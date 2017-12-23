Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Highlands boys bounce back from loss to rout Greensburg CC

George Guido | Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, 7:12 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic's Geoff Helm tries to pass over Highlands defenders Daniel Thimons (0) and Ryan Signorella (20) on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 during the Jamfest basketball tournament at Penn Hills High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Geoff Helm tries to pass over Highlands defenders Daniel Thimons (0) and Ryan Signorella (20) on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 during the Jamfest basketball tournament at Penn Hills High School.
Highlands' Johnny Crise (20) attempts to shoot on net as Greensburg Central Catholic's Max Pisula (15) and Ethan Slike (1) defend Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 during the Jamfest basketball tournament at Penn Hills High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Highlands' Johnny Crise (20) attempts to shoot on net as Greensburg Central Catholic's Max Pisula (15) and Ethan Slike (1) defend Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 during the Jamfest basketball tournament at Penn Hills High School.
Greensburg Central Catholic's Ryan Bisignani leaps at the net for an attempt at a layup shot against Highlands on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 during the Jamfest basketball tournament at Penn Hills High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Ryan Bisignani leaps at the net for an attempt at a layup shot against Highlands on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 during the Jamfest basketball tournament at Penn Hills High School.
Greensburg Central Catholic's Geoff Helm leaps for an attempted shot at net against Highlands on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 during the Jamfest basketball tournament at Penn Hills High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Geoff Helm leaps for an attempted shot at net against Highlands on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 during the Jamfest basketball tournament at Penn Hills High School.

Updated 4 hours ago

After losing to Franklin Regional on Friday night, Highlands made sure it wasn't going to lose to another Westmoreland County team Saturday afternoon.

Sophomore Korry Myers came off the bench to score 17 points, leading six Golden Rams in double figures as Highlands pounded Greensburg Central Catholic, 94-48, at Penn Hills Jamfest.

The Golden Rams, playing without senior forward Ramello Freeman, who's out with a hip injury, scored the first eight points of the game and never looked back.

“We sustained the pressure the entire game, and we were able to force some turnovers and get some good shots,” Highlands coach Tyler Stoczynski said. “We need to continue getting better and playing together and making each other better.”

Luke Cochran and Ryan Signorella scored 16 points each. Signorella scored seven in the first quarter as the Golden Rams raced to a 23-12 advantage.

“We had a tough loss (Friday), and this is kind of a rebound game,” Signorella said. “You have to come in, do what you have to do, play how we usually do.”

Stoczynski agreed getting back on the floor within 24 hours of the Franklin Regional game was his team's best tonic.

“One of the best things about basketball is that you have to have a short memory,” the sixth-year coach said. “We didn't even have to dwell on the previous game or even talk about it.”

The Golden Rams lost 70-46 at Franklin Regional in a section game.

Highlands had its running game going full tilt against GCC.

Christian Tanilli took a bounce pass from Shawn Erceg in a crowd in the key and converted a layup with 1 minute, 13 seconds left in the first quarter.

Signorella put the icing on a strong opening quarter with a 3-pointer to put the Golden Rams up by 11.

Myers powered Highlands with a trio of 3-pointers in the second quarter, and Daniel Thimons scored six from close range as the Golden Rams jumped to a 52-23 halftime lead.

Myers and Thimons combined for 27 points. The Centurions bench accounted for just 10 points.

“Korry really came out and shot the ball well,” Stoczynski said. “But I think what gets him going is when he is engaged on defense, he seems to shoot well. Daniel came out and gave up some great minutes off the bench.”

A basket by Thimons barely beat the third-quarter buzzer to put Highlands ahead 67-36.

It was showtime in the fourth quarter as Cochran hit Johnny Crise on an alley-oop play, and Highlands eventually took an 88-48 lead to get the PIAA's continuous clock rules in place.

“They're bigger, stronger and faster than us,” said Greensburg Central coach Jim Nesser, succinctly summing up the game.

Ryan Bisignani led the Centurions with 16 points, and Geoff Helm pulled down 10 rebounds.

Erceg (13/12) and Crise (14/10) hit double figures in scoring and rebounds.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.