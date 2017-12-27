Mars boys, North Allegheny girls still atop Trib 10 power rankings
Every Wednesday during the 2017-18 WPIAL basketball season, the TribLive High School Sports Network will release weekly Power Rankings. These rankings have zero classification boundaries. Here are the rankings for the week of Dec. 25. Overall records are through Tuesday's games.
Boys Trib Ten
Team Record Previous
1. Mars 5-2 1
2. Quaker Valley 5-0 3
3. Mt. Lebanon 6-0 4
4. Pine-Richland 5-1 5
5. Butler 6-1 2
6. Sewickley Academy 6-1 6
7. Aliquippa 6-0 7
8. Woodland Hills 6-0 8
9. Penn Hills 9-0 9
10. Moon 5-0 NR
Out: Fox Chapel (1-3)
Girls Trib Ten
Team Record Previous
1. North Allegheny 6-0 1
2. CW North Catholic 5-0 2
3. Bishop Canevin 4-1 3
4. Blackhawk 5-0 4
5. Peters Township 7-1 5
6. Chartiers Valley 4-2 6
7. Neshannock 7-0 7
8. Chartiers-Houston 4-1 8
9. Oakland Catholic 3-1 9
10. Hampton 4-1 10
Out: None