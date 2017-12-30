Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Pine-Richland's Petcash makes name for himself

Kevin Lohman | Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Pine-Richland's Dan Petcash scores past Butler's John Michalek during their game Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, at Butler High School. Pine-Richland won, 80-64.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland's Dan Petcash scores past Butler's John Michalek during their game Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, at Butler High School. Pine-Richland won, 80-64.

Updated 5 hours ago

The Pine-Richland boys basketball team is off to a 5-1 start, and it's becoming clear Dan Petcash is a backcourt threat opponents must account for in order to beat the defending WPIAL Class 6A champions.

Petcash scored 21 points in a season-opening 81-26 win against Summit Academy. The junior guard followed with a career-high 27 points in the Rams' third game, a 70-55 victory against Upper St. Clair.

In Pine-Richland's first two section games, Petcash continued his statistical assault, dropping 25 points and 11 rebounds in a win over Butler and collecting 16 points, six rebounds and five assists in a win against North Allegheny.

“He's playing very well. He's averaging between about 16-17 points per game right now,” Pine-Richland coach Jeff Ackermann said. “What makes Dan good is that he can score in a variety of ways.

“He can definitely go off the dribble, and when he goes to the basket, he finishes well. You can't sag on him because he can shoot the three, but he can also post up and use his height and his athleticism to finish it well. He's a really good rebounder, too.”

Petcash started a few games as a sophomore last season, but it was his older brother, Andrew, now at Boston University, who held the spotlight. The younger Petcash said he enjoyed watching his brother, but he can't hide his excitement now that he has an opportunity to run the show.

“It's awesome,” Dan Petcash said. “Last year, and in years prior to that, I was always watching my brother, and he always balled out.

“Now, it's my turn and following in his footsteps. It's really great feeling getting to play in all of these games, it's really fun.”

Petcash is aware his sibling's on-court accolades might cast a shadow over his own game, but that has helped fuel the younger brother's desire to make an impact on the program.

“Andrew was always a player that other teams looked out for. It was always, ‘Oh, we're playing Petcash tonight,' ” Dan Petcash said. “Now it's, ‘We're playing little Petcash tonight.' So, yeah, it gives me a little bit of a chip on my shoulder to want to go out and do the same things Andrew did on the court.”

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.