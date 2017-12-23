Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Team play leads Gateway girls to fast start

Drew Karpen | Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, 8:30 p.m.
Gateway's Jordan Edwards (11) goes up for a shot against Hempfield Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, at Gateway.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Gateway's Jordan Edwards (11) goes up for a shot against Hempfield Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, at Gateway.
Gateway's Mary Kromka (34) goes up for a shot against Hempfield Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, at Gateway.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Gateway's Mary Kromka (34) goes up for a shot against Hempfield Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, at Gateway.
Gateway's Annie Garness (25) goes up for a shot against Hempfield's Allison Podkul (15) Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, at Gateway.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Gateway's Annie Garness (25) goes up for a shot against Hempfield's Allison Podkul (15) Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, at Gateway.
Gateway coach Curtis Williams calls out a play during their game against Hempfield Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, at Gateway.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Gateway coach Curtis Williams calls out a play during their game against Hempfield Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, at Gateway.
Gateway's Jenna Guido (13) is fouled by Hempfield's Jessica Persin (11) Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, at Gateway.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Gateway's Jenna Guido (13) is fouled by Hempfield's Jessica Persin (11) Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, at Gateway.
Gateway's Mary Kromka (34) pulls down a rebound against Hempfield's Kayla Barientos-Collins (4) Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, at Gateway.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Gateway's Mary Kromka (34) pulls down a rebound against Hempfield's Kayla Barientos-Collins (4) Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, at Gateway.
Gateway's Lexi Jackson (14) goes up for a block against Hempfield's Allison Podkul (15) Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, at Gateway.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Gateway's Lexi Jackson (14) goes up for a block against Hempfield's Allison Podkul (15) Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, at Gateway.

Updated 13 hours ago

Although it just encountered its first hiccup of the season, the Gateway girls basketball team is off and running in the 2017-18 campaign.

The Gators started the season 6-0 before losing last Thursday night, a 37-32 defeat at Thomas Jefferson to open up Section 2-5A play.

“The thing that stands out the most is the togetherness,” coach Curtis Williams said. “We are sharing the ball, and we are developing a level of trust in each other. That is the biggest thing that stands out in the beginning of the year.”

A big part of their success has been the team defense, allowing only 32.9 points per game. They have only given up more than 40 points once, and that came in a 50-41 win against Baldwin.

“We have been working at it,” Williams said about their team defense. “I am a firm believer that defense is critical. All you have to do is score one more point than your opponent. They are connected on and off the court. The communication is there. They cover each other's back.”

Offensively, everything starts and stops with senior Jordan Edwards. The Niagara recruit is averaging about 16 points on the young season and has done everything the team has asked her as far being a leader.

“Jordan is our leader and our captain,” Williams said. “Being a kid that is so unselfish, she really looks to get her teammates involved. It really starts with Jordan. She is doing a good job at developing the younger players, mentally and physically. She is doing a lot more than scoring.”

The Gators also are getting contributions from junior Mary Kromka and sophomore Lexi Jackson. Jackson is coming off the best game of her young career when she scored 21 points, pulled down 20 rebounds and recorded eight blocks.

“Hopefully, she can do that consistency, and we will be fine,” Williams said. “A lot of growth from her. She is really starting to mature and develop into her own. Jordan is doing a good job of mentoring her. If Lexi can become the leader Jordan is, we will be in a really good place.”

The Gators will have a little bit of a break before they get back on the court and look to rebound from the loss to Thomas Jefferson.

Gateway will compete in the Elizabeth Forward tournament later this week.

The break was well deserved after the Gators played three games last week.

Drew Karpen is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.