Nine WPIAL boys basketball teams ranked among state's best
Updated 8 hours ago
Pine-Richland and Penn Hills in Class 6A, as well as Mars (5A), Quaker Valley and New Castle (4A), Lincoln Park (3A), Sewickley Academy and OLSH (2A) and Vincentian (A) are among top-10 teams in the City of Basketball Love state boys basketball rankings for the week of Dec. 25, 2017.
CLASS 6A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1) 6-0 1
2. Abington (1) 4-1 2
3. Hazleton (2) 3-0 3
4. Roman Catholic (12) 2-2 4
5. State College (6) 6-0 7
6. St. Joseph's Prep (12) 6-1 5
7. La Salle College (12) 5-1 8
8. Cheltenham (1) 5-2 9
9. Pine-Richland (7) 5-1 10
10. Penn Hills (7) 9-0 OW
Checked in: No. 10 Penn Hills.
Checked out: No. 6 Lower Merion.
Others to watch: Abraham Lincoln (12, 4-2); Allderdice (8, 3-1); Butler (7, 6-1); Canon-McMillan (7, 4-1); Carlisle (3, 4-3); Cedar Crest (3, 6-2); Central Bucks West (1, 4-1); Central York (3, 3-2); Chambersburg (3, 5-2); Coatesville (1, 4-3); Conestoga (1, 4-2); Downingtown East (1, 4-1); Erie (10, 2-2); Father Judge (12, 6-0); Harrisburg (3, 5-1); Hempfield (3, 7-0); Latrobe (7, 5-2); Manheim Twp. (3, 6-1); McDowell (10, 6-1); Mt. Lebanon (7, 6-0); Neshaminy (1, 5-0); Penn Hills (7, 9-0); Pocono Mountain West (11, 3-1); Reading (3, 5-1); Woodland Hills (7, 6-0).
CLASS 5A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. Archbishop Wood (12) 3-2 1
2. Bonner-Prendergast (12) 7-1 2
3. Archbishop Carroll (12) 4-3 3
4. Mars (7) 5-2 4
5. Martin Luther King (12) 3-3 5
6. Abington Heights (2) 6-1 6
7. Northeastern (3) 7-0 7
8. Bishop Shanahan (1) 5-1 8
9. Allentown C.C. (11) 7-0 9
10. Milton Hershey (3) 7-0 10
Checked in: No one.
Checked out: No one.
Others to watch: Bangor (11, 5-1); Blue Mountain (11, 6-0); Cathedral Prep (10, 4-1); Cardinal O'Hara (12, 2-2); Chester (1, 1-3); Dallas (2, 5-0); Dover (3, 5-1); Franklin Regional (7, 6-0); Greencastle-Antrim (3, 5-1); Hershey (3, 6-0); Hollidaysburg (6, 3-1); Lampeter-Strasburg (3, 5-1); Lower Dauphin (3, 4-1); Mastery Charter North (12, 5-0); Meadville (10, 6-0); Moon (7, 5-0); New Oxford (3, 5-1); Penncrest (1, 5-0); Pottsville (11, 4-1); Springfield-Delco (1, 3-2); Wissahickon (1, 3-1); York (3, 5-2).
CLASS 4A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. Imhotep Charter (12) 6-0 1
2. Bethlehem Catholic (11) 4-1 2
3. Quaker Valley (7) 5-0 3
4. Berks Catholic (3) 4-1 4
5. New Castle (7) 5-2 5
6. Lower Moreland (1) 6-1 8
7. Lancaster Catholic (3) 6-1 OW
8. Huntingdon (6) 5-0 OW
9. Grove City (10) 5-0 10
10. Scranton Prep (2) 2-3 7
Checked in: No. 7 Lancaster Catholic and No. 8 Huntingdon.
Checked out: No. 6 Middletown and No. 9 Tyrone.
