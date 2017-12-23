Highlands boys bounce back from loss to rout Greensburg CC

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After losing to Franklin Regional on Friday night, Highlands made sure it wasn't going to lose to another Westmoreland County team Saturday afternoon.

Sophomore Korry Myers came off the bench to score 17 points, leading six Golden Rams in double figures as Highlands pounded Greensburg Central Catholic, 94-48, at Penn Hills Jamfest.

The Golden Rams, playing without senior forward Ramello Freeman, who's out with a hip injury, scored the first eight points of the game and never looked back.

“We sustained the pressure the entire game, and we were able to force some turnovers and get some good shots,” Highlands coach Tyler Stoczynski said. “We need to continue getting better and playing together and making each other better.”

Luke Cochran and Ryan Signorella scored 16 points each. Signorella scored seven in the first quarter as the Golden Rams raced to a 23-12 advantage.

“We had a tough loss (Friday), and this is kind of a rebound game,” Signorella said. “You have to come in, do what you have to do, play how we usually do.”

Stoczynski agreed getting back on the floor within 24 hours of the Franklin Regional game was his team's best tonic.

“One of the best things about basketball is that you have to have a short memory,” the sixth-year coach said. “We didn't even have to dwell on the previous game or even talk about it.”

The Golden Rams lost 70-46 at Franklin Regional in a section game.

Highlands had its running game going full tilt against GCC.

Christian Tanilli took a bounce pass from Shawn Erceg in a crowd in the key and converted a layup with 1 minute, 13 seconds left in the first quarter.

Signorella put the icing on a strong opening quarter with a 3-pointer to put the Golden Rams up by 11.

Myers powered Highlands with a trio of 3-pointers in the second quarter, and Daniel Thimons scored six from close range as the Golden Rams jumped to a 52-23 halftime lead.

Myers and Thimons combined for 27 points. The Centurions bench accounted for just 10 points.

“Korry really came out and shot the ball well,” Stoczynski said. “But I think what gets him going is when he is engaged on defense, he seems to shoot well. Daniel came out and gave up some great minutes off the bench.”

A basket by Thimons barely beat the third-quarter buzzer to put Highlands ahead 67-36.

It was showtime in the fourth quarter as Cochran hit Johnny Crise on an alley-oop play, and Highlands eventually took an 88-48 lead to get the PIAA's continuous clock rules in place.

“They're bigger, stronger and faster than us,” said Greensburg Central coach Jim Nesser, succinctly summing up the game.

Ryan Bisignani led the Centurions with 16 points, and Geoff Helm pulled down 10 rebounds.

Erceg (13/12) and Crise (14/10) hit double figures in scoring and rebounds.

George Guido is a freelance writer.