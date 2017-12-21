Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Franklin Regional girls end two-game losing skid with win over Hempfield

Dave Mackall | Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, 10:09 p.m.
Franklin Regional's Kaitlyn Carr battles Hempfield's Allison Podkul fo a loose ball during their game Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, in Murrysville.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Kaitlyn Carr battles Hempfield's Allison Podkul fo a loose ball during their game Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, in Murrysville.
Franklin Regional's Alex Reitz scores over Hempfield's Allison Podkul during their game Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, in Murrysville.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Alex Reitz scores over Hempfield's Allison Podkul during their game Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, in Murrysville.
Franklin Regional's Isabel Palamone battles Hempfield's Kayla Barientos-Collins for a loose ball during their game Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, in Murrysville.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Isabel Palamone battles Hempfield's Kayla Barientos-Collins for a loose ball during their game Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, in Murrysville.
Franklin Regional's Noelle Boyd shoots over Hempfield's Sarah Liberatore during their game Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, in Murrysville.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Noelle Boyd shoots over Hempfield's Sarah Liberatore during their game Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, in Murrysville.
Franklin Regional's Jordan Yaniga battles Hempfield's Sarah Liberatore for a rebound during their game Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, in Murrysville.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Jordan Yaniga battles Hempfield's Sarah Liberatore for a rebound during their game Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, in Murrysville.

Updated 24 hours ago

If not for a missed opportunity here and there, Franklin Regional girls basketball could be unbeaten through seven games, a matter that quickly gained the attention of Panthers coach Courtney Callas.

Following back-to-back, close losses to Penn-Trafford and Armstrong in the past week, Franklin Regional rebounded against Hempfield on Thursday night, smothering the Spartans, 43-28.

“If we would have just had one more possession each time, we could've won both of those games,” she said. “That's been the struggle for our team so far, not taking advantage of every possession.”

But the Panthers were more efficient against Class 6A Hempfield. Isabel Palamone scored 18 points to lead Class 5A Franklin Regional, which stopped its two-game losing streak.

“They were getting after it better tonight, and that's been the stress all week,” Callas said. “We want to play a possession-by-possession game. We want to make the most of our chances to score every time we have the ball.”

Franklin Regional (5-2), after opening the year with four victories, was coming off those two losses by a total of 10 points, including a 40-36 Section 4 decision Monday at Armstrong.

“Every possession matters,” Callas said. “We've got to play with that mindset.”

Allison Podkul scored 13 points for Hempfield (2-4), including the Spartans' first 11. Not until Sarah Golden's basket in the final minute of the second quarter did someone other than Podkul score.

Sarah Liberatore's 3-point shot followed, pulling Hempfield within 22-16 at halftime.

The Spartans inched closer to start the second half and trailed 24-20 when Palamone made a 3 to give Franklin Regional a 27-20 advantage. The Panthers pulled away, holding Hempfield to four points in the third quarter and 12 overall in the second half.

Hempfield started slowly, relying on Podkul's 11 first-half points as its only offense for much of the time.

“We didn't come out with the energy we needed to have to compete,” Hempfield coach Lindsy Muchnock said. “We shot the ball very poorly, and we weren't ready from the get-go.”

A 14-4 scoring advantage in the third quarter gave Franklin Regional a comfortable 36-20 edge heading to the fourth. Eight players scored for the Panthers as Callas used her bench liberally.

Callas placed a bit more emphasis on the victory, telling her girls that beating a school of a higher classification is a big deal to her.

“It just helps with their mindset and their approach to the next game,” she said. “Hempfield is a very big school, and we want to put a lot of stock in that. It definitely carries some weight.”

Dave Mackall is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.