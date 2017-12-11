Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Pittsburgh high school roundup: Briscoe hits milestone as Ringgold girls edge Charleroi

Staff Reports | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 10:42 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

Ashley Briscoe scored 12 points and surpassed 1,000 for her career as Ringgold edged Charleroi, 40-39, in a nonsection girls basketball Monday night.

Taylor Mendicino also had 12 points for Ringgold (2-1). Maria Claybaugh had 17 points for Charleroi (2-1).

Armstrong 50, Knoch 36 — Kenzie Lasher notched a third straight double-double with 25 points and 12 rebounds to lead Armstrong (3-0) to a nonsection win.

Avonworth 66, Elizabeth Forward 54 — Hayden Robinson scored 27 points as Avonworth (3-0) won a nonsection game. Bri Spirnak had 22 points for Elizabeth Forward (1-2).

Canon-McMillan 66, Steel Valley 25 — Izzy Allen had 24 points and 12 rebounds, and Tamara Mathis added 21 points as Canon-McMillan (2-1) won a nonsection game.

East Allegheny 63, Shady Side Academy 51 — Amani Johnson scored 35 points as Class 3A No. 3 East Allegheny (3-0) won a nonsection game. Arianna Goitz had 18 points for Shady Side Academy (2-1).

Keystone Oaks 60, Seton LaSalle 41 — Isa Bogdan had 18 points as Keystone Oaks (2-1) won a nonsection game. Layni Ziegler scored 15 for the Rebels (2-1).

Quigley Catholic 72, Freedom 63 — Taylor Kirschner had 30 points and Clara Stephenson added 20 as Class A No. 4 Quigley Catholic (1-2) won a nonsection game.

Riverside 66, New Brighton 17 — Sydney Wolf tallied 19 points and Lauren Bettencourt added 18 as Class 3A No. 4 Riverside (3-0) won a nonsection contest.

Penn Hills 43, Mt. Lebanon 39 — Led by Tayonna Robertson, Class 6A No. 2 Penn Hills (1-2) earned a nonsection win at the North Allegheny tournament.

Peters Township 51, Trinity 35 — Makenna Marisa scored 26 points to lead Class 6A Peters Township (3-0) to a nonsection victory. The Indians led 21-8 to start the game.

Seneca Valley 59, New Castle 46 — Madelyn Karchut had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and McKenna Gross scored 20 points as Seneca Valley (2-1) won a nonsection game.

Thomas Jefferson 82, South Park 49 — In nonsection play, Jenna Clark tallied 24 points to guide Thomas Jefferson (2-1) to victory. Marina Petruzzi had 20 points for the Jaguars. Cassidy Zandier scored 23 for South Park (1-2).

West Greene 58, McGuffey 23 — Madison Lampe had 14 points and McKenna Lampe added 12 as Class A No. 2 West Greene (2-0) won a nonsection game.

Winchester Thurston 43, Cornell 31 — Gia Thorpe had 29 points as Class A No. 1 Winchester Thurston (1-1) won a nonsection game at Class A No. 5 Cornell (0-3) in a rematch of the WPIAL championship game.

Boys basketball

Aliquippa 45, Blackhawk 40 — MJ Devonshire had 18 points to pace Class 3A No. 2 Aliquippa (1-0) in a nonsection victory.

Butler 72, Ambridge 67 — Ethan Morton scored 26 points to lift Butler (3-0) to a nonsection win. Monterrey Carpenter had 23 points and Aaron Hilzendeger had 21 for Ambridge (2-1).

Central Valley 55, Shaler 35 — A trio of double-digit scorers helped Central Valley (2-1) earn a nonsection win. Josh Kline had 12 points, Owen Smith had 11 and Tyler Walker added 10.

Connellsville 68, Ringgold 41 — Treyvon Clayton scored 22 points and Seth Younkin had 17 as Connellsville (2-1) won a nonsection game at home.

OLSH 79, Hopewell 52 — Dante Spadafora had 24 points as OLSH (2-1) rolled to a nonsection win. Roman Gill had 16 points for Hopewell (1-2).

Penn Hills 71, Propel Andrew Street 49 — Daivon Stephens scored 17 points as Penn Hills (3-0) claimed a nonsection win. The Indians pulled away with a 29-11 run in the second quarter.

Steel Valley 56, Thomas Jefferson 48 — Chase Polak scored 21 points and Kameron Williams had 17 as Steel Valley (3-0) won a nonsection game. John Adams led Thomas Jefferson (0-3) with 16 points.

Woodland Hills 87, Brashear 70 — Keandre Bowles had 27 points and Amante Britt scored 24 as Class 6A No. 5 Woodland Hills (3-0) earned a nonsection win. Lontee Smith had 20 points for Brashear (1-2).

