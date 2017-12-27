High school roundup for Dec. 27: Fenton leads Latrobe boys past North Hills

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Reed Fenton scored 33 points as Class 6A No. 4 Latrobe earned an 84-73 win over North Hills on Wednesday at the Hampton boys basketball tournament.

Garret Barto scored 22 for North Hills (0-7), which led by one at halftime. Latrobe (6-2) used a 27-14 run in the third quarter to take control.

The Wildcats will play the host Talbots in the championship game at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Aliquippa 69, Vincentian Academy 57 — MJ Devonshire scored 17 points to pace Class 3A No. 1 Aliquippa (7-0) to victory at the New Castle tournament.

Zach McDonough had 19 points for Class A No. 4 Vincentian Academy (3-3).

Avonworth 73, South Side Beaver 61 — Brennan Neidhardt had 25 points to guide Avonworth (2-5) to a victory at the Avella tournament.

Clairton 56, Belle Vernon 55 — At the Charleroi tournament, Khori Fusco had 18 points as Class A No. 5 Clairton (4-1) earned a victory. Griffin LaCarte and Derek Thomas each scored 12 and Christian Murphy had 11 for Belle Vernon (4-3).

Deer Lakes 73, Perry Traditional Academy 49 — Tournament host Deer Lakes raced to an 18-3 lead in the first quarter and cruised to a win.

Jake Kelly led the Lancers (5-3) with 18 points. Jack Hollibaugh had 17 points, Jared Colton scored 12 and Colin Kadlick scored 11.

Dave Parks scored 20 points for Perry.

Fort Cherry 55, Waynesburg 54 — At the Avella tournament, Ryhan Culberson had 33 points and 14 rebounds as Fort Cherry (4-3) topped Waynesburg (1-6).

Gateway 44, West Mifflin 23 — John Paul Kromka scored 21 points and added 14 rebounds and nine blocks as Gateway (3-4) rolled to a win at its host tournament. The Gators led 17-6 at halftime. The Gators will play Norwin for the tournament title at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Hampton 55, Kiski Area 35 — The Cavaliers couldn't rebound from a sluggish first half in a loss at the Hampton tournament.

Ryne Wallace led the Cavaliers (0-7) with a game-high 17 points, and Isaac Degregorio led the Talbots (4-4) with 11.

Keystone Oaks 71, East Allegheny 70 — At the Deer Lakes tournament, Josh Snell netted 30 points to guide Keystone Oaks (5-3) to a victory. TJ Banks had 25 points and Olajawon Owens scored 24 for East Allegheny (2-6).

Ligonier Valley 67, Derry 54 — Michael Marinchak had 27 points and Marrek Paola scored 23 as Ligonier Valley (5-3) earned a win at its host tournament. Andrew Pleskovich added 10 points for the Rams, who will host Albert Gallatin in the tournament championship game at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Aiden Bushey scored 12 points and Justin Huss had 11 for Derry (4-2).

Mt. Lebanon 45, Magnificat, Ohio 41 — Jamey Napoleon had 13 points to lead host Mt. Lebanon (6-0) to a tournament victory.

New Castle 82, Monessen 50 — Marcus Hooker scored 21 points as Class 4A No. 4 New Castle (6-2) won at its host tournament. Class A No. 1 Monessen (2-4) fell behind 19-9 in the first quarter.

North Allegheny 56, Franklin Regional 53 — Junior Mike Egnaczyk hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift host North Allegheny (2-4) to a tournament victory, dealing No. 3 Franklin Regional (6-1) its first loss of the season. Curtis Aiken had 15 points for the Tigers.

Hunter Stonecheck scored 18 for the Panthers, who will play Lake Catholic, Ohio in the consolation game at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. North Allegheny will play Olentangy Liberty, Ohio in the championship at 8 p.m.

Norwin 41, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 40 — Gianni Rizzo hit two free throws in the final seconds to lift Norwin (5-3) to a win at the Gateway tournament. Josh Ratesic scored 16 to lead the Knights.

Plum 73, McKeesport 66 — Plum (4-4) outscored McKeesport (3-5), 27-16, in the third quarter and held off the Tigers in the Penn-Trafford Warrior Holiday Showcase. Lamar Whiting scored 19 points and Connor Moss added 17 for the Mustangs.

Layton Jordan led McKeesport with 21 and Terron Taylor had 20.

Saltsburg 53, Apollo-Ridge 47 — Klay Fitzroy had a game-high 19 points, but Apollo-Ridge fell in the Apollo Trust Company Tournament.

Jake Fello added 14 points for the Vikings, who led 12-4 at the end of the first quarter but were outscored 15-2 in the second quarter.

John Calandrella had 15 points for Saltsburg.

Shady Side Academy 64, Seneca Valley 62 (OT) — Marcus Might had 20 points, including the winning free throws in overtime, as host Shady Side Academy (6-1) won at the Pete Sauer Memorial tournament.

South Allegheny 61, California 49 — Derek Lockhart and Anthony Epps each scored 16 points as South Allegheny (6-3) won at the Bentworth tournament.

Woodland Hills 83, Cumberland Valley 57 — At the Pete Sauer Memorial tournament at Shady Side Academy, Amante Britt tallied 26 points as Class 6A No. 3 Woodland Hills (7-0) earned a victory. Khalil Wilson had 16 points and Trey Josey added 15.

Girls basketball

Apollo-Ridge 48, Saltsburg 32 — Megan Ost scored a game-high 18 points, leading host Apollo-Ridge to a win over Saltsburg in the Apollo Trust Company Holiday Tournament.

