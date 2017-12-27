Where to go for Westmoreland holiday hoops

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It is holiday basketball tournament time.

Here are the local tournaments to keep an eye on this week:

BOYS

Greensburg Salem tournament: The Golden Lions welcome five other teams for a two-day showcase on Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday, Hempfield plays Laurel Highlands at 5 p.m., followed by Jeannette vs. Connellsville at 6:30, and Greensburg Salem and Greensburg Central Catholic at 8.

Friday's schedule has Laurel Highlands vs. Connellsville at 5 p.m., GCC and Hempfield at 6:30, and Jeannette vs. Greensburg Salem at 8.

Hampton tournament: Latrobe faces North Hills in the opener today.

Ligonier Valley tournament: Derry plays Ligonier Valley today at 6. The second game has South Park vs. Albert Gallatin.

Penn-Trafford tournament: On Thursday, Plum takes on Allderdice at 3:30, with McKeesport and Penn-Trafford at 5.

GIRLS

Cal U Tournament: Thursday's games include Greensburg Salem vs. Obama Academy at noon, and Belle Vernon vs. Fairmont, W.Va. at 6.

Elizabeth Forward “Betsy” Tournament: Thursday's schedule has Latrobe vs. Gateway at 4:45; West Mifflin and Elizabeth Forward play at 8. On Friday, Brownsville plays Greensburg Salem at noon, while Canon-McMillan faces Belle Vernon at 4.

Hempfield tournament: The eight-team showcase has the following matchups: Oakland Catholic vs. Penn Hills at 3, Connellsville vs. Jeannette at 4:30, GCC vs. Burrell at 6, and Chartiers Valley vs. Hempfield at 7:30.

On Saturday, Penn Hills plays Connellsville at 3, Jeannette plays Burrell at 4:30, Chartiers Valley faces GCC at 6, and Hempfield takes on Oakland Catholic at 7:30.

Ligonier Valley tournament: On Thursday, Shanksville-Stonycreek plays Ligonier Valley at noon, with Ligonier Valley vs. Derry at 4.

Penn-Trafford tournament: McKeesport plays Penn-Trafford at 6:30.

Mt. Pleasant tournament: The host Vikings play Woodland Hills at 7:30 tonight, after Propel Braddock Hills and Blairsville meet at 6.

North Allegheny tournament: Today's schedule features Franklin Regional vs. Gilmour Academy, Ohio at 6:30 and Abington vs. Norwin at 8.

Riverside Tournament: Southmoreland takes on Beaver at 5 p.m. on Friday.