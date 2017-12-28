High school scores and schedule: Dec. 28, 2017
Updated 3 hours ago
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Thursday's results
Albert Martin Buc Classic (in Redbank, N.J.)
Middletown North 57, Seton LaSalle 51
Apollo-Ridge tournament
Championship
Leechburg 49, Saltsburg 35
Consolation
Apollo-Ridge 56, Evangel Heights 23
Avella tournament
Avonworth 55, Fort Cherry 51
Burgettstown 74, Avella 30
McGuffey 54, Carlynton 38
South Side Beaver 67, Waynesburg 59
Bentworth tournament
Championship
South Allegheny 60, Bentworth 50
Consolation
California 64, Jefferson-Morgan 33
Bishop Canevin tournament
Championship
Carrick 79, Bishop Canevin 51
Consolation
Imani Christian 85, Quigley 44
Byron Nelson Classic (at Trophy Club, Texas)
Mt. Lebanon 74, Tascosa, Texas 64
Charleroi tournament
Charleroi 67, Southmoreland 45
Clairton 63, Elizabeth Forward 44
Ringgold 70, Yough 43
Deer Lakes tournament
Championship
Deer Lakes 76, Keystone Oaks 62
Consolation
East Allegheny 66, Perry Traditional Academy 39
Freeport tournament
Eden Christian Academy 43, Mercyhurst Prep 31
Freeport 85, Curwensville 54
Gateway tournament
Championship
Gateway 52, Norwin 41
Consolation
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 54, West Mifflin 38
Greensburg Salem tournament
Greensburg Salem 78, Greensburg Central Catholic 65
Jeannette 51, Connellsville 42
Laurel Highlands 62, Hempfield 52
Hampton tournament
Championship
Latrobe 75, Hampton 69
Consolation
North Hills 71, Kiski Area 40
Highlands tournament
Highlands 57, Burrell 42
Knoch 56, Blackhawk 52
Holiday Hoopfest (at Geneva College)
Central Florida Christian, Fla. 84, Youngstown East, Ohio 51
Montour 69, Riverside 65
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 94, Obama Academy 69
Quaker Valley 43, Fairview 31
King Coal Lions tournament (at Carmichaels)
Championship
Carmichaels 74, Beth-Center 44
Consolation
Geibel 66, Mapletown 37
KSA Holiday tournament (at Orlando, Fla.)
Foxboro, Mass. 49, Bethel Park 37
Oxbridge Academy, Fla. 57, Baldwin 51
San Marcos, Calif. 66, Central Catholic 46
Shaler 47, Foundation Academy, Fla. 34
Ligonier Valley tournament
Championship
Albert Gallatin 77, Ligonier Valley 51
Consolation
South Park 67, Derry 31
Mercer tournament
Laurel 63, Mercer 50
Shenango 65, Slippery Rock 59
Neshannock tournament
Ellwood City 55, Union 51
Wilmington 65, Neshannock 36
New Castle tournament
Championship
New Castle 64, Aliquippa 40
Consolation
Vincentian Academy 66, Monessen 60
North Allegheny tournament
Championship
Lake Catholic, Ohio 64, North Allegheny 42
Consolation
Olentagy Liberty, Ohio 60, Franklin Regional 51
Penn-Trafford tournament
Allderdice 57, Plum 48
McKeesport 56, Penn-Trafford 55
Peter Sauer Memorial (at Shady Side Academy)
Armstrong 62, Shady Side Academy 58
Cumberland Valley 57, Fox Chapel 54
Seneca Valley 53, Woodland Hills 49
Peters Township tournament
Peters Township 56, Washington 50
Upper St. Clair 68, South Fayette 43
Rochester tournament
Championship
Rochester 66, New Brighton 48
Consolation
Mohawk 69, Western Beaver 61
Sharon tournament
Howland, Ohio 50, Youngstown Ursuline, Ohio 43
Sharon 93, Propel Braddock Hills 28
Snowball tournament (at Southern Garrett, Md.)
