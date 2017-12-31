Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Westmoreland high school week ahead: Week of Jan. 1, 2018

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, 1:21 p.m.

Highlights of the week ahead in Westmoreland County high school sports:

TUESDAY

Boys basketball

A few county teams are getting in more nonleague tuneups before section play resumes later in the week.

Greensburg Central Catholic hosts one of the bigger and physical Class 3A teams in East Allegheny, and Penn-Trafford travels to play Franklin Regional.

Girls basketball

Latrobe has been one of the better teams in the area early on, but the Wildcats have made their fans travel. They finally will play their first home game of the season, against Altoona.

Hockey

Class AA South/East Division leader Franklin Regional (7-3) hosts North Hills (1-8) at 7:10 p.m. at Center Ice in Delmont.

WEDNESDAY

Boys basketball

A Section 3-6A rivalry game tips off in North Huntingdon with Penn-Trafford visiting Norwin.

Nonsection games of note include Belle Vernon at Thomas Jefferson, Connellsville at Mt. Pleasant, Greensburg Salem at Ringgold and Southmoreland at Highlands.

Girls basketball

Rivals in Section 2-6A square off as Norwin hosts Penn-Trafford.

Jeannette at St. Joseph and Hempfield at Hollidaysburg are on the nonsection schedule.

THURSDAY

Girls basketball

Section play returns in full swing with the following notable matchups from around the area: Hempfield at Latrobe (2-6A), with Spartans coach Lindsy Muchnock returning to her alma mater; Greensburg Salem at Ringgold (3-5A); Hampton at Franklin Regional (4-5A); Elizabeth Forward at Southmoreland (3-4A); Frazier at GCC (3-2A); and Serra at Jeannette (3-2A).

Swimming

A key Section 1-AAA meet features Penn-Trafford visiting Hempfield.

Hockey

Ice Castle will host a Class AA South/East doubleheader with local teams. Latrobe (7-4) takes on Upper S. Clair (6-4) at 6:40 p.m., followed by Hempfield (6-3) vs. Baldwin (5-5) at 8:40.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball

Hempfield heads to Latrobe for a Section 3-6A clash, Norwin visits Fox Chapel and Penn-Trafford goes to Penn Hills, where the Warriors' Jim Rocco used to coach.

In Section 3-5A, Franklin Regional at Gateway and Kiski Area at Greensburg Salem are games to watch.

Jeannette travels to Leechburg for a Section 1-2A matchup.

Girls basketball

Norwin at Fox Chapel and Penn-Trafford at Penn Hills are the top games in Section 2-6A.

Wrestling

The 64th Westmoreland County Coaches Association Championships return to Norwin. Preliminary-round matches get underway at 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

Wrestling

The WCCA championships conclude at Norwin. Semifinals are set to begin at 11 a.m., with the finals following the Parade of Champions at 6:15.

