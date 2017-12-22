Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Guards Fenton, Butler shine as Latrobe boys take down Norwin

Bill Beckner | Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, 9:57 p.m.
Latrobe's Reed Fenton (15) hits a jump shot for 3 points to give the Wildcats a 20-point lead over Norwin in the fourth quarter on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, at Norwin High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Norwin's Gianni Rizzo (right) defends on Latrobe's Noah Belak (left) late in the second quarter on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, at Norwin High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Bryce Butler (5) scores over the defense of Norwin's Jayden Walker (32) during the first quarter on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, at Norwin High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Norwin's Gianni Rizzo (4) scores on a layup in front of Latrobe's Mirko Pandini (2) during the second quarter on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, at Norwin High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Jason Armstrong (25) grabs a defensive rebound in front of Norwin's Logan Liebdzinski (1) in the final minute of the first half on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, at Norwin High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Norwin's Joshua Ratesic (20) and Latrobe's Bryce Butler (5) battle for a rebound during the second quarter on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, at Norwin High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Reed Fenton (15) hits a 3-pointer over Norwin's Jacob Williams (25) on the opening shot of the game on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, at Norwin High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Bryce Butler (5) score on a shot over Norwin's Gianni Rizzo (4) late in the first quarter on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, at Norwin High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Norwin's Joshua Ratesic (20) scores on a layup in front of Latrobe's Reed Fenton (15) late in the second quarter on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, at Norwin High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Reed Fenton (left) guards Norwin's Patrick Edwards (5) during the first quarter on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, at Norwin High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe head coach Brad Wetzel talks with his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter against Norwin on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, at Norwin High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Norwin's Patrick Edwards (5) looks for room around Latrobe's Anthony Fannie (21) during the second quarter on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, at Norwin High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Norwin's Patrick Edwards (5) is guarded by Latrobe's Anthony Fannie (left) early in the second quarter on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, at Norwin High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Norwin's Jared Valenti (34) takes a shot late in the fourth quarter against Latrobe on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, at Norwin High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Jason Armstrong (right) grabs a rebound in front of Norwin's Jacob Williams (25) during the first quarter on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, at Norwin High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Norwin head coach Lynn Washowich talks to Joshua Ratesic after he comes out of the game late in the fourth quarter against Latrobe on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, at Norwin High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Norwin honored its boys PIAA champion 1,600-meter relay team before Friday night's home boys basketball game.

Then Latrobe sprinted past the Knights.

And its standout tandem continued to share the baton.

The Wildcats' duo of Reed Fenton and Bryce Butler combined for as many points as Norwin in a 66-40 victory in a Section 3-6A game.

Fenton scored 23 and Butler added 17 for Latrobe, which moves to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in section. The Wildcats may be known for their high-scoring offense (78 ppg) but the defense made its presence known in their latest win.

"That defensive stance got real stingy in the second quarter for us," Latrobe coach Brad Wetzel said. "To have two of our guards combine for 20 rebounds and 10 assists just tells you we're getting the floor space and doing the work."

Fenton added nine rebounds, five assists and four steals; Butler grabbed 11 rebounds, dished five assists and added three steals.

Latrobe has had problems playing at Norwin in recent years, but that did not seem to be on the players' minds this time.

"Freshman year, we were having an undefeated season and we came in here and they beat us," Fenton said. "So we knew it would be a tough atmosphere so we had to come in here and outwork them. We had to go as hard as we could the entire game."

Josh Ratesic scored more than half of Norwin's points. He had 21 points, 13 in the second half for the Knights (4-3, 0-2).

"We're just not making shots right now," Norwin coach Lynn Washowich said. "We're not mad at our guys, it's just that someone else needs to be able to score the basketball besides Josh. He had a nice night, but when other people aren't putting the ball in the hoop it's hard to win."

Latrobe came out hot, draining its first five shots to take a 12-2 lead. Forwards Jason Armstrong and Marcus Dudzenski hit from long range, and Fenton and Butler scored eight apiece in the opening quarter.

An 8-1 run in the second quarter gave the Wildcats a 26-13 advantage, and they had doubled up the Knights (32-16) late in the half.

"We're not near our capability yet," Wetzel said. "I think Penn-Trafford was a huge step forward for us defensively, and tonight was another one. So if we keep doing that, who knows."

Fenton had 14 before halftime.

"We try to play our way and be the aggressors," Fenton said. "They wanted to out-muscle us, but we wanted to out-work them."

Armstrong scored seven points in the third to help the Wildcats stretch the margin to 22, at 49-27, again pushing the pace and forcing Norwin to take tough shots.

Reserves played in the fourth with the outcome decided.

Washowich talked about the challenge of defending against Fenton and Butler, who both are averaging around 23 points.

"Their length and athleticism ... they are just so skilled," he said. "Fenton is phenomenal and Butler is darn good in his own right. Fenton is so under control in how finishes as the rim.

"I am disappointed by what the score got to. It's troubling to lose by that margin."

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