East Hardy, W. Va. 62, McDonough, Md. 56
Westinghouse 72, Southern Garrett, Md. 61
St. Joseph tournament
Serra Catholic 68, Holy Family Academy 43
Springdale 84, St. Joseph 80
Sto-Rox tournament
Championship
Propel Andrew Street 60, Brashear 59
Consolation
Brentwood 68, Sto-Rox 55
Trinity tournament
Trinity 60, Chartiers-Houston 33
Canon-McMillan 81, Brownsville 35
West Shamokin tournament
Clarion-Limestone 89, Karns City 43
Northgate 48, West Shamokin 47
WPIAL
Nonsection
Ambridge 68, West Allegheny 48
Berlin Brothersvalley 57, Mt. Pleasant 49
Thursday's summaries
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin 77, Ligonier Valley 51
Albert Gallatin 12 17 24 24 — 77
Ligonier Valley 8 21 15 7 — 51
AG: Colby Uphold 17, James Peggues 15, Matt Rankin 13, Zach Knox 12. LV: Marrek Paola 24.
Allderdice 57, Plum 48
Allderdice 15 14 7 21 — 57
Plum 7 14 7 20 — 48
A: Bobby Clifford 24, Jackson Blaufeld 12, Tyler Williams 11. P: Lamar Whiting 17, Connor Moss 11.
Ambridge 68, West Allegheny 48
West Allegheny 19 15 9 5 — 48
Ambridge 10 10 18 30 — 68
WA: Jared Knop 15, Jackson Faulk 11, Dre Baldwin 11. Am: Monterrey Carpenter 21, Aaron Hilzendeger 21, Liam Buck 10.
Apollo-Ridge 56, Evangel Heights Christian Academy 23
Evangel Heights Christian Academy 7 4 4 8 — 23
Apollo-Ridge 23 16 15 2 — 56
EHCA: Jared Sidwell 11, Peter Caporali 10. AR: Kyle Fitzroy 19, Klay Fitzroy 16.
Armstrong 62, Shady Side Academy 58 (OT)
Armstrong 13 8 13 14 14— 62
Shady Side Academy 6 21 11 10 10— 58
A: Dawson Porter 16, Isaiah Price 13, Nate Baillie 11. SSA: Grady Munroe 19, Jas Fuhrer 13.
Avonworth 55, Fort Cherry 51
Fort Cherry 6 12 14 19 — 51
Avonworth 10 10 19 16 — 55
FC: Ryhan Culberson 32. A: Tyreke Davis 28.
Berlin Brothersvalley 57, Mt. Pleasant 49
Mt. Pleasant 0 28 0 21 — 49
Berlin Brothersvalley 0 29 0 28 — 57
MP: Ryan Quinn 18, Mike Secosky 11, JJ Johnson 11.
Brentwood 68, Sto-Rox 55
Brentwood 16 12 14 26 — 68
Sto-Rox 11 11 18 15 — 55
B: Michael Trent 23, Tanner Wells 15, CJ Ziegler 12. SR: Brandon Deloe 24, Jamal Williams 13.
Burgettstown 74, Avella 30
Burgettstown 16 33 17 8 — 74
Avella 14 2 10 4 — 30
B: Max Shaw 14, Garrett Dhans 14, Ryan Lounder 13, Cole Shergi 13.
California 64, Jefferson-Morgan 33
Jefferson-Morgan 10 5 2 16 — 33
California 24 21 12 7 — 64
JM: D.L. Garrett 18. C: Ben Wilson 27, Colin Phillips 14, Dru Miller 10.
Canon-McMillan 81, Brownsville 35
Brownsville 5 10 10 10 — 35
Canon-McMillan 26 20 23 12 — 81
B: Shandon Marshall 12, Phil Pace 12. C-M: Jason Fowlkes 30, Elliott Waller 12, Luke Palma 11.
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 54, West Mifflin 38
West Mifflin 3 16 9 10 — 38
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 13 9 15 17 — 54
WM: Joshua Brown 22. NC: John Fukon 18, Mike Dramble 14.
Carmichaels 74, Beth-Center 44
Beth-Center 7 5 16 16 — 44
Carmichaels 20 25 14 15 — 74
BC: Andrew White 20. C: Jacob Lowry 18, Nick Mundell 16, Matt Barrish 14, Dylan Wilson 13.
Carrick 79, Bishop Canevin 51
Carrick 25 18 16 20 — 79
Bishop Canevin 11 17 7 16 — 51
C: Ernest Howard 17, Y'shua Bragg 16, Imuri Walker 11, Daysean Woodson 10. BC: Brian De Schon 17, Nevan Crossey 11.
Charleroi 67, Southmoreland 45
Southmoreland 11 12 7 15 — 45
Charleroi 17 21 7 22 — 67
S: Dylan Eicher 17. C: Joe Caruso 14, Geno Pelligrini 10.
