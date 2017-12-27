Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Nine WPIAL boys basketball teams ranked among state's best

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, 6:51 p.m.
Pine-Richland's Dan Petcash scores past Butler's John Michalek during their game Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, at Butler High School. Pine-Richland won, 80-64.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland's Dan Petcash scores past Butler's John Michalek during their game Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, at Butler High School. Pine-Richland won, 80-64.

Updated 8 hours ago

Pine-Richland and Penn Hills in Class 6A, as well as Mars (5A), Quaker Valley and New Castle (4A), Lincoln Park (3A), Sewickley Academy and OLSH (2A) and Vincentian (A) are among top-10 teams in the City of Basketball Love state boys basketball rankings for the week of Dec. 25, 2017.

CLASS 6A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1) 6-0 1

2. Abington (1) 4-1 2

3. Hazleton (2) 3-0 3

4. Roman Catholic (12) 2-2 4

5. State College (6) 6-0 7

6. St. Joseph's Prep (12) 6-1 5

7. La Salle College (12) 5-1 8

8. Cheltenham (1) 5-2 9

9. Pine-Richland (7) 5-1 10

10. Penn Hills (7) 9-0 OW

Checked in: No. 10 Penn Hills.

Checked out: No. 6 Lower Merion.

Others to watch: Abraham Lincoln (12, 4-2); Allderdice (8, 3-1); Butler (7, 6-1); Canon-McMillan (7, 4-1); Carlisle (3, 4-3); Cedar Crest (3, 6-2); Central Bucks West (1, 4-1); Central York (3, 3-2); Chambersburg (3, 5-2); Coatesville (1, 4-3); Conestoga (1, 4-2); Downingtown East (1, 4-1); Erie (10, 2-2); Father Judge (12, 6-0); Harrisburg (3, 5-1); Hempfield (3, 7-0); Latrobe (7, 5-2); Manheim Twp. (3, 6-1); McDowell (10, 6-1); Mt. Lebanon (7, 6-0); Neshaminy (1, 5-0); Penn Hills (7, 9-0); Pocono Mountain West (11, 3-1); Reading (3, 5-1); Woodland Hills (7, 6-0).

CLASS 5A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Archbishop Wood (12) 3-2 1

2. Bonner-Prendergast (12) 7-1 2

3. Archbishop Carroll (12) 4-3 3

4. Mars (7) 5-2 4

5. Martin Luther King (12) 3-3 5

6. Abington Heights (2) 6-1 6

7. Northeastern (3) 7-0 7

8. Bishop Shanahan (1) 5-1 8

9. Allentown C.C. (11) 7-0 9

10. Milton Hershey (3) 7-0 10

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Bangor (11, 5-1); Blue Mountain (11, 6-0); Cathedral Prep (10, 4-1); Cardinal O'Hara (12, 2-2); Chester (1, 1-3); Dallas (2, 5-0); Dover (3, 5-1); Franklin Regional (7, 6-0); Greencastle-Antrim (3, 5-1); Hershey (3, 6-0); Hollidaysburg (6, 3-1); Lampeter-Strasburg (3, 5-1); Lower Dauphin (3, 4-1); Mastery Charter North (12, 5-0); Meadville (10, 6-0); Moon (7, 5-0); New Oxford (3, 5-1); Penncrest (1, 5-0); Pottsville (11, 4-1); Springfield-Delco (1, 3-2); Wissahickon (1, 3-1); York (3, 5-2).

CLASS 4A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Imhotep Charter (12) 6-0 1

2. Bethlehem Catholic (11) 4-1 2

3. Quaker Valley (7) 5-0 3

4. Berks Catholic (3) 4-1 4

5. New Castle (7) 5-2 5

6. Lower Moreland (1) 6-1 8

7. Lancaster Catholic (3) 6-1 OW

8. Huntingdon (6) 5-0 OW

9. Grove City (10) 5-0 10

10. Scranton Prep (2) 2-3 7

Checked in: No. 7 Lancaster Catholic and No. 8 Huntingdon.

