on the schedule, and Hempfield visits Fox Chapel in the Section 2-6A opener.