Plum girls pounce on cold-shooting Penn-Trafford to snap losing streak

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Plum, a team consisting mainly of underclassmen and led by a first-year coach, ended a seven-game losing streak Wednesday with its first girls basketball victory at the expense of cold-shooting Penn-Trafford.

The Warriors shot 27 percent.

A pair of freshmen, Kennedie Montue and Amoni Blackwell, led the way for the Mustangs in a 49-41 victory in a first-round game at the Penn-Trafford Christmas tournament.

Montue scored a career-high 29 points, and Blackwell added 10 to lead Class 5A Plum (1-7).

“There's been quite a few growing pains so far,” said Steve Elsier, Plum's third coach in four seasons and second in as many years. “Tonight, the girls executed as well as they've done so far.

“They executed our matchup zone (defense) better, and I'm so proud of their efforts.”

Plum led the entire game, outscoring Penn-Trafford in each of the first three quarters.

“They made some remarkable shots at the right time,” Penn-Trafford coach John Giannikas said.

The Mustangs held a 24-18 halftime advantage and kept Penn-Trafford at arm's length for much of the second half behind Montue's 18 points.

“We've been shooting the ball so poorly all year, especially at home,” Giannikas said. “We've got to find a way to snap out of it. These are the same rims we shoot at in practice, and the girls are making shots then.

“The good part of it is we've been getting good looks at the basket. I know the girls are capable of doing the same thing in games. I've got to do a better job of putting the kids in proper position on the floor.”

Penn-Trafford (3-4), which lost its third in a row and fourth in the past five, made 16 of 59 shots. Still, the Warriors trailed by as little as five points in the third quarter.

Bella Long and Stephanie O'Donnell, playing with a mask to protect a broken nose suffered in a Dec. 15 game at Franklin Regional, led Penn-Trafford with 13 points apiece.

Plum, leading 29-24 in the third quarter, scored five points to extend its margin back to double digits after the Mustangs enjoyed their biggest lead of 20-5 in the second quarter.

When Montue, a 5-foot-10 forward, scored her final basket in the game's last minute, she raced to the other end of the floor with a wide smile on her face.

“As a freshman, it feels good to get your first win,” she said.

The performance also put a smile on Elsier's face. He said he'd been waiting for this breakout performance from his young team.

“Believe me, this is the youngest team I've ever coached,” said Elsier, who is in his first season at the girls level after spending his entire career as a boys coach in Eastern Pennsylvania and Maryland.

“We're in this together, and we're going to just keep building it,” he said.

Dave Mackall is a freelance writer.