Basketball

Jeannette's defense leads charge in comeback win over Connellsville

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, 9:45 p.m.
Jeannette's Tre' Cunningham (left) and Connellsville's Dylan Bubarth (10) battle for a loose ball during the first quarter on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, at the Greensburg Salem Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament.
Connellsville's Seth Younkin (32) goes up for a shot over Jeannette's Marcus Barnes (4) late in the second quarter on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, at the Greensburg Salem Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament.
Jeannette's Tre' Cunningham (3) scores over Connellsville's Seth Younkin (32) midway through the third quarter on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, at the Greensburg Salem Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament. Jeannette won 51-42.
Jeannette's Tre' Cunningham (3) is fouled by Connellsville's Josh Maher (25) as he drives into the lane early in the second quarter on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, at the Greensburg Salem Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament.
Jeannette's Anthony Johnson (0) scores and is intentionally fouled with 11.8 seconds remaining in the game against Connellsville on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, at the Greensburg Salem Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament. Jeannette won 51-42.
Jeannette's Anthony Johnson (0) drives around Connellsville's Dylan Bubarth early in the fourth quarter on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, at the Greensburg Salem Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament. Jeannette won 51-42.
Connellsville's Seth Younkin (32) shoots free throws during the second quarter against Jeannette on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, at the Greensburg Salem Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament.
Jeannette's Tre' Cunningham (3) shoots over Connellsville's Josh Maher (25) during the first quarter on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, at the Greensburg Salem Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament.
Jeannette's Anthony Johnson (0) grabs a rebound over Connellsville's Josh Maher (25) late in the third quarter on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, at the Greensburg Salem Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament. Jeannette won 51-42.
Jeannette's Tre' Cunningham (3) scores on a layup off a Connellsville turnover to give the Jayhawks a 37-35 lead midway through the fourth quarter on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, at the Greensburg Salem Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament. Jeannette won 51-42.
Jeannette's Tre' Cunningham (3) drives to the basket and is fouled by Connellsville's Seth Younkin (32) late in the third quarter on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, at the Greensburg Salem Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament. Jeannette won 51-42.
Jeannette's Anthony Johnson (0) is fouled by Connellsville's Seth Younkin (32) during the first quarter on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, at the Greensburg Salem Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament.
Jeannette's A.J. Sharp (11) hits on a 3-point shot shot to put the Jayhawks within two points of Connellsville late in the third quarter on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, at the Greensburg Salem Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament. Jeannette won 51-42.
Updated 5 hours ago

Jeannette senior Robert Kennedy had 12 interceptions during the football season and returned four of them for touchdowns.

It was a wonder teams even threw to his side of the field.

Connellsville tried to pass against Jeannette's trapping defense on the basketball court Thursday night, and Kennedy made the Falcons pay.

"Poogie" made an incredibly athletic play to pick off a pass near halfcourt, leaping high enough to nearly hurdle an opponent and then took it in for a finishing layup.

"It looked like he was 15 feet off the floor," Jeannette coach Adrian Batts said of Kennedy.

It was the highlight of a fire-breathing fourth quarter for the Class 2A Jayhawks, who rallied to down Class 6A Connellsville, 51-42, in the Greensburg Salem Holiday Classic.

Kennedy had only six points, but he handed out six assists and was a menace on defense for Jeannette (4-2), which continues to find its legs after a lengthy football playoff run that was capped with a PIAA championship.

Fidgety early, Jeannette sparked to life in the fourth quarter after trailing Connellsville (5-4) the entire game.

"Whenever our backs are against the wall, just like football ... we're never going to fold or break," Kennedy said. "We're going to come back harder and harder. Our effort wasn't there in the first half, but when we picked it up, we started to dominate."

Senior Tre Cunningham led the Jayhawks with 17 points, all in the second half, junior Anthony Johnson added 13 and junior A.J. Sharp had 12 in the win.

Sharp made three 3-pointers on his former home floor.

"We played so much better in the second half," Batts said. "We were calmed down. We were getting steals and deflections, but we were playing crazy. We were there. We just could not finish. Once we settled down ... we started to get some shots. And our press was really good."

Jeannette, which trailed 24-14 at the half, cut the deficit to 33-32 after three quarters on a 3-pointer by Cunningham, who scored 12 in the third.

"We had to keep grinding," Cunningham said. "I didn't have any points in the first half. We need everyone contributing. I wasn't contributing, so I had to step my game up."

Connellsville standout 6-foot-6 forward Seth Younkin, a Fairmont State recruit who opened the game with a two-handed slam, picked up his fourth foul with 1 minute, 55 seconds left in the third.

That changed Jeannette's approach as the Jayhawks outscored the Falcons, 25-16, after Younkin checked out of the game.

"He is a college player," Batts said. "He clogged the middle up. When he left, it gave us a better opportunity to get to the rim."

Connellsville tried to slow down the Jayhawks with a 2-3 zone, a defense they will likely see a lot of this season.

Jeannette countered the zone with halfcourt pressure, which forced the Falcons to take tough shots.

Sharp, a Greensburg Salem transfer, hit a 3, and Cunningham made a layup off a touch pass from Kennedy to give Jeannette its first lead at 37-35.

Josh Maher made a layup to tie it, but Cunningham scored inside to make it 39-37 and Jeannette never trailed again. It outscored the Falcons, 19-9, in the fourth.

Johnson, who got into the lane all night and drew contact, finally connected on a drive and was fouled. His 3-point play made it 44-39.

"We started playing hard and getting steals and showing our athletic ability," said Johnson, who made 9 of 12 free throws. "That's what led to a win."

Kennedy's steal and score followed, and despite a 3 by Kyle Ridley, Jeannette peeled away. Another and-one play by Johnson, a near dunk that fell through the net, made it 51-42 with 11.8 seconds left.

Jake Ansell led the Falcons with 16 points, including three 3-pointers. Younkin had seven points.

Friday's tournament schedule has Laurel Highlands against Connellsville at 5 p.m., GCC and Hempfield at 6:30, and Jeannette vs. Greensburg Salem at 8.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

