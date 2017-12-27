Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Where to go for Westmoreland holiday hoops

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, 5:42 p.m.
Greensburg Salem's Marvel McGowan scores past Mt. Pleasant's Jacob Johnson during their game Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, at Greensburg Salem High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Alex Reitz scores over Hempfield's Allison Podkul during their game Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, in Murrysville.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
It is holiday basketball tournament time.

Here are the local tournaments to keep an eye on this week:

BOYS

Greensburg Salem tournament: The Golden Lions welcome five other teams for a two-day showcase on Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday, Hempfield plays Laurel Highlands at 5 p.m., followed by Jeannette vs. Connellsville at 6:30, and Greensburg Salem and Greensburg Central Catholic at 8.

Friday's schedule has Laurel Highlands vs. Connellsville at 5 p.m., GCC and Hempfield at 6:30, and Jeannette vs. Greensburg Salem at 8.

Hampton tournament: Latrobe faces North Hills in the opener today.

Ligonier Valley tournament: Derry plays Ligonier Valley today at 6. The second game has South Park vs. Albert Gallatin.

Penn-Trafford tournament: On Thursday, Plum takes on Allderdice at 3:30, with McKeesport and Penn-Trafford at 5.

GIRLS

Cal U Tournament: Thursday's games include Greensburg Salem vs. Obama Academy at noon, and Belle Vernon vs. Fairmont, W.Va. at 6.

Elizabeth Forward “Betsy” Tournament: Thursday's schedule has Latrobe vs. Gateway at 4:45; West Mifflin and Elizabeth Forward play at 8. On Friday, Brownsville plays Greensburg Salem at noon, while Canon-McMillan faces Belle Vernon at 4.

Hempfield tournament: The eight-team showcase has the following matchups: Oakland Catholic vs. Penn Hills at 3, Connellsville vs. Jeannette at 4:30, GCC vs. Burrell at 6, and Chartiers Valley vs. Hempfield at 7:30.

On Saturday, Penn Hills plays Connellsville at 3, Jeannette plays Burrell at 4:30, Chartiers Valley faces GCC at 6, and Hempfield takes on Oakland Catholic at 7:30.

Ligonier Valley tournament: On Thursday, Shanksville-Stonycreek plays Ligonier Valley at noon, with Ligonier Valley vs. Derry at 4.

Penn-Trafford tournament: McKeesport plays Penn-Trafford at 6:30.

Mt. Pleasant tournament: The host Vikings play Woodland Hills at 7:30 tonight, after Propel Braddock Hills and Blairsville meet at 6.

North Allegheny tournament: Today's schedule features Franklin Regional vs. Gilmour Academy, Ohio at 6:30 and Abington vs. Norwin at 8.

Riverside Tournament: Southmoreland takes on Beaver at 5 p.m. on Friday.

