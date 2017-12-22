Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Brentwood boys basketball shows marked improvement

Ray Fisher | Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, 4:51 p.m.
Brentwood's CJ Ziegler competes against Carrick on Dec. 8, 2017, at Brentwood.
Jeff Healy | For the Tribune-Review
Brentwood's Jayneil Latham competes against Carrick on Dec. 8, 2017, at Brentwood.
The 2016-17 season was an educational experience for the Brentwood boys basketball team.

With no seniors on the team, plus a new coach, the Spartans finished 4-16.

Fast-forward to 2017-18, and Brentwood posted a 2-2 mark in its first four games.

The Spartans defeated Riverview, 57-49, earlier this month behind a pair of sophomores — 5-foot-8 guard C.J. Ziegler and 6-2 guard/forward Jayneil Latham — who connected for 15 and 13 points, respectively.

Both were key reserves a year ago.

“The team so far has made a lot of progress,” second-year Brentwood coach Dan Thayer said. “We are still growing and learning but are becoming a more complete team. The tip-off (tournament) and the games that have followed have been a real chance for us to improve.

“Each and every game we are able to do a little more and have improved in key areas on offense and defense throughout.”

Ziegler has emerged as the Spartans' leading scorer and floor general from his point guard position. He had 28 points, six steals and four assists in the Brentwood High Athletic Boosters' annual tip-off tournament and was named to the all-tournament team.

The sharp-shooting Ziegler averaged 15.8 points through four games.

“C.J. has had a real nice start to the season,” Thayer said. “He has been scoring, and he has improved defensively from last season. He has become more of a leader on the floor.”

Brentwood dropped a 50-41 nonsection decision Dec. 20 to Shady Side Academy as Ziegler scored a game-high 19 points.

The Spartans opened section play Dec. 22 at Carlynton.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.

