Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Westmoreland high school sports look ahead: Dec. 27-30

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, 2:21 p.m.

Updated 39 minutes ago

Highlights of the week ahead in Westmoreland high school sports:

WEDNESDAY

Boys basketball

Holiday tournaments begin around the WPIAL. Penn-Trafford will host McKeesport, Allderdice and Plum. The Warriors open against Allderdice at 6:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Penn-Trafford welcomes Ringgold, Plum and McKeesport for its holiday tournament. The host Warriors take on Plum at 5 p.m.

THURSDAY

Boys basketball

The six-team Greensburg Salem holiday classic begins with Hempfield playing Laurel Highlands at 5 p.m., followed by Connellsville and Jeannette at 6:30 and Greensburg Central Catholic and Greensburg Salem at 8.

Penn-Trafford faces McKeesport at 5 in its tourney finale.

Girls basketball

Penn-Trafford wraps up its tournament against McKeesport at 6:30.

Wrestling

The Southmoreland Holiday Classic opens with preliminary-round matches at 9:30 a.m. Wrestlers from 31 teams will compete for titles.

FRIDAY

Wrestling

The prestigious Powerade Tournament, touted as “the second best tournament in the U.S.A.,” will have wrestlers from 52 schools competing over two days at Canon-McMillan. Action begins at 8:15 a.m. with early-round matches. Twenty-nine individual state-title winners are in the field, but only five returning Powerade champions are back.

The Southmoreland Tournament wraps up in Alverton. Semifinals are scheduled for 10 a.m., with finals at 4.

Yough will be at the Steve DeAugustino Classic at West Mifflin.

Boys basketball

The Greensburg Salem tournament continues with Laurel Highlands vs. Connellsville at 5, GCC and Hempfield at 6:30, and Jeannette vs. Greensburg Salem at 8.

Girls basketball

The eight-team Hempfield tournament gets underway. Oakland Catholic and Penn Hills have the opener at 3 p.m., Jeannette plays Connellsville at 4:30, Greensburg Central Catholic faces Burrell at 6, and the host Spartans take on Chartiers Valley at 7:30.

SATURDAY

Wrestling

The Powerade Tournament concludes at Canon-McMillan with semifinals at 11 a.m. and finals set for 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

The Hempfield tournament concludes with these games: Penn Hills-Connellsville (3 p.m.), Jeannette-Burrell (4:30), GCC-Chartiers Valley (6) and Hempfield-Oakland Catholic (7:30).

—Bill Beckner

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.