Clairton 63, Elizabeth Forward 44
Clairton 20 10 13 20 — 63
Elizabeth Forward 9 15 12 8 — 44
C: Khori Fusco 20, Keishawn Wright 15. EF: Brian Malloy 14, Gavin Martik 14.
Cumberland Valley 57, Fox Chapel 54
Fox Chapel 14 16 15 9 — 54
Cumberland Valley 10 14 12 21 — 57
FC: Carson Cohen 19, Domanic McGriff 15. : Ty Banach 19, Josh Rodriquiz 10.
Deer Lakes 77, Keystone Oaks 62
Keystone Oaks 16 12 20 14 — 62
Deer Lakes 13 22 22 20 — 77
KO: Josh Snell 24, Vonte Mitchell 13, Ryan Collins 10. DL: Brad Perrotte 18, Jake Kelly 16, Jack Hollibaugh 13, Jared Colton 11.
East Allegheny 66, Perry Traditional Academy 39
Perry Traditional Academy 0 0 0 39 — 39
East Allegheny 0 0 0 66 — 66
EA: Cedric Blackmon 20, Olajawon Owens 19.
Eden Christian Academy 43, Mercyhurst Prep 31
Eden Christian Academy 18 4 8 13 — 43
Mercyhurst Prep 10 9 9 3 — 31
EC: Gideon Manges 16. MP: Jake Brooks 13, Nick Byerly 12.
Ellwood City 55, Union 51
Union 22 10 5 14 — 51
Ellwood City 6 12 15 22 — 55
U: Tre'von Charles 16, Matt Costello 12. EC: Anthony Roth 16, L. Botti 14, Broc Boariu 10.
Freeport 85, Curwensville (Curwensville, PA) 54
Curwensville (Curwensville, PA) 15 8 12 19 — 54
Freeport 21 10 27 27 — 85
C: C. Bakaysa 22. F: Ben Beale 28, Jalen Brown 14, Damon Shiring 12.
Gateway 52, Norwin 41
Norwin 9 15 9 8 — 41
Gateway 17 10 14 11 — 52
N: Josh Ratesic 11. G: RJ Stevenson 17, John Paul Kromka 13, Nate Roper 10.
Greensburg Salem 78, Greensburg Central Catholic 65
GCC 11 16 11 27 — 65
Greensburg Salem 13 26 19 20 — 78
GCC: Geoff Helm 24, Joel LoNigro 15, Ryan Bisignani 11. GS: Marvel McGowan 24, Dante Parsons 13, Jack Oberdorf 12, Rylan Crise 11, Ryan Thomas 10.
Highlands 57, Burrell 42
Burrell 9 12 13 8 — 42
Highlands 15 13 9 20 — 57
B: Donovan Russell 14, Logan Bitar 11. H: Shawn Erceg 15, Luke Cochran 15.
Jeannette 51, Connellsville 42
Connellsville 14 10 9 9 — 42
Jeannette 6 8 18 19 — 51
C: Jake Ansell 16. J: Tre Cunningham 17, Anthony Johnson 13, A.J. Sharp 12.
Knoch 56, Blackhawk 52
Blackhawk 16 7 11 18 — 52
Knoch 12 15 10 19 — 56
B: Kuzbicki 21, Trent Michael 16.
Lake Catholic (Mentor, OH) 64, North Allegheny 42
Lake Catholic (Mentor, OH) 11 10 21 22 — 64
North Allegheny 6 7 18 11 — 42
NA: Zach Johnson 12.
Latrobe 75, Hampton 69
Latrobe 20 17 19 19 — 75
Hampton 21 14 15 19 — 69
L: Reed Fenton 19, Bryce Butler 18, Anthony Fannie 16, Jason Armstrong 10, Marcus Dudzenski 10. H: Adam Bittner 23, Isaac Degregorio 13.
Laurel 63, Mercer 50
Laurel 4 20 20 19 — 63
Mercer 11 15 15 9 — 50
L: William Shaffer 19, Craig Sauers 10. M: Amon 18, Bretz 18.
Laurel Highlands 62, Hempfield 52
Laurel Highlands 21 5 12 24 — 62
Hempfield 11 8 9 24 — 52
LH: Bryce Laskey 0 4 0-0 36, Malik Ramsey 14. H: Braden Brose 21, Justin Sliwoski 13.
