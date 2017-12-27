Dunn drives Burrell girls in pursuit of another turnaround

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Brittany Dunn's approach to athletics, both in basketball and softball, is to take nothing for granted.

The Burrell senior basketball guard/forward, also a standout shortstop and pitcher for the Bucs in the spring, had that mantra hammered home early in her junior basketball season when a concussion took her off the court for five games.

“I want to put forth 100 percent effort all the time,” Dunn said. “When (the ability to play) is taken away from you, no matter for how long, you really miss it.”

When Dunn got back on the court after recovering from her injury, she helped Burrell turn a 1-9 start into a 9-14 season and a trip to the WPIAL playoffs.

Now Dunn, the leading scorer among returning players from last year, is excited to see where the Bucs can go this season. She understands her leadership will aid in the progression that began with learning a new system under first-year coach Meaghan Volek.

“I always try to be positive and encouraging in every situation,” Dunn said. “That's what my teammates expect of me and what I want to be. It's something you don't think about all the time, but you can show leadership by just working hard and being an example on and off the court. The future always starts in the present with the younger players.”

Burrell is 2-4 overall and 1-1 in Section 1 of Class 4A. The Bucs suffered a 35-32 section loss to Knoch on Dec. 21.

“We had a lot of turnovers that could've been prevented, and we missed some shots we needed to make,” Dunn said.

“It was a tough loss, but it was a good learning experience for the next time we play them. This conference is competitive. We responded well after a loss to them last year. We know we can play better and make a run.”

Burrell returns to section play January 4 at Deer Lakes, but a pair of holiday tournament games are on tap Friday and Saturday at Hempfield High School.

The Bucs take on Greensburg Central Catholic and Jeannette.

“My personal goal is to put up as many points as I can and try to help my teammates do the same,” Dunn said. “Everyone on this team has a mission to get into the playoffs again and see where we can go from there.”

Dunn has four double-digit scoring games this year, including team-highs of 25 and 27 in matchups against Highlands.

“Brittany is a very versatile player who can knock down the outside shot or drive to the hoop,” Volek said. “She can play inside or outside, and that puts a lot of pressure on teams. You can put her anywhere on the court, and she will be a beast to contend with.”

Dunn said scoring balance is key for the team to be successful, and she said it's nice to see players such as juniors Grace Omecinski and Kaylen Sharrow take on bigger roles from last season and play well.

Sharrow has five games scoring in double figures, including a season-best 21 in one of the games against Highlands.

While Dunn moves forward this winter, she also has one eye on the softball season that begins with practices in early March. Last spring, the Bucs made it to the quarterfinals of the WPIAL 3A playoffs.

“I am going to have to miss some softball workouts here and there during the week (during basketball season). But it's something I never take off completely,” Dunn said.

Academics and athletics are an important balance for Dunn.

“I am used to having that responsibility in my life,” Dunn said.

She wants to study to be a nurse anesthetist in college.

“It's going to be a lot of schooling, but I am ready for that,” Dunn said.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.