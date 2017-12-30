Shaler girls seek tough opponents to develop consistency

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Size, style and a challenge are what Shaler girls basketball coach Cornelious Nesbit looks for when seeking nonconference opponents.

Entering the Shaler Tournament last Friday night, where the Titans played Kiski in a game that ended too late for this edition, Shaler had yet to find its rhythm. Following a 3-1 start, the Titans lost three in a row, including their Section 1-6A opener against North Allegheny.

“They are doing it,” said Nesbit about his team finding an identity. “It's why we play a difficult schedule. We don't concern ourselves with wins and losses in nonconference games. We are getting ourselves ready and try to figure out what it takes to be good at this level.”

Senior Maura Fisher believes playing Kiski and Mars at their tournament will provide more lessons.

“It gives you a different look at different kinds of basketball and different ways to play,” said Fisher, who averages 4.0 points. “You've already played against so many different styles, you are equipped to handle what that team is going to bring at you.”

The Titans have showed scoring balance.

Senior guard Meg Lydon leads the team with 16.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. Sophomores Emily Cavacini and Meghan Lacey average 7.4 and 7.1, respectively.

Cavacini has seen glimpses or quality play from her team but wants to change those flashes into complete performances.

“Really, our team has a lot of potential,” Cavacini said. “We need to talk more. Without communication, we aren't going to win many games.”

Being able to effectively relay messages will be important in certain situations such as knowing how to close games and how to handle playing with fouls.

“A lot of that would depend on the chemistry between the teammates and being able to rely on each other,” Fisher said. “In situational basketball, that's kind of playing off what you know on the game.

“Things may not be going your way. It's a fast-paced game, and you have to trust your teammates are going to come together and get the job done.”

The Titans have been limiting opponents to 41.1 points per game. Shaler allowed a season-high 64 to North Allegheny, but Nesbit hopes the experience will make things easier the second time around.

“Our kids being consistent at what they do, whether it is shooting, passing, rebounding or playing defense,” he said. “If we are consistent, we are going to win games.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.