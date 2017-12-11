Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Westmoreland high school roundup: McGowan leads Greensburg Salem to 3-0 start

Staff Reports | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 10:06 p.m.
Westinghouse's James Ellis blocks a shot by Monessen's Lyndon Henderson during their game Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, at Franklin Regional High School. Westinghouse won, 86-66.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Westinghouse's James Ellis blocks a shot by Monessen's Lyndon Henderson during their game Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, at Franklin Regional High School. Westinghouse won, 86-66.

Updated 10 hours ago

Marvel McGowan poured in 34 points as Greensburg Salem notched an 84-65 victory over Blairsville in a nonsection boys basketball game Monday night.

Dante Parsons added 15 points for the Golden Lions, who opened the game on a 27-12 run in their home opener and improved to 3-0 after sweeping a pair of games at the Derry tournament over the weekend.

Matt Jackson had 15 points for Blairsville (0-3).

Belle Vernon 87, Mt. Pleasant 44 — Four double-digit scorers helped Belle Vernon (2-1) pick up a nonsection victory. The Leopards were led by Christian Murphy (12 points), Joey Sabolek (11), Bryce Washington (11) and Thomas Hepple (10). Ryan Quinn scored 13 for Mt. Pleasant (0-3).

East Allegheny 69, Yough 31 — Olajawon Owens scored 20 points to lead East Allegheny (1-2) to a nonsection win. The Wildcats led 24-10 in the first quarter. Gamal Marballie had seven points for Yough (0-3).

Hempfield 55, Altoona 52 — Braden Brose had 12 points and Justin Sliwoski and Reed Hipps each had 11 as Hempfield (1-2) won a nonsection game at Altoona.

Washington 46, Greensburg CentralCatholic 40 — Geoff Helm had 16 points for Greensburg Central Catholic (0-3), but the Centurions dropped a nonsection game at Class 3A No. 3 Washington (1-0).

The Little Prexies finished the game on a 10-3 run.

Westinghouse 86, Monessen 66 — Westinghouse 6-foot-11 center James Ellis scored a team-high 24 points and the Bulldogs (3-0) exploded for 31 points in the third quarter to overcome a 34-29 halftime deficit and take the opener of the Mike Rettger Memorial Tournament at Franklin Regional.

Westinghouse had 57 second-half points to pull away from the Class A No. 1-ranked Greyhounds (1-2). Hassan Ismaeli and Rodkeem Byrd scored 12 apiece for Westinghouse.

Monessen's Lyndon Henderson led all scorers with 28.

Girls basketball

Chartiers Valley 56, Norwin 52 — At the North Allegheny tournament, Megan McConnell had 21 points to lead Class 5A No. 1 Chartiers Valley (2-1) to a victory. Magen Polczynski had 17 points for Norwin (0-3).

Franklin Regional 65, West Mifflin 50 — Jordan Yaniga and Isabelle Palamone each scored 21 points to lead Franklin Regional (3-0) to a nonsection victory. The Panthers closed the game on a 40-22 run.

Southmoreland 72, Laurel Highlands60 — Maggie Moore had 22 points and Brooke Corley scored 15 as Southmoreland (3-0) won a nonsection game on the road. Cali Konek had 13 points for the Scotties.

Hockey

Franklin Regional 5, Quaker Valley 3— Oldrich Virag had three goals and two assists as Franklin Regional (7-3) won a PIHL Class AA showdown over Quaker Valley (7-5). Ethan Yohe had a goal and three assists.

Chartiers Valley 5, Greensburg Salem2 — Garison Adnolina had two goals for Greensburg Salem (1-10) in a PIHL Class A loss. Trevor Stevenson scored twice for Chartiers Valley (3-7).

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.