Maddy Moore added 13 points for the Vikings (5-2), who outscored Saltsburg, 26-13, in the second half.

Apollo-Ridge will play Leechburg in the tournament championship game at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Bethel Park 50, Seton LaSalle 34 — Madelyn Dziezgowski scored 16 points to guide Class 6A No. 3 Bethel Park (5-2) to a win at its host tournament.

Blackhawk 70, Hoover 61 — Mackenzie Amalia had 27 points and Mady Aulbach scored 25 as Blackhawk (6-0) earned a victory at the Mt. Lebanon tournament. Amalia hit four 3-pointers.

Carlynton 37, Burgettstown 31 — Jada Lee had 20 points as Carlynton (2-5) won at the McGuffey tournament.

Charleroi 70, Monessen 10 — Kaitlyn Riley scored 23 points as Class 3A No. 5 Charleroi (6-1) rolled to a win at the California tournament. Zykavia Hairston had five points for Monessen (1-6).

Clairton 50, Valley 33 — Auveonna Perkins led Valley with 18 points, but the Vikings (2-5) fell to Clairton (5-4) in the championship game of the Valley tournament.

Clairton's Ionia Chapman led all scorers with 24 points.

Gilmour Academy, Ohio 72, Franklin Regional 40 — Noelle Boyd and Isabelle Palamone each had nine points for Franklin Regional (5-3) in a loss at the North Allegheny tournament.

Keystone Oaks 55, Quaker Valley 31 — Gillian Piccolino's 16 points led host Keystone Oaks (6-1) to a tournament victory.

Latrobe 59, Gateway 51 — Laura Graytok scored 26 points as No. 4 Latrobe (6-0) won at the Betsy Invitational at Elizabeth Forward.

Leechburg 61, Lincoln Park 43 — Mikayla Lovelace went 14 of 14 from the free-throw line en route to a game-high 26 points, and Brittany Robilio chipped in with 16 to help Class 2A No. 4 Leechburg (6-1) upend Lincoln Park (3-4) in the opening round of the Apollo Trust Company Holiday Tournament.

McGuffey 79, Burgettstown 63 — Chase Miller had 20 points, CJ Cole had 19, and Trent Belleville and David Chapman each tallied 18 to lead McGuffey (2-6) to a win at the Avella tournament. Ryan Lounder scored 21 points to lead Burgettstown (3-4).

Mt. Pleasant 47, Woodland Hills 46 — Chloe Jaworski had 18 points and Colleen Trainer added 14 as Mt. Pleasant (3-4) won at its host tournament.

North Allegheny 66, Kennedy Catholic 40 — Rachel Martindale had 20 points, Piper Morningstar scored 15 and Madelyn Fischer had 12 rebounds as Class 6A No. 1 North Allegheny (6-0) won at its host tournament.

Peters Township 49, Warwick 36 — Olivia Ziegler had 18 points as Class 6A No. 2 Peters Township (8-1) won in the consolation game at the Warwick tournament.

Plum 49, Penn-Trafford 41 — Freshman Kennedie Montue scored a career-high 29 points to lead Class 5A Plum (1-7) over Class 6A Penn-Trafford (3-4) for its first victory in a first-round game of the Penn-Trafford Christmas tournament.

Freshman Amoni Blackwell added 10 points for Plum, which led for the entire game.

Penn-Trafford, which got as close as five points in the third quarter, was led by Bella Long and Stephanie O'Donnell with 13 points apiece.

Ringgold 40, McKeesport 26 — Taylor Mendicino was the only player in double figures, with 10 points, as Ringgold (6-3) downed McKeesport (2-4) in the Penn-Trafford tournament. The Rams led 20-6 at the half.

Jhayla Bray and Emma Elash each scored eight for the Tigers.

Thomas Jefferson 56, OLSH 45 — At the Keystone Oaks tournament, Marina Petruzzi had 19 points to lead Class 5A No. 4 Thomas Jefferson (7-1) to victory.

Shanksville-Stonycreek 56, Derry 55 — Destiny Roberts had 16 points and 16 rebounds for Derry (0-7) in a loss at the Ligonier Valley tournament. Renee Rectenwald had 14 points, including four 3-pointers, for the Trojans.

South Fayette 65, Mohawk 50 — At the Bethel Park tournament, Maddie Gutierrez had 15 points to lead South Fayette (3-3) to victory. Carlee Stelter had 16 points and Karly McCutcheon scored 15 for Mohawk (3-3).

Springdale 47, Yough 28 — Jazlynn Robb had 25 points to help Springdale (1-7) end a 24-game losing skid with a win in the consolation game of the Valley tournament. Becca Selzer added 15 points for the Dynamos, which held Yough (0-9) under 10 points in the second, third and fourth quarters. Rebecca Mlinek had 10 points for the Cougars, who have lost 22 consecutive games.

Upper St. Clair 50, Hampton 44 — At the Hampton tournament, Kate Groninger had 14 points to lead Upper St. Clair (4-1) to victory. Ali Collins had 21 points, and Laryn Edwards scored 17 for the Class 5A No. 3 Talbots (4-2).

Wrestling

Peters Township had five wrestlers advance to the semifinals and leads the standings with 113 points after Day 1 of the Steve DeAugustino Holiday Classic at West Mifflin. Bryce Wilkes (113 pounds), Will Kail (120), Brandon Matthews (160), Luke Mary (170) and Jeff Markert (182) all went 2-0.

Hampton (108.5 points), Mars (92), McGuffey (92) and Elizabeth Forward (68.5) round out the top five.