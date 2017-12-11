Pittsburgh high school roundup: Briscoe hits milestone as Ringgold girls edge Charleroi

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ashley Briscoe scored 12 points and surpassed 1,000 for her career as Ringgold edged Charleroi, 40-39, in a nonsection girls basketball Monday night.

Taylor Mendicino also had 12 points for Ringgold (2-1). Maria Claybaugh had 17 points for Charleroi (2-1).

Armstrong 50, Knoch 36 — Kenzie Lasher notched a third straight double-double with 25 points and 12 rebounds to lead Armstrong (3-0) to a nonsection win.

Avonworth 66, Elizabeth Forward 54 — Hayden Robinson scored 27 points as Avonworth (3-0) won a nonsection game. Bri Spirnak had 22 points for Elizabeth Forward (1-2).

Canon-McMillan 66, Steel Valley 25 — Izzy Allen had 24 points and 12 rebounds, and Tamara Mathis added 21 points as Canon-McMillan (2-1) won a nonsection game.

East Allegheny 63, Shady Side Academy 51 — Amani Johnson scored 35 points as Class 3A No. 3 East Allegheny (3-0) won a nonsection game. Arianna Goitz had 18 points for Shady Side Academy (2-1).

Keystone Oaks 60, Seton LaSalle 41 — Isa Bogdan had 18 points as Keystone Oaks (2-1) won a nonsection game. Layni Ziegler scored 15 for the Rebels (2-1).

Quigley Catholic 72, Freedom 63 — Taylor Kirschner had 30 points and Clara Stephenson added 20 as Class A No. 4 Quigley Catholic (1-2) won a nonsection game.

Riverside 66, New Brighton 17 — Sydney Wolf tallied 19 points and Lauren Bettencourt added 18 as Class 3A No. 4 Riverside (3-0) won a nonsection contest.

Penn Hills 43, Mt. Lebanon 39 — Led by Tayonna Robertson, Class 6A No. 2 Penn Hills (1-2) earned a nonsection win at the North Allegheny tournament.

Peters Township 51, Trinity 35 — Makenna Marisa scored 26 points to lead Class 6A Peters Township (3-0) to a nonsection victory. The Indians led 21-8 to start the game.

Seneca Valley 59, New Castle 46 — Madelyn Karchut had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and McKenna Gross scored 20 points as Seneca Valley (2-1) won a nonsection game.

Thomas Jefferson 82, South Park 49 — In nonsection play, Jenna Clark tallied 24 points to guide Thomas Jefferson (2-1) to victory. Marina Petruzzi had 20 points for the Jaguars. Cassidy Zandier scored 23 for South Park (1-2).

West Greene 58, McGuffey 23 — Madison Lampe had 14 points and McKenna Lampe added 12 as Class A No. 2 West Greene (2-0) won a nonsection game.

Winchester Thurston 43, Cornell 31 — Gia Thorpe had 29 points as Class A No. 1 Winchester Thurston (1-1) won a nonsection game at Class A No. 5 Cornell (0-3) in a rematch of the WPIAL championship game.

Boys basketball

Aliquippa 45, Blackhawk 40 — MJ Devonshire had 18 points to pace Class 3A No. 2 Aliquippa (1-0) in a nonsection victory.

Butler 72, Ambridge 67 — Ethan Morton scored 26 points to lift Butler (3-0) to a nonsection win. Monterrey Carpenter had 23 points and Aaron Hilzendeger had 21 for Ambridge (2-1).

Central Valley 55, Shaler 35 — A trio of double-digit scorers helped Central Valley (2-1) earn a nonsection win. Josh Kline had 12 points, Owen Smith had 11 and Tyler Walker added 10.

Connellsville 68, Ringgold 41 — Treyvon Clayton scored 22 points and Seth Younkin had 17 as Connellsville (2-1) won a nonsection game at home.

OLSH 79, Hopewell 52 — Dante Spadafora had 24 points as OLSH (2-1) rolled to a nonsection win. Roman Gill had 16 points for Hopewell (1-2).

Penn Hills 71, Propel Andrew Street 49 — Daivon Stephens scored 17 points as Penn Hills (3-0) claimed a nonsection win. The Indians pulled away with a 29-11 run in the second quarter.

Steel Valley 56, Thomas Jefferson 48 — Chase Polak scored 21 points and Kameron Williams had 17 as Steel Valley (3-0) won a nonsection game. John Adams led Thomas Jefferson (0-3) with 16 points.

Woodland Hills 87, Brashear 70 — Keandre Bowles had 27 points and Amante Britt scored 24 as Class 6A No. 5 Woodland Hills (3-0) earned a nonsection win. Lontee Smith had 20 points for Brashear (1-2).