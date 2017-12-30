Hampton's DeGregorio surprises with early return from health scare

You can't play a game you love if you don't have the heart for it. But Isaac DeGregorio probably would try.

The sophomore had it all going for him. He was an emerging star point guard counted on by Joe Lafko and the Hampton boys hoops team to bring a little experience after the WPIAL runner-up squad graduated eight seniors.

However, as he was putting the finishing touches on a strong offseason he started having trouble swallowing and went to the doctor. The news shocked him.

DeGregorio had a heart defect with his left aortic arch that would require surgery — and an undetermined amount of time off that would eat into the start of the season.

“It was really hard,” DeGregorio said. “Immediately I thought, ‘When am I going to come back to basketball?' To be honest, I shed a couple tears. Getting to a WPIAL Championship and trying to come back and win and knowing your team needs you.”

Lafko lauded DeGregorio's dedication in the offseason.

“He's often there before or after practice in the offseason getting up extra shots,” he said. “He plays AAU and works hard to improve his game. That's infectious to the other guys in the locker room.”

That same commitment sprang into action once he was given a six-week recovery time.

“When I was in the hospital I would try to do much as I could,” said DeGregorio, who had to stay for four days and miss three weeks of school. “I would get something if it was needed, go for a walk. When I was out of school, my dad and I would just go for a walk, trying to get my legs back and cardio and stuff.”

That commitment paid off. DeGregorio came back two weeks ahead of schedule and was able to help his team to a section win over Montour. Since his return, Hampton (4-4, 1-2) is 3-2.

Lafko, who called DeGregorio “a walking miracle” to be back so early, knows his point guard isn't at 100 percent yet, but he's getting there.

“It's a combination of everything,” Lafko said. “A little bit of timing, conditioning and fatigue, just getting back into the full contest.”

One thing DeGregorio has is the mental ability and knowledge of the offense. It helps that his father is Hampton assistant and former North Allegheny head coach Dave DeGregorio, and that Lafko has implemented much of the system Isaac has been familiar with his entire life.

“I think the other thing he brings is an understanding of the game,” Lafko said. “He has a high basketball IQ. He knows what we're trying to do offensively and defensively. He's been running that system since he's been able to dribble a basketball, so he's able to lead and direct.”

DeGregorio proved his value as a freshman on a team chock-full of seniors in February, making big shots, including three key 3-pointers in last year's Class 5A semifinal win over Mars. Now he has to prove something to himself as he works his way back into midseason form.

“I do feel more confident,” he said. “My teammates have been so supportive. “I think we could have a really good season, that I can play well and the team can play well.

“Everything happens for a reason. I'm going to look back on this and say, ‘That happened, it's going to help me through life and I won't forget.' ”