Leechburg 49, Saltsburg 35
Leechburg 13 7 10 19 — 49
Saltsburg 9 6 8 12 — 35
L: Dylan Cook 14, John Miskinis 10, Jake Blumer 10. S: Tiler Hopkins 11.
McGuffey 54, Carlynton 38
Carlynton 13 5 12 8 — 38
McGuffey 16 9 12 17 — 54
McG: Trent Belleville 20, CJ Cole 18.
McKeesport 56, Penn-Trafford 55
McKeesport 8 18 18 12 — 56
Penn-Trafford 10 20 12 13 — 55
M: John Harper 14, Jordan Grayson 0 3 0-0 11, Layton Jordan 10. P-T: Kevin Stinelli 0 7 0-0 21, Sean Kelly 18, Brayden Puskar 10.
Middletown 73, Seton LaSalle 65
Middletown 17 12 22 22 — 73
Seton LaSalle 9 23 13 20 — 65
M: Rob Higgins 33, Sky Cherry 20. SLS: Jakob Richardson 18, George IV Mike 18, Matt Banbury 12.
Mohawk 69, Western Beaver 61 (OT)
Western Beaver 11 19 14 13 4— 61
Mohawk 9 17 17 14 12— 69
WB: Noah Gray 20, Tyler Hawkins 18, Louie Hapach 12. M: Joey Hervatine 24, Brandon Genuso 17, Brayden Cameron 13.
Mt. Lebanon 74, Tascosa, Texas 64
Mt. Lebanon 20 17 18 19 — 74
Tascosa, Texas 13 14 13 24 — 64
ML: Antonio Garofoli 34, Mike Palmer 17.
New Castle 64, Aliquippa 40
Aliquippa 9 15 9 7 — 40
New Castle 14 20 22 8 — 64
A: Zuriah Fisher 12, MJ Devonshire 10, William Gipson 10. NC: Georgie Eggleston 20, Lorenzo Gardner 13, Marcus Hooker 10.
North Hills 71, Kiski Area 40
Kiski Area 16 8 9 7 — 40
North Hills 16 19 20 16 — 71
KA: Ryne Wallace 17. NH: Garret Barto 22, Kamron Taylor 13, Alex Brown 13.
Northgate 48, West Shamokin 47
Northgate 12 14 10 12 — 48
West Shamokin 8 12 13 14 — 47
N: Daijon McCall 21, Malcolm Randall 17. WS: Carson DeWitt 25, Ethan Libengood 11.
Olentangy Liberty, Ohio 60, Franklin Regional 51
Olentangy Liberty, Ohio 18 17 13 12 — 60
Franklin Regional 21 4 11 15 — 51
FR: Aidan Sadoski 25.
OLSH 94, Obama Academy 69
OLSH 22 21 23 28 — 94
Obama Academy 17 14 20 18 — 69
OLSH: Austin Wigley 0 4 0-0 20, Rico Tate 20, Daren DiMichele 19, Donovan Johnson 15, Dante Spadafora 10. O: DJ Gordon 23, Sean Shead 12.
Peters Township 56, Washington 50
Washington 15 13 15 7 — 50
Peters Township 15 15 10 16 — 56
W: Isaiah Walton 15, Zahmere Robinson 12, Daniel Ethridge 10. PT: Colin Cote 15, Vinnie Cortese 10.
Quaker Valley 63, Fairview 58
Fairview 18 19 9 12 — 58
Quaker Valley 17 9 14 23 — 63
F: Nick Franos 23, Sam Parini 10. QV: Danny Conlan 25, Coletrane Washington 24.
Ringgold 70, Yough 43
Yough 4 14 13 12 — 43
Ringgold 11 9 22 28 — 70
Y: Gamal Marballie 16. R: Chris Peccon 0 3 0-0 21, Jake Mayer 19.
Rochester 66, New Brighton 48
New Brighton 13 4 10 21 — 48
Rochester 15 19 14 18 — 66
NB: Chris Gerello 27. R: Caleb Collins 16, Darrius Goosby 15, Noah Whiteleather 13, Tyreek Sherod 11, Mahlik Strozier 11.
San Marcos (Cal.) 66, Central Catholic 46
San Marcos (Cal.) 18 16 24 8 — 66
Central Catholic 10 9 10 17 — 46
SM: Cody Clouet 26, Cody Mathis 12. CC: Luke Nedrow 11.
