High school roundup for Dec. 28: New Castle boys take down Aliquippa

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Georgie Eggleston scored 20 points to help New Castle claim the title at its host boys basketball tournament Thursday with a 64-40 win over Class 3A No. 1 Aliquippa.

Lorenzo Gardner had 13 points and Marcus Hooker added 10 for the Class 4A No. 4 Red Hurricanes (7-2).

Zuriah Fisher scored 12 points, and MJ Devonshire and William Gipson each had 10 for the Quips (7-1).

Albert Gallatin 77, Ligonier Valley 51 — Colby Uphold scored 17 points and James Peggues added 15 as Albert Gallatin (6-4) won the Ligonier Valley tournament by beating the host Rams (5-4) in the championship game. Class 5A Albert Gallatin also got 13 points from Matt Rankin and 12 from Zach Knox. The Colonials outscored Ligonier Valley, 48-22, in the second half after the teams played to a 29-29 halftime tie.

District 6 Class 3A Ligonier Valley played all but 30 seconds of the second half without point guard Michael Marinchak, the team's second-leading scorer, who was ejected for a flagrant foul. The Rams were led by Marrek Paola's 24 points.

Allderdice 57, Plum 48 — Lamar Whiting scored 17 points, and Connor Moss scored 11 points for Plum (4-5) in a loss at the Penn-Trafford holiday tournament. Bobby Clifford scored 24 points to lead Allderdice (4-2).

Ambridge 68, West Allegheny 48 — Monterrey Carpenter had seven 3-pointers and 21 points as Ambridge (7-2) won a nonsection game. Aaron Hilzendeger added 21 points for the Bridgers.

Apollo-Ridge 56, Evangel Heights Christian Academy 23 — Kyle Fitzroy led all scorers with 19 points as Apollo-Ridge cruised to a win over Evangel Heights Christian Academy in the Apollo Trust Company tournament. Klay Fitzroy chipped in 16 points for Apollo-Ridge (4-6).

Armstrong 62, Shady Side Academy 58 (OT) — At the Peter Sauer Memorial tournament, Dawson Porter scored 16 points to lead Armstrong (5-3) to victory. Grady Munroe had 19 points for the host Indians (6-2).

Avonworth 55, Fort Cherry 51 — Tyreke Davis had 28 points, including five 3-pointers, as Avonworth (3-5) won in the semifinals of the Avella tournament. Ryhan Culberson scored 32 points and surpassed 1,000 for his career for Fort Cherry (4-4).

Berlin Brothersvalley 57, Mt. Pleasant 49 — Ryan Quinn had 18 points for Mt. Pleasant (0-8) in a nonsection loss. Mike Secosky and JJ Johnson each had 11 for the Vikings.

Charleroi 67, Southmoreland 45 — Joe Caruso had 14 points as Charleroi (3-6) won at its host tournament. Dylan Eicher had 17 points for Southmoreland (2-5).

Clairton 63, Elizabeth Forward 44 — Khori Fusco had 20 points to lead Clairton (5-1) to victory at the Charleroi tournament.

Cumberland Valley 57, Fox Chapel 54 — Carson Cohen scored 19 points, but Fox Chapel (5-3) fell at the Shady Side Academy tournament. Dom McGriff chipped in 15 points for the Foxes.

Deer Lakes 77, Keystone Oaks 62 — Jake Kelly scored 16 points and was named the tournament's most valuable player as Deer Lakes defeated Keystone Oaks (5-4) in the Deer Lakes Christmas Tournament. Brad Perrotte scored 18 points, and Jack Hollibaugh scored 14 points and was named to the all-tournament team for Deer Lakes (6-4).

Freeport 85, Curwensville 54 — Ben Beale set the pace with 28 points as host Freeport picked up a victory over Curwensville (3-2) at its holiday tournament. Jalen Brown also scored 14 points for the Yellowjackets (3-4), and Damon Shiring added 12.

Gateway 52, Norwin 41 — RJ Stevenson scored 17 points, and John Paul Kromka had 13 as Gateway (4-4) captured the title at its host tournament. Josh Ratesic had 11 points for Norwin (5-4), which fell behind 17-9 in the first quarter but trailed just 27-24 at halftime.

