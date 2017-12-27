Westmoreland high school notebook: Sharp, Crise switch sides in Jeannette, GS basketball rivalry

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Friday night's Jeannette (3-1) at Greensburg Salem (5-2) boys basketball game, the finale of the Golden Lions' holiday classic, already is a much-anticipated rematch, but it has an added layer of excitement for a pair of players who have changed allegiances — and uniforms.

Jeannette junior A.J. Sharp played for Greensburg Salem, and Greensburg Salem senior Rylan (Bumoskey) Crise played for Jeannette when the teams met over the holidays last year.

But the pair transferred over the summer and will be on different, yet still opposing sidelines this week. They almost feel like they were traded for one another.

Neither is making a big deal out of their reunion. They are just two ships that passed in the night.

Sharp moved into the starting lineup at Jeannette and has given the team an outside shooting threat.

“This is a really motivated game,” Sharp said. “I just want to go out and do my best to help us win. I really like it (at Jeannette). I love all the guys. They have all accepted me really well.”

Crise was a reserve guard for the Jayhawks but has been starting for the Golden Lions.

“I am a lot more comfortable here,” said Crise, whose father, Roy, was a standout at Greensburg Salem. “It's just a better situation for me all around. I really like the way we all play together.”

Jeannette won last year's game 80-65. Crise had 10 points for Jeannette. Sharp scored 17 for Greensburg Salem.

Latrobe girls on a roll

Latrobe's girls appear to headed toward a turnaround, starting 5-0 for the first time since 2004-05.

They were 7-15 last year and went 2-8 in Section 2-6A. They are 2-0 in section so far.

Third-year coach Mark Burkhardt believes his system is taking root and beginning to show results. Latrobe found a way to get leads last year, even against better teams, but could not close out wins.

But that has changed as the Wildcats have been able to manage nerves — and the clock — late in games.

“The last two years, we folded in those situations,” Burkhardt said. “We wouldn't be able to handle teams coming back on us. But we're more comfortable now. The girls are playing well together.”

Latrobe beat Norwin, 60-45, last week to snap a 20-game losing streak against the Knights that dated to the 2007-08 season. Norwin came back several times but was held at bay by Latrobe's defense and poise.

Wildcats senior guard Laura Graytok said the chemistry is just as evident on the court as it is from afar.

“We all trust each other, and I know I have girls around me who can score,” Graytok said. “It's a good feeling and a fun group to play with.”

Latrobe is allowing just 43 points per game after surrendering 60 a game in 2016-17.

Fast starts do not guarantee strong finishes. The Wildcats started 6-0 in 2004-05 but ended 13-10. In 2003-04, they started 5-0 but finished 9-14. Both times, they missed the WPIAL playoffs.

One odd note about this year's team: It has yet to play a home game. Its home opener will be Jan. 2 against Altoona. The Wildcats have nine home dates in January.

Younkin and Laskey in town

The Greensburg Salem holiday tournament will feature a number of talented local players, including Greensburg Salem's Marvel McGowan, Jeannette's Anthony Johnson, Hempfield's Reed Hipps and Greensburg Central Catholic's Geoff Helm.

But two others from outside the county also can fill up the scorebook. Connellsville's Seth Younkin and Bryce Laskey of Laurel Highlands are among the WPIAL's top scorers. Both seniors are committed to colleges. Younkin (6-foot-6, 220 pounds) is headed to Fairmont State, Laskey (6-3) to St. Francis (Pa.).

Laskey scored 46 last week in a nonsection game at Greensburg Salem.

Laurel Highlands plays Hempfield at 5 p.m. Thursday. Connellsville faces Jeannette at 6:30, and GCC and Greensburg Salem take the court at 8.

Yaniga helping FR

Norwin fans know the name Steve Yaniga. The Knights hall of famer was a star guard in the late 1980s before playing at Lehigh. Now Franklin Regional fans are hearing the same last name at girls games. Junior Jordan Yaniga is the second-leading scorer for the Panthers (5-2) behind senior Isi Palamone.

As expected, her father has had a grand influence on her game.

“Ever since I was born,” Jordan said. “He has drilled basketball into me. He was good ... and he is a good coach. We fight sometimes, but he is my personal coach I have at home. He has helped me with the physical and mental parts of the game.”

Unbeatens

The Franklin Regional boys were 6-0 for the first time in more than two decades. The Panthers were the last of the undefeated boys teams in the county before losing to North Allegheny on Wednesday.

Latrobe is the only Westmoreland girls team without a loss.

Heading into Wednesday, there were nine unbeaten boys teams left in the WPIAL and 10 on the girls side.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.