Seneca Valley 53, Woodland Hills 49
Woodland Hills 8 18 13 10 — 49
Seneca Valley 10 9 18 16 — 53
W: Amante Britt 22, Olson Nicholson 11. SV: David Ritchie 14, Chris Hart 11, Marcus Might 10.
Serra Catholic 68, Holy Family Academy 43
Serra Catholic 8 23 18 19 — 68
Holy Family Academy 9 12 18 4 — 43
S: Jimmy Moon 18, Joe Gluscic 14, Malik Edmundson 11, Khalil Smith 10. HFA: Bryant 15, Taylor 14.
South Allegheny 60, Bentworth 50
South Allegheny 11 20 15 14 — 60
Bentworth 14 6 10 20 — 50
SA: Derek Lockhart 20, Anthony Epps 17, Austin Matczak 12. B: Steven Harner 15, Levi Jordan 10, Ray Logan 10.
South Park 67, Derry 31
South Park 15 21 21 10 — 67
Derry 8 10 9 4 — 31
SP: Damon Smith 13. D: Anthony Oshie 10.
South Side Beaver 67, Waynesburg 59
South Side Beaver 16 10 18 23 — 67
Waynesburg 11 16 8 24 — 59
SSB: Jake McDougal 22, Logan English 15, Brandon Barber 13. W: Darton McIntire 33, Lucas Garber 18.
Springdale 84, St. Joseph 80
Springdale 17 26 19 22 — 84
St. Joseph 23 21 18 18 — 80
S: Michael Zolnierczyk 33, Josh Harmon 14, Nick Taliani 14, Dylan Zezza 13. St. J: Grant Bendis 25, Andrew Sullivan 18, Daniel Fábregas 17.
Trinity 60, Chartiers-Houston 33
Chartiers-Houston 4 9 10 10 — 33
Trinity 10 20 20 10 — 60
CH: Cameron Hanley 14, Zach Southern 10. T: Joey Koroly 17, Zach Ecker 13, Jeff Ecker 10, Michael Koroly 10.
Upper St. Clair 68, South Fayette 43
Upper St. Clair 13 10 18 27 — 68
South Fayette 17 9 6 11 — 43
USC: Chris Pantelis 14. SF: Brayden Hoy 14, Meinart 14.
Vincentian Academy 66, Monessen 60
Monessen 17 6 10 27 — 60
Vincentian Academy 14 16 12 24 — 66
M: Lyndon Henderson 19, Cory Fleming 15, Dishon Howell 10. V: Zach McDonough 32, Alex Griess 13.
Wilmington 65, Neshannock 36
Wilmington 12 16 21 16 — 65
Neshannock 2 8 16 10 — 36
W: Isiah Jarzab 15, Danny Hanssen 11.
Friday's schedule
Albert Martin Buc Classic (in Redbank, N.J.)
Seton LaSalle vs. Shore, N.J., 12:30 p.m.
Avella tournament
Championship
Avonworth vs. McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
Third-place consolation
Fort Cherry vs. South Side Beaver, 5:30 p.m.
Fifth-place consolation
Carlynton vs. Burgettstown, 3:30 p.m.
Seventh-place consolation
Waynesburg at Avella, 1:30 p.m.
Byron Nelson Classic (in Trophy Club, Texas)
Mt. Lebanon at Byron Nelson, Texas, 2:30 p.m.
Charleroi tournament
Championship
Clairton at Charleroi, 8:30 p.m.
Consolation round
Ringgold vs. Belle Vernon, 5:30 p.m.
Southmoreland vs. Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.
C.J. Betters tournament (at Beaver County Community College)
Aliquippa vs. Central Valley, 7 p.m.; Butler vs. Beaver, 4 p.m.; Penn Hills vs. Beaver Falls, 5:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland vs. Lincoln Park, 8:30 p.m.
Freeport tournament
Championship
Eden Christian at Freeport, 6:30 p.m.
Consolation
Mercyhurst Prep vs. Curwensville, 4:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem tournament
Connellsville vs. Laurel Highlands, 5 p.m.; Hempfield vs. Greensburg Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Jeannette at Greensburg Salem, 8 p.m.
Highlands tournament
Championship
Knoch at Highlands, 8 p.m.
Consolation
Burrell vs. Blackhawk, 5:30 p.m.
Holiday Hoopfest (at Geneva College)
Riverside vs. Indiana, 5 p.m.; Summit Academy vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 6:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy vs. Central Florida Christian, Fla., 8 p.m.
