Team play leads Gateway girls to fast start

Although it just encountered its first hiccup of the season, the Gateway girls basketball team is off and running in the 2017-18 campaign.

The Gators started the season 6-0 before losing last Thursday night, a 37-32 defeat at Thomas Jefferson to open up Section 2-5A play.

“The thing that stands out the most is the togetherness,” coach Curtis Williams said. “We are sharing the ball, and we are developing a level of trust in each other. That is the biggest thing that stands out in the beginning of the year.”

A big part of their success has been the team defense, allowing only 32.9 points per game. They have only given up more than 40 points once, and that came in a 50-41 win against Baldwin.

“We have been working at it,” Williams said about their team defense. “I am a firm believer that defense is critical. All you have to do is score one more point than your opponent. They are connected on and off the court. The communication is there. They cover each other's back.”

Offensively, everything starts and stops with senior Jordan Edwards. The Niagara recruit is averaging about 16 points on the young season and has done everything the team has asked her as far being a leader.

“Jordan is our leader and our captain,” Williams said. “Being a kid that is so unselfish, she really looks to get her teammates involved. It really starts with Jordan. She is doing a good job at developing the younger players, mentally and physically. She is doing a lot more than scoring.”

The Gators also are getting contributions from junior Mary Kromka and sophomore Lexi Jackson. Jackson is coming off the best game of her young career when she scored 21 points, pulled down 20 rebounds and recorded eight blocks.

“Hopefully, she can do that consistency, and we will be fine,” Williams said. “A lot of growth from her. She is really starting to mature and develop into her own. Jordan is doing a good job of mentoring her. If Lexi can become the leader Jordan is, we will be in a really good place.”

The Gators will have a little bit of a break before they get back on the court and look to rebound from the loss to Thomas Jefferson.

Gateway will compete in the Elizabeth Forward tournament later this week.

The break was well deserved after the Gators played three games last week.