Checked out: No. 6 Middletown and No. 9 Tyrone.

Others to watch: Ambridge (7, 6-2); Bishop McDevitt (3, 3-2); Central Martinsburg (6, 4-2); Conwell-Egan (12, 2-1); Danville (4, 4-0); Forest Hills (6, 4-2); Franklin (10, 5-0); Hickory (10, 4-1); Indiana (7, 5-0); Johnstown (6, 3-1); Kennard-Dale (3, 5-1); Middletown (3, 2-2); Montoursville (4, 3-1); Nanticoke (2, 5-1); Northern Lebanon (3, 6-1); Overbrook (12, 4-3); Sharon (10, 5-2); Susquehanna Twp. (3, 3-3); Tyrone (6, 4-2); Universal Audenried (12, 5-1).

CLASS 3A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Neumann-Goretti (12) 4-1 1

2. Valley Forge (1) 4-1 2

3. West Catholic (12) 4-2 3

4. Fairview (10) 6-0 4

5. Lincoln Park (7) 3-3 8

6. Greenville (10) 4-1 7

7. Richland (6) 6-1 6

8. Holy Redeemer (2) 4-1 9

9. Trinity (3) 5-1 10

10. Central Cambria (6) 4-2 5

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Aliquippa (7, 6-0); Bellwood-Antis (6, 4-1); Catasauqua (11, 4-2); Everett (5, 4-1); Hughesville (4, 2-4); Lancaster Mennonite (3, 5-2); Loyalsock (4, 6-0); Mount Carmel (4, 7-0); Notre Dame-Green Pond (11, 6-2); Seton-La Salle (7, 4-1); Steel-High (3, 3-2); Troy (4, 5-0); Washington (7, 4-1); Wellsboro (4, 6-1); Westinghouse (8, 4-1); Wyoming Seminary (2, 5-2); York Catholic (3, 3-2).

CLASS 2A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Constitution (12) 3-2 1

2. Math, Civics & Sciences (12) 3-3 2

3. Sewickley Academy (7) 6-1 3

4. Church Farm (1) 1-1 4

5. Our Lady Sacred Heart (7) 6-1 5

6. Bishop McCort (6) 5-0 9

7. Ridgway (9) 5-0 7

8. Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 3-2 10

9. Coudersport (9) 3-1 8

10. Holy Cross (2) 3-3 6

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Berlin Brothersvalley (5, 5-2); Cambridge Springs (10, 5-2); Clarion-Limestone (9, 5-1); Delco Christian (1, 5-1); Dock Mennonite (1, 4-1); Halifax (3, 5-0); Homer-Center (6, 4-1); Jeannette (7, 3-1); Keystone (9, 5-2); Muncy (4, 5-0); Paul Robeson (12, 7-2); Purchase Line (6, 4-2); Rocky Grove (10, 6-1); Serra Catholic (7, 5-1); United (6, 4-1).

CLASS A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Kennedy Catholic (10) 5-1 1

2. Girard College (1) 5-3 2

3. Faith Christian (1) 5-1 4

4. Sankofa Freedom (12) 6-2 3

5. Shade (5) 6-0 5

6. Lourdes Regional (4) 4-2 8

7. Millville (4) 6-0 7

8. Elk County Catholic (9) 4-0 9

9. Vincentian (7) 3-2 10

10. Sullivan County (4) 3-1 6

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Bishop Carroll (6, 4-2); Blacklick Valley (6, 6-1); Cornell (7, 6-1); High Point (3, 7-0); Johnsonburg (9, 4-2); Lancaster Country Day (3, 4-0); Monessen (7, 2-3); North Clarion (9, 5-1); Phil-Mont Christian (1, 5-2); Plumstead Christian (1, 3-1); Shanksville-Stonycreek (5, 6-2); Southern Fulton (5, 3-1); St. John Neumann (4, 2-2); St. Joseph's Catholic (6, 4-2); Turkeyfoot Valley (5, 5-1); Union Area (7, 4-2); York Country Day (3, 2-1).

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.