Greensburg Salem 78, Greensburg C.C. 65 — Five players scored in double figures to lead the host Lions (6-2) to a victory over the crosstown Centurions (1-8) in the Greensburg Salem Holiday Classic.

Marvel McGowan scored 24, Dante Parsons added 13, Jack Oberdorf 12, Rylan Crise 11, and Ryan Thomas 10, for the Golden Lions. Oberdorf made four 3-pointers.

Geoff Helm had 24 to lead GCC, while Joe LoNigro added 15 and Ryan Bisignani had 11.

Highlands 57, Burrell 42 — Shawn Erceg finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds to help Highlands (4-3) pick up the win at its own holiday Tournament. Luke Cochran also scored 15 points for the Golden Rams, including five 3-pointers. Donovan Russell had 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Bucs (3-6), and Logan Bitar added 11 points.

Latrobe 75, Hampton 69 — Five players scored in double figures as Latrobe won the Hampton boys basketball tournament title.

Reed Fenton had 19 points and Bryce Butler scored 18 for the Wildcats (7-2). Anthony Fannie had 16 points, and Jason Armstrong and Marcus Dudzenski each had 10.

Adam Bittner scored 23 for Hampton (4-5).

Laurel Highlands 62, Hempfield 52 — St. Francis (Pa.) recruit Bryce Laskey scored 36 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead the Mustangs (4-4) to a win in the Greensburg Salem Holiday Classic.

Malik Ramsey added 14 for the Mustangs, who led 21-11 after the first quarter.

Braden Brose led Hempfield (3-6) with 21 points and Justin Sliwoski added 13.

Leechburg 49, Saltsburg 35 — Freshman Dylan Cook scored 11 of his 14 points in the final quarter, leading Leechburg to a victory in the title game of the Apollo Trust Company holiday tournament. Tournament MVP Christian Hack scored eight points for Leechburg (7-2).

McKeesport 56, Penn-Trafford 55 — John Harper scored 14 points to lead McKeesport (4-5) to a win at the Penn-Trafford tournament. Kevin Stinelli had 21 points, including seven 3-pointers, and Sean Kelly had 18 points for the host Warriors (4-5), who missed a shot at the buzzer.

Mt. Lebanon 74, Tascosa, Texas 64 — Antonio Garofoli had 34 points, including eight 3-pointers, as Class 6A No. 1 Mt. Lebanon (7-0) won at the Trophy Club tournament in Texas.

North Hills 71, Kiski Area 40 — Ryne Wallace scored 17 points, hitting five 3-pointers, but Kiski Area (0-8) fell at the Hampton holiday tournament. Garret Barto scored a game-high 22 points for North Hills (1-7).

Northgate 48, West Shamokin 47 — Jaijon McCall scored 21 points as Northgate (0-6) won at the West Shamokin tournament.

Olentangy Liberty, Ohio 60, Franklin Regional 51 – Aidan Sadoski scored 25 points for Franklin Regional (6-2) in a loss at the North Allegheny tournament.

OLSH 94, Obama Academy 69 — Austin Wigley and Rico Tate each scored 20 points and Daren DiMichele added 19 as Class 2A No. 3 OLSH (7-1) won at the Holiday Hoopfest at Geneva.

Quaker Valley 63, Fairview 58 — Danny Conlan had 25 points and Coletrane Washington scored 24 as Class 4A No. 1 Quaker Valley (6-0) won at the Holiday Hoopfest at Geneva.

Ringgold 70, Yough 43 — Chris Peccon had 21 points, and Jake Mayer scored 19 as Ringgold (2-6) won at the Charleroi tournament. Gamal Marballie had 16 points for Yough (2-9).

Rochester 66, New Brighton 48 — Caleb Collins had 16 points and Darrius Goosby added 15 as Rochester (4-4) won the championship at its host tournament. Chris Gerello had 27 points for New Brighton (4-4).

Serra Catholic 68, Holy Family Academy 43 — At the St. Joseph tournament, Jimmy Moon had 18 points and 15 rebounds to lead Class 2A Serra Catholic (6-1) to victory.

