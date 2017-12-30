Sewickley Academy girls mesh early

Unlike most WPIAL teams, the Sewickley Academy girls basketball team has a lengthy break for the holidays. The Panthers are in the midst of a two-week layoff as they are not participating in a holiday tournament.

For third-year coach Mariam Sy, however, there could be a silver lining for her team. Sy told her players that they could use this layoff as an opportunity to take vacations now with their family or friends, as she expects the Panthers to be playing when spring break rolls around. If that does happen, it would mean Sewickley Academy will be in the PIAA postseason for the second straight campaign.

Last season, the Panthers went 4-6 in Class 1A Section 1, qualifying for the playoffs. After edging Jefferson-Morgan in the first round, the Panthers fell to eventual champion Winchester-Thurston in the second round. Because the Bears won the WPIAL title, Sewickley Academy earned the fifth and final seed from the district into the state postseason.

This season, the Panthers won their first four games, including impressive victories against Aquinas Academy and St. Joseph. Their most recent contest, however, was a 58-36 setback to section opponent Quigley Catholic on Dec. 21.

Despite Sewickley Academy's road loss in the section opener, Sy said her team has been playing well, especially on the offensive side, where ball movement and shooting have been strengths. The focal point has been on defense, however, as the team is working to instill a more aggressive approach.

The starting lineup consists of seniors Olivia Ryder and Sam Smith, who transferred to the district after previously playing at Upper St. Clair, as well as juniors Theresa Wilson, Alyssa Winters and Myra Samuel.

The unit has been successful in large part because every player brings unique attributes to the floor.

“Everybody has their different jobs to do,” Sy explained. “Some of them can score, some of them are good on defense and some of them are smart, making passes. They're all doing their jobs.”

The Panthers planned to have another junior in the lineup, but point guard Kendall Lightcap suffered a season-ending knee injury during the team's first scrimmage. Wilson has taken over duties at the point.

Sewickley Academy also has utilized three promising freshman off the bench. Kamryn Lightcap, the sister of Kendall, along with JJ Jardini and Bre Warner have contributed.

“It's a learning process, because it's another level from middle school to high school. They're still making little mistakes, and we're working on that too,” Sy said of the freshman. “They work hard, and they play hard. They're not scared to go at it.”

As a result, Sy believes the team has better skill and more depth than last year's squad. That could pay dividends throughout the rest of the season, especially if the Panthers are still playing in March, as they anticipate.

Sewickley Academy next plays Thursday as it hosts Rochester.

Sean Meyers is a freelance writer.