Basketball

Latrobe girls last of the undefeateds in Westmoreland

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, 8:54 p.m.
Latrobe’s Laura Graytok (24) drives to the basket against the Hempfield Spartans in the second quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Latrobe girls basketball appears to be headed for a turnaround.

The Widcats have started 5-0 for the first time since 2004-05 and are the last undefeated girls team remaining in Westmoreland County.

They were 7-15 last year and went 2-8 in Section 2-6A.

They are 2-0 in section so far.

Third-year coach Mark Burkhardt believes his system is taking root and beginning to show results. Latrobe found a way to get leads last year, even against better teams, but could not close out wins.

But that has changed this season as the Wildcats have been able to manage nerves — and the clock — late in games.

“The last two years, we folded in those situations,” Burkhardt said. “We wouldn't be able to handle teams coming back on us. But we're more comfortable now. The girls are playing well together.”

Latrobe beat Norwin last week, 60-45, to snap a 20-game losing streak against the Knights that dated to the 2007-08 season. Norwin came back several times but was held at bay by Latrobe's defense and poise.

Wildcats senior guard Laura Graytok said the chemistry is just as evident on the court as it is from afar.

“We all trust each other and I know I have girls around me who can score,” said Graytok, an American recruit. “It's a good feeling and a fun group to play with.”

Latrobe is allowing just 43 points per game after surrending 60 a game in 2016-17.

Fast starts do not guarantee strong finishes. The Wildcats started 6-0 in 2004-05 but ended 13-10. In

In 2003-04, they started 5-0 but finished 9-14. Both times, they missed the WPIAL playoffs.

One odd note about this year's team: it has yet to play a home game. Its home opener will be Jan. 2 against Altoona. The Wildcats have nine home dates in January.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

