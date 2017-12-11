Westmoreland high school roundup: McGowan leads Greensburg Salem to 3-0 start

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Marvel McGowan poured in 34 points as Greensburg Salem notched an 84-65 victory over Blairsville in a nonsection boys basketball game Monday night.

Dante Parsons added 15 points for the Golden Lions, who opened the game on a 27-12 run in their home opener and improved to 3-0 after sweeping a pair of games at the Derry tournament over the weekend.

Matt Jackson had 15 points for Blairsville (0-3).

Belle Vernon 87, Mt. Pleasant 44 — Four double-digit scorers helped Belle Vernon (2-1) pick up a nonsection victory. The Leopards were led by Christian Murphy (12 points), Joey Sabolek (11), Bryce Washington (11) and Thomas Hepple (10). Ryan Quinn scored 13 for Mt. Pleasant (0-3).

East Allegheny 69, Yough 31 — Olajawon Owens scored 20 points to lead East Allegheny (1-2) to a nonsection win. The Wildcats led 24-10 in the first quarter. Gamal Marballie had seven points for Yough (0-3).

Hempfield 55, Altoona 52 — Braden Brose had 12 points and Justin Sliwoski and Reed Hipps each had 11 as Hempfield (1-2) won a nonsection game at Altoona.

Washington 46, Greensburg CentralCatholic 40 — Geoff Helm had 16 points for Greensburg Central Catholic (0-3), but the Centurions dropped a nonsection game at Class 3A No. 3 Washington (1-0).

The Little Prexies finished the game on a 10-3 run.

Westinghouse 86, Monessen 66 — Westinghouse 6-foot-11 center James Ellis scored a team-high 24 points and the Bulldogs (3-0) exploded for 31 points in the third quarter to overcome a 34-29 halftime deficit and take the opener of the Mike Rettger Memorial Tournament at Franklin Regional.

Westinghouse had 57 second-half points to pull away from the Class A No. 1-ranked Greyhounds (1-2). Hassan Ismaeli and Rodkeem Byrd scored 12 apiece for Westinghouse.

Monessen's Lyndon Henderson led all scorers with 28.

Girls basketball

Chartiers Valley 56, Norwin 52 — At the North Allegheny tournament, Megan McConnell had 21 points to lead Class 5A No. 1 Chartiers Valley (2-1) to a victory. Magen Polczynski had 17 points for Norwin (0-3).

Franklin Regional 65, West Mifflin 50 — Jordan Yaniga and Isabelle Palamone each scored 21 points to lead Franklin Regional (3-0) to a nonsection victory. The Panthers closed the game on a 40-22 run.

Southmoreland 72, Laurel Highlands60 — Maggie Moore had 22 points and Brooke Corley scored 15 as Southmoreland (3-0) won a nonsection game on the road. Cali Konek had 13 points for the Scotties.

Hockey

Franklin Regional 5, Quaker Valley 3— Oldrich Virag had three goals and two assists as Franklin Regional (7-3) won a PIHL Class AA showdown over Quaker Valley (7-5). Ethan Yohe had a goal and three assists.

Chartiers Valley 5, Greensburg Salem2 — Garison Adnolina had two goals for Greensburg Salem (1-10) in a PIHL Class A loss. Trevor Stevenson scored twice for Chartiers Valley (3-7).