Fox Chapel's offense struggles in loss to streaking Penn Hills

Going into the season, Penn Hills coach Dan DeRose didn't know what to expect from a largely inexperienced team.

But the Indians are rolling along at 8-0 after Friday's 47-36 victory at Fox Chapel.

Keyshawn Adams and Davion Stephens scored six points each as Penn Hills outscored the Foxes, 14-5, in the second quarter to take control of the game.

The Indians are 2-0 in Section 2-6A.

“The 8-0 was hard to predict,” DeRose said. “We had a lot of inexperience. Stephens was about the only one with varsity experience. Adams only played five or six minutes a game, and Corey Fulton was out with an ACL. That said, we didn't know what we were going to have, based on inexperience. So they had to grow up quick.”

Coach Zach Skrinjar of Fox Chapel (4-2, 1-2) thinks anytime you hold a team under 50 points, you're in a position to win.”

“We just didn't make our shots,” Skrinjar said. “We couldn't get into that offensive flow. That's a credit to them. They're long and athletic. Unfortunately tonight, we didn't get the shots when we needed them.”

The Foxes shot just 31 percent from the field, and the Indians forced 17 turnovers.

A steal by Tyree Spencer and a basket by Cam Wylie put Penn Hills on top 30-17 with 2 minutes, 2 seconds left in the third quarter.

But the Foxes tried to get back in it.

Carson Cohen scored two baskets and assisted on another as Fox Chapel cut its deficit to 30-24 with 7:39 left in the game.

But Penn Hills responded with an Adams basket and another by Spencer off a steal to take its advantage back to double digits.

A basket by Arnold Vento brought the Foxes to within 39-30 with 3:54 left, but the Indians reeled off seven consecutive points to secure the victory.

Fox Chapel was outrebounded just 35-34 but often was limited to one shot on the offensive end.

“We let them have some second chances early in the first half,” DeRose said. “We needed to take advantage of our size. That shouldn't happen. We've actually been a very good defensive team this year, and that's usually because we control the boards.”

Said Skrinjar: “There were times when we got that many shot attempts. We have players out, but a credit to these guys who have kept fighting and they're getting valuable experience.”

The Foxes again were without junior guard and second-leading scorer Ben Kelly (illness), and Ryan Kerr has missed time with an ankle injury. When they will return to the lineup remains unknown.

Penn Hills was just 9 for 19 from the free-throw line but hit five of six in the final three minutes.

Adams led the Indians with 13 points and three blocked shots. Wiley added 12 points, and Stephens had 10 and seven rebounds.

Cohen, held scoreless until the 2:55 mark of the third quarter, finished with 11 points.

Senior Dom McGriff was strong on the boards with 11 rebounds.

Saturday will end a busy week for Penn Hills. The Indians will be playing their fourth game in six nights with a 6:30 encounter at home against McKeesport.

George Guido is a freelance writer.