High school roundup: Hempfield boys edge Greensburg Salem

Braden Brose's 21 points helped the Hempfield boys basketball team top neighborhood rival Greensburg Salem, 57-55, in a nonsection game Saturday in Greensburg.

Hempfield (3-5) used a 22-9 run in the second quarter to take control, and the Spartans held off Greensburg Salem's second-half rally.

Marvel McGowan had 19 points, Dante Parsons added 15, and Jack Oberdorf scored 14 for the Golden Lions (5-2).

Aliquippa 65, Sto-Rox 43 — At the Pittsburgh Basketball Club Holiday Classic at Aliquippa, William Gipson and Zuriah Fisher each had 16 points to lead the Quips (6-0) to victory.

Cornell 47, Brashear 40 — Nadhama Luster had 15 points as Cornell (6-1) won at the PBC Holiday Classic at Moon.

East Allegheny 70, Jeannette 62 — Olajawon Owens scored a game-high 26 points to lead the Wildcats (2-5) to victory over Jeannette (3-1) in the Jamfest at Penn Hills. Cedric Blackmon added 13 and T.J. Banks added 10 for East Allegheny.

Tre Cunningham led Jeannette with 15, Seth Howard had 11 and Anthony Johnson had 10.

Jeannette cut it to 66-62 on a steal and score by Imani Sanders with 45 seconds left, but free throws allowed the Wildcats to seal the win.

Highlands 94, Greensburg Central Catholic 48 — Sophomore Korry Myers came off the bench to score 17 points, leading six Highlands (3-3) players in double figures in a win at the Jamfest at Penn Hills. Shawn Erceg had 12 rebounds for the Golden Rams. Ryan Bisignani led GCC (1-7) with 16 points.

Lincoln Park 45, Ambridge 38 — At the PBC Holiday Festival at Moon, Andre Wilder had 14 points and Keeno Holmes scored 11 to lead Class 2A No. 2 Lincoln Park (3-3) to victory.

North Allegheny 75, Peters Township 50 — Curtis Aiken scored 21 points to pace North Allegheny (1-4) to a nonsection win.

Penn Hills 77, McKeesport 71 — Daivon Stevens scored 36 points and pulled down 13 rebounds to power the Indians (9-0) past McKeesport (3-4) at the Jamfest at Penn Hills. Cam Wiley added 12 points and Cory Fulton also had a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists.

Jordan Grayson had 23 points and Terron Taylor, 22, for the Tigers.

Girls basketball

Laurel 74, Shenango 41 — Faith Gibson had 27 points and Caroline Gibson added 24 as Laurel (4-3) won a nonsection game.

Penn Hills 40, Winchester Thurston 38 — Adia Brisker scored 15 points and Alyssa Sledge added 10 to lead host Penn Hills (4-3) to a tight win at the Jamfest showcase. Class A No. 1 Winchester Thurston (2-2) got a pair of late 3-pointers from Luka Van DeVenne, including one with 4.5 seconds left to get the Bears within 39-38. Gia Thorpe had 13 points for the Bears.

Vincentian Academy 52, Shaler 46 — Caroline Elliott had 16 points and Olivia O'Brien added 15 as Class 2A No. 2 Vincentian Academy (5-1) won a nonsection game.

Megan Lydon had 24 points for Shaler (3-4).