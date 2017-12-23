Hampton boys working out kinks early in season

For Hampton boys basketball, the biggest individual question mark already has been answered just a few weeks into the season. For the team, though, the ceiling has yet to be realized.

Hampton (2-3, 1-1) received a major shot in the arm when sophomore point guard Isaac DeGregorio returned earlier than expected from a heart condition that required surgery. The rest of the young team, led by Adam Bittner, its only senior starter, has held the fort well in some difficult early matchups.

“Young teams, which we are, are going to have those ups and downs,” coach Joe Lafko said. “At some point you want to make that turn up and get better and better.”

Getting DeGregorio back for the past two section contests has helped, though he still is rounding into form.

“The conditioning part,” DeGregorio said of the adjustment. “First game I played against West Allegheny, the first minute I was already dead. I've been running at the end of practice, and one time I swam. Just getting my cardio up. Of course, with my shot ... it just takes time to get it back.”

Hampton started its section schedule with a 67-65 loss to an undefeated West Allegheny squad before easily taking care of a typically tough Montour team. Other players, such as Bittner, have showed up with double-digit scoring performances.

“The role for Adam has totally changed this year,” Lafko said of his senior leader. “He had a number of guys to look up to the last few years. He's taken on the role of senior leader and done it exceptionally, not just verbally but in his actions. That's what's needed on this young team, and that's what he's delivering.”

An unexpected delivery came from one of Hampton's better athletes — just one that hadn't played organized basketball yet.

Ben Ringeisen, a 6-foot-6 post player who typically is in the winning column of tennis box scores — he made the WPIAL singles tournament as a freshman and qualified for the state tournament in doubles — has been a pleasant surprise for the program. He registered 13 points and 14 rebounds in a 71-48 win against Montour.

“Ben's got good size to his frame,” Lafko said. “He's got pretty good size to play the position, but he's only a sophomore and he's learning the game. His upside is so full of potential.”

While tennis to basketball is not the most typical crossover, Lafko sees Ringeisen's prior success in athletics as a major advantage.

“Those kinds of crossovers you can't teach. We encourage playing more than one sport. You can't find that (compete level) in a lot of open gyms,” Lafko said. “There's a pressure of being in game situations that those kids learn. They don't get flustered at times because they've been in that pressure situation.”

The Talbots were looking to apply more of their own pressure in the low post, with bigger players like Ringeisen, Colby Mignogna (6-3) and Josh Winek (6-2) capable of contributing double-digit scoring on any night. However, aside from the Montour game, Lafko hasn't seen a distinct size advantage against tough nonsection teams such as New Castle and Allderdice

“We take advantage of our advantages,” he said. “If we have a height advantage, we'll take advantage of it. If we have guard mismatches, we'll look to do that. At this point we're still learning and growing and trying to figure out what exact advantages we have.”

