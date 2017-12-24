Westmoreland high school sports look ahead: Dec. 27-30

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Highlights of the week ahead in Westmoreland high school sports:

WEDNESDAY

Boys basketball

Holiday tournaments begin around the WPIAL. Penn-Trafford will host McKeesport, Allderdice and Plum. The Warriors open against Allderdice at 6:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Penn-Trafford welcomes Ringgold, Plum and McKeesport for its holiday tournament. The host Warriors take on Plum at 5 p.m.

THURSDAY

Boys basketball

The six-team Greensburg Salem holiday classic begins with Hempfield playing Laurel Highlands at 5 p.m., followed by Connellsville and Jeannette at 6:30 and Greensburg Central Catholic and Greensburg Salem at 8.

Penn-Trafford faces McKeesport at 5 in its tourney finale.

Girls basketball

Penn-Trafford wraps up its tournament against McKeesport at 6:30.

Wrestling

The Southmoreland Holiday Classic opens with preliminary-round matches at 9:30 a.m. Wrestlers from 31 teams will compete for titles.

FRIDAY

Wrestling

The prestigious Powerade Tournament, touted as “the second best tournament in the U.S.A.,” will have wrestlers from 52 schools competing over two days at Canon-McMillan. Action begins at 8:15 a.m. with early-round matches. Twenty-nine individual state-title winners are in the field, but only five returning Powerade champions are back.

The Southmoreland Tournament wraps up in Alverton. Semifinals are scheduled for 10 a.m., with finals at 4.

Yough will be at the Steve DeAugustino Classic at West Mifflin.

Boys basketball

The Greensburg Salem tournament continues with Laurel Highlands vs. Connellsville at 5, GCC and Hempfield at 6:30, and Jeannette vs. Greensburg Salem at 8.

Girls basketball

The eight-team Hempfield tournament gets underway. Oakland Catholic and Penn Hills have the opener at 3 p.m., Jeannette plays Connellsville at 4:30, Greensburg Central Catholic faces Burrell at 6, and the host Spartans take on Chartiers Valley at 7:30.

SATURDAY

Wrestling

The Powerade Tournament concludes at Canon-McMillan with semifinals at 11 a.m. and finals set for 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

The Hempfield tournament concludes with these games: Penn Hills-Connellsville (3 p.m.), Jeannette-Burrell (4:30), GCC-Chartiers Valley (6) and Hempfield-Oakland Catholic (7:30).

—Bill Beckner