South Allegheny 60, Bentworth 50 — Derek Lockhart had 20 points and was named tournament MVP as South Allegheny (7-3) won the Bentworth tournament title.

South Park 67, Derry 31 — Damon Smith had 13 points as South Park (4-4) won the consolation game at the Ligonier Valley tournament. Anthony Oshie had 10 points for Derry (4-3).

Upper St. Clair 68, South Fayette 43 — Chris Pantelis had 14 points to lead Upper St. Clair (5-3) to a win at the Peters Township tournament.

Vincentian Academy 66, Monessen 60 — At the New Castle tournament, Zach McDonough had 32 points to guide Class A No. 4 Vincentian Academy (4-3) to a victory. Lyndon Henderson had 19 points to pace Class A No. 1 Monessen (2-5).

Girls basketball

Belle Vernon 57, Fairmont, W.Va. 54 — At the Cal (Pa.) Hoopfest, Kelsey Green scored 16 points and Caitlyn Trombley added 15 to lead Belle Vernon (6-2) to victory.

Blairsville 56, Mt. Pleasant 29 — Rena Enterline had 24 points as Blairsville won the Mt. Pleasant tournament title. Addy Kubasky had eight points for the Vikings (3-5).

Bishop Canevin 44, Montverde, Fla. 41 — At the Palm Beach Classic in Florida, Bri Allen had 15 points and Shamijha Price added 12 as Class 3A No. 1 Bishop Canevin (5-1) knocked off Montverde, Fla., ranked No. 21 in the nation.

Blackhawk 52, Magnificat, Ohio 40 — Mady Aulbach had 13 points, Mackenzie Amalia added 11 and Taylor Lambright tallied 10 for Class 4A No. 2 Blackhawk (7-0) in a win at the Mt. Lebanon tournament.

California 51, Monessen 27 — Bailey Vig scored 27 points and reached 1,000 points for her career as California (5-2) won at its host tournament. Qitarah Hardison had nine points for Monessen (1-7).

Charleroi 62, Brentwood 53 — Kaitlyn Riley had 25 points and Maria Claybaugh tallied 21 as Charleroi (7-1) won at the California tournament.

East Allegheny 59, Steel Valley 33 — Amani Johnson poured in 28 points to lead Class 3A No. 3 East Allegheny (8-0) to a victory at its host tournament.

Elizabeth Forward 65, Latrobe 60 — Bri Spirnak had 20 points to pace host Elizabeth Forward (7-2) to the Betsy Invitational title. Mackenzie Markle had 20 points and Laura Graytok scored 19 for Latrobe (6-1), which led 42-27 at halftime. The Warriors started the second half on a 26-9 run.

Gateway 80, West Mifflin 61 — Jenna Guido had 22 points, Lexi Jackson and Mary Kromka scored 19 and Jordan Edwards tallied 18 as Class 5A No. 5 Gateway (7-2) won the consolation game at Elizabeth Forward's Betsy Invitational. Avi Adams scored 16 points to lead West Mifflin (5-4).

Hampton 65, North Hills 48 — Ali Collins scored 25 points, and Laryn Edwards had 22 as Hampton (5-2) won the consolation game at its host tournament.

Hoover 57, Mt. Lebanon 54 — Alyssa Hyland had 22 points, but Mt. Lebanon (4-6) lost at its host tournament.

Kennedy Catholic 58, Franklin Regional 47 — Hannah Turacy and Jordan Yaniga each had 14 points for Franklin Regional (5-4) in a loss at the North Allegheny tournament.

Ligonier Valley 57, Derry 46 — Lexie Petrof had 27 points as host Ligonier Valley (5-4) won a tournament game over Derry (0-6). Alexia Boyd added 16 points and 10 assists, and Rachel Horrell had five points and eight rebounds. Destiny Roberts had 19 points for the Trojans.

Earlier in the day, Petrof had 22 points and 18 rebounds to lead the Rams to a 52-38 tournament victory over Shanksville Stonycreek. Horrell had four points and 10 rebounds.

Mohawk 60, Seton LaSalle 42 — Caitlin Carnuche had 16 points and Karly McCutcheon added 15 as Mohawk (4-6) won the consolation game at the Bethel Park tournament.