Others to watch: Ambridge (7, 6-2); Bishop McDevitt (3, 3-2); Central Martinsburg (6, 4-2); Conwell-Egan (12, 2-1); Danville (4, 4-0); Forest Hills (6, 4-2); Franklin (10, 5-0); Hickory (10, 4-1); Indiana (7, 5-0); Johnstown (6, 3-1); Kennard-Dale (3, 5-1); Middletown (3, 2-2); Montoursville (4, 3-1); Nanticoke (2, 5-1); Northern Lebanon (3, 6-1); Overbrook (12, 4-3); Sharon (10, 5-2); Susquehanna Twp. (3, 3-3); Tyrone (6, 4-2); Universal Audenried (12, 5-1).
CLASS 3A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. Neumann-Goretti (12) 4-1 1
2. Valley Forge (1) 4-1 2
3. West Catholic (12) 4-2 3
4. Fairview (10) 6-0 4
5. Lincoln Park (7) 3-3 8
6. Greenville (10) 4-1 7
7. Richland (6) 6-1 6
8. Holy Redeemer (2) 4-1 9
9. Trinity (3) 5-1 10
10. Central Cambria (6) 4-2 5
Checked in: No one.
Checked out: No one.
Others to watch: Aliquippa (7, 6-0); Bellwood-Antis (6, 4-1); Catasauqua (11, 4-2); Everett (5, 4-1); Hughesville (4, 2-4); Lancaster Mennonite (3, 5-2); Loyalsock (4, 6-0); Mount Carmel (4, 7-0); Notre Dame-Green Pond (11, 6-2); Seton-La Salle (7, 4-1); Steel-High (3, 3-2); Troy (4, 5-0); Washington (7, 4-1); Wellsboro (4, 6-1); Westinghouse (8, 4-1); Wyoming Seminary (2, 5-2); York Catholic (3, 3-2).
CLASS 2A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. Constitution (12) 3-2 1
2. Math, Civics & Sciences (12) 3-3 2
3. Sewickley Academy (7) 6-1 3
4. Church Farm (1) 1-1 4
5. Our Lady Sacred Heart (7) 6-1 5
6. Bishop McCort (6) 5-0 9
7. Ridgway (9) 5-0 7
8. Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 3-2 10
9. Coudersport (9) 3-1 8
10. Holy Cross (2) 3-3 6
Checked in: No one.
Checked out: No one.
Others to watch: Berlin Brothersvalley (5, 5-2); Cambridge Springs (10, 5-2); Clarion-Limestone (9, 5-1); Delco Christian (1, 5-1); Dock Mennonite (1, 4-1); Halifax (3, 5-0); Homer-Center (6, 4-1); Jeannette (7, 3-1); Keystone (9, 5-2); Muncy (4, 5-0); Paul Robeson (12, 7-2); Purchase Line (6, 4-2); Rocky Grove (10, 6-1); Serra Catholic (7, 5-1); United (6, 4-1).
CLASS A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. Kennedy Catholic (10) 5-1 1
2. Girard College (1) 5-3 2
3. Faith Christian (1) 5-1 4
4. Sankofa Freedom (12) 6-2 3
5. Shade (5) 6-0 5
6. Lourdes Regional (4) 4-2 8
7. Millville (4) 6-0 7
8. Elk County Catholic (9) 4-0 9
9. Vincentian (7) 3-2 10
10. Sullivan County (4) 3-1 6
Checked in: No one.
Checked out: No one.
Others to watch: Bishop Carroll (6, 4-2); Blacklick Valley (6, 6-1); Cornell (7, 6-1); High Point (3, 7-0); Johnsonburg (9, 4-2); Lancaster Country Day (3, 4-0); Monessen (7, 2-3); North Clarion (9, 5-1); Phil-Mont Christian (1, 5-2); Plumstead Christian (1, 3-1); Shanksville-Stonycreek (5, 6-2); Southern Fulton (5, 3-1); St. John Neumann (4, 2-2); St. Joseph's Catholic (6, 4-2); Turkeyfoot Valley (5, 5-1); Union Area (7, 4-2); York Country Day (3, 2-1).