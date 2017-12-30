Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Shaler girls seek tough opponents to develop consistency

Josh Rizzo | Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Shaler guard Channing Thomas competes against Kiski's Hannah Potter Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at Shaler.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shaler guard Channing Thomas competes against Kiski's Hannah Potter Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at Shaler.
Shaler guard Megan Lydon drives against Kiski's Katelyn Brown Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at Shaler.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shaler guard Megan Lydon drives against Kiski's Katelyn Brown Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at Shaler.
Shaler coach Cornelious Nesbit call out a defensive play against Kiski Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at Shaler.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shaler coach Cornelious Nesbit call out a defensive play against Kiski Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at Shaler.
Shaler guard Emily Cavacini pulls up for a shot against Kiski Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at Shaler.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shaler guard Emily Cavacini pulls up for a shot against Kiski Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at Shaler.
Shaler forward Claire Grunden goes for a rebound against Kiski's Mallory Shick Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at Shaler.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shaler forward Claire Grunden goes for a rebound against Kiski's Mallory Shick Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at Shaler.

Updated 5 hours ago

Size, style and a challenge are what Shaler girls basketball coach Cornelious Nesbit looks for when seeking nonconference opponents.

Entering the Shaler Tournament last Friday night, where the Titans played Kiski in a game that ended too late for this edition, Shaler had yet to find its rhythm. Following a 3-1 start, the Titans lost three in a row, including their Section 1-6A opener against North Allegheny.

“They are doing it,” said Nesbit about his team finding an identity. “It's why we play a difficult schedule. We don't concern ourselves with wins and losses in nonconference games. We are getting ourselves ready and try to figure out what it takes to be good at this level.”

Senior Maura Fisher believes playing Kiski and Mars at their tournament will provide more lessons.

“It gives you a different look at different kinds of basketball and different ways to play,” said Fisher, who averages 4.0 points. “You've already played against so many different styles, you are equipped to handle what that team is going to bring at you.”

The Titans have showed scoring balance.

Senior guard Meg Lydon leads the team with 16.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. Sophomores Emily Cavacini and Meghan Lacey average 7.4 and 7.1, respectively.

Cavacini has seen glimpses or quality play from her team but wants to change those flashes into complete performances.

“Really, our team has a lot of potential,” Cavacini said. “We need to talk more. Without communication, we aren't going to win many games.”

Being able to effectively relay messages will be important in certain situations such as knowing how to close games and how to handle playing with fouls.

“A lot of that would depend on the chemistry between the teammates and being able to rely on each other,” Fisher said. “In situational basketball, that's kind of playing off what you know on the game.

“Things may not be going your way. It's a fast-paced game, and you have to trust your teammates are going to come together and get the job done.”

The Titans have been limiting opponents to 41.1 points per game. Shaler allowed a season-high 64 to North Allegheny, but Nesbit hopes the experience will make things easier the second time around.

“Our kids being consistent at what they do, whether it is shooting, passing, rebounding or playing defense,” he said. “If we are consistent, we are going to win games.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.