North Allegheny 76, Gilmour Academy, Ohio 68 — Rachel Martindale had 23 points to lead Class 6A No. 1 North Allegheny (7-0) to a semifinal win at its host tournament. The Tigers will play Abington in the championship game at 6 p.m. Friday.

Norwin 64, Pine-Richland 33 — Jayla Wehner scored 16 points and Olivia Gribble added 13 as Norwin (2-5) won in the consolation bracket at the North Allegheny tournament. Taylor Brenner scored 12 for Pine-Richland (1-5).

Obama Academy 63, Greensburg Salem 30 — Talia Mitchell scored 20 points as Obama Academy (4-0) won at the Cal (Pa.) Hoopfest. Nikki Mellinger scored 14 for Greensburg Salem (2-5).

Penn-Trafford 53, McKeesport 43 — Stephanie O'Donnell had 14 points and Sarah Nguyen scored 12 as Penn-Trafford (4-4) won at its host tournament. The Warriors closed the game on a 30-21 run. Destiny Robinson had 16 points, including four 3-pointers, for McKeesport (2-5).

Plum 40, Ringgold 36 — MacKenzie Lake and Kennedie Montue both had 11 points as Plum (2-7) defeated Ringgold (6-4) at the Penn-Trafford holiday tournament.

Riverside 56, Hopewell 38 — Sydney Wolf had 25 points and surpassed 1,000 for her career as Riverside (7-0) won at its host tournament.

South Fayette 64, Bethel Park 55 — Sam Kosmacki had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Skylar Aitken added 15 points and six assists as South Fayette (4-3) won at the Bethel Park tournament. The Lions closed on a 22-9 run.

Southmoreland 47, Freeport 27 — Cali Konek, Brooke Corley and Maggie Moore all scored 10 points as Southmoreland (5-2) won at the Riverside tournament. Moore had 23 rebounds in the win.

St. Joseph 50, Brashear 23 — Chloe Kurpakus scored 20 points, hitting four 3-pointers as holiday tournament host St. Joseph beat Brashear (0-7). Alex Jones added 16 for the Spartans (4-4).

Thomas Jefferson 80, Keystone Oaks 52 — Marina Petruzzi had 17 points and surpassed 1,000 for her career as Class 5A No. 4 Thomas Jefferson (8-1) won the Keystone Oaks tournament title.

Alyssa D'Angelo added 17 points and Jenna Clark had 16 for the Jaguars.

Gillian Piccolino had 18 for Keystone Oaks (6-2).

West Shamokin 68, Highlands 21 — Renee Cebula scored 7 points, but Highlands (1-5) fell to the host Wolves at the West Shamokin holiday tournament.

Wrestling

Led by 120-pound champion Tyler Kocak, Hampton captured West Mifflin's Steve DeAugustino Holiday Classic on Thursday with 209.5 points. The Talbots had 10 placewinners, including runners-up Zach Wright (126) and Dawson Dietz (220). Peters Township had eight place winners and finished second with 203.5 points. McGuffey (195), Mars (173) and Elizabeth Forward (119.5) rounded out the top five.

In addition to Kocak, tournament champions included Elizabeth Forward's Ryan Michaels (106); Quaker Valley's Conner Redinger (113) and John Rocco Kazalas (132); McGuffey's Jett Pattison (126), Christian Clutter (170), Luke Shingle (182) and Dalton Lough (195); Carrick's Justice Jones (138); Mars' Alex Hornfeck (145) and Jake Richardson (160); Montour's Nico Marsico (152); McKeesport's Andy Mellinger (220); and West Mifflin's Gerald Brown (285).

• Greensburg Salem advanced seven wrestlers to the semifinals and is in first place after Day 1 of the Southmoreland Holiday Classic.

The group includes Nico Williams (113), Dajauhn Hertzog (138 pounds), Ian Ewing (145), Joseph Williams (152), Luke Ewing (160), Jesse Quatse (170) and Trent Patrick (285).

The Golden Lions have 107.5 points. Upper St. Clair (82), Freedom (81), Corry (74.5) and West Allegheny (65.5) round out the top five.