KSA Holiday tournament (at Orlando, Fla.)
Baldwin vs. Central Bucks East, 11 a.m.; Bethel Park vs. Foundation Academy, Fla., 12:30 p.m.; Central Catholic vs. Newsome, Fla., 2 p.m.; Shaler vs. Foxboro, Mass., 12:30 p.m.
Mercer tournament
Championship
Laurel vs. Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
Slippery Rock at Mercer, 4 p.m.
Moon tournament
Steel Valley at Moon, 8:30 p.m.; West Allegheny vs. Cornell, 5:30 p.m.
Neshannock tournament
Championship
Ellwood City vs. Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Consolation
Union at Neshannock, 5:30 p.m.
Peter Sauer Memorial (at Shady Side Academy)
Cumberland Valley vs. Seneca Valley, 2 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Shady Side Academy, 5 p.m.; Woodland Hills vs. Armstrong, 3:30 p.m.
Peters Township tournament
South Fayette at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.; Washington vs. Upper St. Clair, 6 p.m.
Sharon tournament
Championship
Howland, Ohio at Sharon, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
Youngstown Ursuline, Ohio vs. Propel Braddock Hills, 4:30 p.m.
Snowball tournament (at Southern Garrett, Md.)
Championship
East Hardy, W. Va. vs. Westinghouse, 8 p.m.
Consolation
McDonough, Md. at Southern Garrett, Md., 6 p.m.
St. Joseph tournament
Championship
Serra Catholic vs. Springdale, 8 p.m.
Consolation
Holy Family Academy at St. Joseph, 4:30 p.m.
Trinity tournament
Championship
Canon-McMillan at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
Chartiers-Houston vs. Brownsville, 6 p.m.
West Shamokin tournament
Championship
Northgate vs. Clarion-Limestone, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
Karns City at West Shamokin, 4:30 p.m.
WPIAL
Nonsection
Riverview at Valley, 7:30 p.m.; West Greene at Hundred, W. Va., 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Thursday's results
Apollo-Ridge tournament
Championship
Leechburg 64, Apollo-Ridge 51
Consolation
Lincoln Park 46, Saltsburg 28
Bentworth tournament
Championship
West Greene 88, Bentworth 18
Consolation
Mapletown 56, Propel Andrew Street 17
Bethel Park tournament
Championship
South Fayette 64, Bethel Park 55
Consolation
Mohawk 60, Seton LaSalle 42
Betsy Invitational (at Elizabeth Forward)
Championship
Elizabeth Forward 65, Latrobe 60
Consolation
Gateway 80, West Mifflin 61
Butler tournament
Championship
Butler 40, Knoch 25
Consolation
Indiana 45, Allderdice 35
California tournament
California 51, Monessen 27
Charleroi 62, Brentwood 53
South Allegheny 37, Jefferson-Morgan 23
Cal (Pa.) Hoopfest
Belle Vernon 57, Fairmont, W. Va. 54
Beth-Center 50, Brownsville 38
Canon-McMillan 59, Warren, Ohio 37
Obama Academy 63, Greensburg Salem 30
East Allegheny tournament
East Allegheny 59, Steel Valley 33
Geibel tournament
Geibel 49, Waynesburg 45
Sto-Rox 58, Avella 36
Hampton tournament
Championship
West Allegheny 65, Upper St. Clair 52
Consolation
Hampton 65, North Hills 48
Keystone Oaks tournament
Championship
Thomas Jefferson 80, Keystone Oaks 52
Consolation
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 57, Quaker Valley 22
Laurel Highlands tournament
Frazier 57, Albert Gallatin 46
Preston, W.Va. 61, Laurel Highlands 59
Uniontown 58, Imani Christian 15
Ligonier Valley tournament
Ligonier Valley 57, Derry 46
Ligonier Valley 52, Shanksville-Stonycreek 38
McGuffey tournament
Carlytnon 33, Fort Cherry 22
McGuffey 37, Burgettstown 31
Mt. Lebanon tournament
Blackhawk 52, Magnificat, Ohio 40
Hoover, Ohio 57, Mt. Lebanon 54
Mt. Pleasant tournament
Championship
Blairsville 56, Mt. Pleasant 29
Consolation
Woodland Hills 65, Propel Braddock Hills 4
New Castle tournament
Beaver Falls 62, Union 29
New Castle 33, Ellwood City 30
North Allegheny tournament
Semifinals
Abington 66, Trinity 52
North Allegheny 76, Gilmour Academy, Ohio 68
Loser's bracket
Kennedy Catholic 58, Franklin Regional 47
Norwin 64, Pine-Richland 33
Northgate tournament
Holy Family Academy at Northgate, ppd.
