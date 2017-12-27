Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Penn-Trafford boys show 'grit' in overtime victory over Allderdice

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, 9:30 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Sean Kelly was having an off day.

His shots weren't falling, even though he was getting to the rim, and he seemed out of sorts in the Warriors' offense.

But the Penn-Trafford guard knew he could depend on his backcourt teammates. The group, as a whole, showed up when the team needed it most and pulled out an overtime victory on its home floor.

Kelly scored eight of his 11 points in the fourth quarter and overtime Wednesday to help push the Warriors past Allderdice, 56-51, at the Warriors Holiday Showcase.

Sophomore Zach Rocco and senior guard Kevin Stinelli scored 14 each for Penn-Trafford (4-4), which outscored the Dragons (3-2), 9-4, in overtime.

“We did a good job once we got to overtime and closed it out,” Kelly said. “We made the plays we needed to. Everyone was making plays, not just the first five. We have to grind it out, even if it wasn't pretty.”

Kelly made 4 of 8 free throws, and Rocco scored four points in the extra frame.

“We played from inside where our heart is,” Zach Rocco said. “We played a tough game and overcame them. We all pick each other up, next-play mentality.”

Penn-Trafford made nine 3-pointers, three from Stinelli. Rocco scored nine across the fourth and OT.

“They are two of the best shooters around, so I know if I get in the lane, if I don't score, I can find them outside and they're most likely going to knock them down,” Kelly said. “They bail me out sometimes when I get in too deep.”

Allderdice (3-2) got 27 points from junior Bobby Clifford. The Dragons led 24-19 at halftime but could not knock back the Warriors, who recently played in a tournament in Florida and looked battle-tested as they returned home for the holidays.

“One of the big things in education and management is the word grit,” Warriors coach Jim Rocco said. “It is defined by the ability to persevere and have passion. This game fit perfectly into that lesson plan for the game. We were gritty. We did some things like, really, we really did that?”

Kelly's drive and score with 27 seconds left in regulation tied it at 47.

Kelly made a steal after his layup, but the Warriors could not manage a good look.

Rocco caught a pass from Chris Abreu on the wing, but his 3-point try was blocked out of bounds by Clifford, who had a chance to put the Dragons ahead but missed a free throw with 10.5 seconds left.

Stinelli's heave missed at the buzzer to trigger overtime.

Abreu had a key block, and Zach Rocco took a charge late for Penn-Trafford.

“In critical moments,” coach Rocco said. “And Kevin holds his ground on a screen that forces an offensive foul. Jordan Sabol comes in and just totally denies (Clifford).”

All six of the Warriors' first-half field goals were 3-pointers.

But the Dragons broke the third tie of the half with a 3 from Clifford, who scored 13 before the break.

CJ Destefano hit from deep to get the Warriors within 22-19.

The Warriors led briefly in a tight third quarter, 31-30, on a 3 from Stinelli. Destefano beat the buzzer to send the teams to the fourth tied at 33-33.

Penn-Trafford plays McKeesport (3-5) in the showcase game at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

Penn-Trafford's Sean Kelly attempts to push past Allderdice defenders Shawn Morris (50), Tyler Williams and Rob Jones (33) on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 in the Penn-Trafford Warriors Holiday Showcase at Penn-Trafford High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Sean Kelly attempts to push past Allderdice defenders Shawn Morris (50), Tyler Williams and Rob Jones (33) on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 in the Penn-Trafford Warriors Holiday Showcase at Penn-Trafford High School.
Penn-Trafford head coach Jim Rocco encourages his players during a stoppage in play against Allderdice on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 in the Penn-Trafford Warriors Holiday Showcase at Penn-Trafford High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford head coach Jim Rocco encourages his players during a stoppage in play against Allderdice on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 in the Penn-Trafford Warriors Holiday Showcase at Penn-Trafford High School.
Penn-Trafford's Luke Fabac leaps for a rebound against Allderdice on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 in the Penn-Trafford Warriors Holiday Showcase at Penn-Trafford High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Luke Fabac leaps for a rebound against Allderdice on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 in the Penn-Trafford Warriors Holiday Showcase at Penn-Trafford High School.
Penn-Trafford's Sean Kelly maneuvers around Allderdice's Jackson Blaufeld on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 in the Penn-Trafford Warriors Holiday Showcase at Penn-Trafford High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Sean Kelly maneuvers around Allderdice's Jackson Blaufeld on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 in the Penn-Trafford Warriors Holiday Showcase at Penn-Trafford High School.
Allderdice's Shawn Morris waits for a pass while Penn-Trafford's Chris Abreu defends Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 in the Penn-Trafford Warriors Holiday Showcase at Penn-Trafford High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Allderdice's Shawn Morris waits for a pass while Penn-Trafford's Chris Abreu defends Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 in the Penn-Trafford Warriors Holiday Showcase at Penn-Trafford High School.
Allderdice's Tyler Williams prepares a pass for a teammate Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 in the Penn-Trafford Warriors Holiday Showcase at Penn-Trafford High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Allderdice's Tyler Williams prepares a pass for a teammate Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 in the Penn-Trafford Warriors Holiday Showcase at Penn-Trafford High School.
Penn-Trafford's Kevin Stinelli keeps an eye on Allderdice defenders while on offense Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 in the Penn-Trafford Warriors Holiday Showcase at Penn-Trafford High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Kevin Stinelli keeps an eye on Allderdice defenders while on offense Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 in the Penn-Trafford Warriors Holiday Showcase at Penn-Trafford High School.
Allderdice's Tyler Williams reaches for the ball while Penn-Trafford's Brayden Puskar defends Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 in the Penn-Trafford Warriors Holiday Showcase at Penn-Trafford High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Allderdice's Tyler Williams reaches for the ball while Penn-Trafford's Brayden Puskar defends Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 in the Penn-Trafford Warriors Holiday Showcase at Penn-Trafford High School.
Penn-Trafford's Luke Fabac and Chris Abreu (34) battle at the net for the ball against Allderdice's Shawn Morris on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 in the Penn-Trafford Warriors Holiday Showcase at Penn-Trafford High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Luke Fabac and Chris Abreu (34) battle at the net for the ball against Allderdice's Shawn Morris on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 in the Penn-Trafford Warriors Holiday Showcase at Penn-Trafford High School.
