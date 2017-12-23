Now at full strength, Gateway boys ready to roll

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Last year, the Gateway boys basketball team lost its first five games of the season. It was able to rebound and win its section.

The Gators seem to be on the same path this year. After losing their first four games, the Gators were able to pick up their first win Wednesday, a 45-32 nonsection victory against Altoona.

“It is a different situation,” coach Daryn Freedman said. “We are waiting on some of the football players.

“We like to win the nonsection games, but in the end it doesn't really matter. It matters if you want to be ranked. In the end, it comes down to making the playoffs and who is playing well in the playoffs.”

One football player they have been waiting for in particular is junior Courtney Jackson. Jackson was a first-team wide receiver in the Class 5A Big East Conference and key member of the Gators PIAA championship run.

Jackson's first game back was the win against Altoona.

“With Courtney, that changes our defense,” Freedman said. “He puts pressure on the ball, and it is a whole different animal with him out there.

“Even in practice, our offense and defense looks different with Courtney out there.”

The Gators also received some tough breaks in their first four games of the season, losing a heartbreaker in double overtime to Latrobe, 92-91, and an overtime game to Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic.

“It has been wild stuff happening, but we need to get on track,” Freedman said. “North Catholic is tough opponent on the road. We should've won that game. We are up double digits with four minutes to go and missed a couple of shots and free throws. It was rough.”

Besides Jackson, Gateway has relied on 6-foot-8 senior John Paul Kromka.

“John Paul is less than 200 points from 1,000,” Freedman said. “He is averaging over 20 a game. He should be getting that soon.”

Gateway will look to build on its first win as it enters Section 3-5A play Friday at Kiski Area. The Gators plan on relying on their defense, which allows 57.4 points per game but has gotten better since Jackson's return.

“We have to turn it around quick,” Freedman said. “We should be ready for our first section game on Friday.

“By the time we hit the playoff run, we want to be the best defensive team. We are not there yet, but it takes time.”

Drew Karpen is a freelance writer.