Aquinas Academy 54, Carrick 30
Palm Beaches Holiday Classic (in Palm Beach, Fla.)
Bishop Canevin 44, Montverde, Fla. 41
Penn-Trafford tournament
Penn-Trafford 53, McKeesport 43
Plum 40, Ringgold 36
Riverside tournament
Beaver 55, Seneca Valley 39
Riverside 56, Hopewell 38
Southmoreland 47, Freeport 27
Rochester tournament
Championship
South Side Beaver 53, Rochester 41
Consolation
Eden Christian Academy 66, New Brighton 46
Rock Holiday Classic (in Windermere, Fla.)
Hoover, Alabama 63, Chartiers-Houston 21
St. Joseph tournament
Deer Lakes 60, Riverview 20
St. Joseph 50, Brashear 23
West Shamokin tournament
Armstrong 46, Shady Side Academy 38
West Shamokin 68, Highlands 21
Thursday's summaries
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy 54, Carrick 30
Carrick 5 7 10 8 — 30
Aquinas Academy 9 9 21 15 — 54
C: Kelly Denk 14. AA: Lizzy Blume 13, Ceci Ligouri 12, Anni Truschel 10.
Armstrong 46, Shady Side Academy 38
Armstrong 12 13 9 12 — 46
Shady Side Academy 13 0 12 13 — 38
A: Kenzie Lasher 23. SSA: Arianna Goitz 19.
Beth-Center 50, Brownsville 38
Beth-Center 17 11 9 13 — 50
Brownsville 10 7 12 9 — 38
BC: Kinley Whited 20, Olivia Greco 13. B: Aniya Tarpley 11, Sai Waqanivalu 11.
Belle Vernon 57, Fairmont, W. Va. 54
Fairmont, W. Va. 13 12 15 14 — 54
Belle Vernon 16 7 20 14 — 57
F: Angela Deloenzo 10, Hoby Faulkner 10. BV: Kelsey Green 16, Caitlyn Trombley 15.
Bishop Canevin 44, Montverde, Fla. 41
Montverde, Fla. 11 14 10 6 — 41
Bishop Canevin 10 12 13 9 — 44
M: A'jah Davis 16, Bri Collie 15. BC: Bri Allen 15, Shamijha Price 12.
Blackhawk 52, Magnificat, Ohio 40
Magnificat, Ohio 12 11 7 10 — 40
Blackhawk 2 14 26 10 — 52
B: Mady Aulbach 13, Mackenzie Amalia 11, Taylor Lambright 10.
Blairsville 56, Mt. Pleasant 29
Blairsville 14 12 17 13 — 56
Mt. Pleasant 6 3 14 6 — 29
B: Rena Enterline 24, Catherine Martin 14, Sidney McCully 11.
Butler 40, Knoch 25
Knoch 10 9 5 1 — 25
Butler 5 11 12 12 — 40
K: Emily Fraser 12. B: Jenna Kunst 15.
California 51, Monessen 27
California 16 4 17 14 — 51
Monessen 4 9 11 3 — 27
C: Bailey Vig 27.
Carlynton 33, Fort Cherry 22
Fort Cherry 4 5 9 4 — 22
Carlynton 11 9 7 6 — 33
C: Jada Lee 15.
Canon-McMillan 59, Warren 37
Canon-McMillan 15 10 17 17 — 59
Warren 11 7 10 9 — 37
CM: Tamara Mathis 13, Izzy Allen 12, Erica Haught 11. W: Loutzenhiser 12.
Charleroi 62, Brentwood 53
Brentwood 25 10 5 13 — 53
Charleroi 21 10 16 15 — 62
B: Morgan Dryburgh 13, Brittany Stewart 12, Anna Betz 10. C: Kaitlyn Riley 25, Maria Claybaugh 21.
Deer Lakes 60, Riverview 20
Riverview 6 6 3 5 — 20
Deer Lakes 16 14 17 13 — 60
DL: Anna Solomon 10.
East Allegheny 59, Steel Valley 33
Steel Valley 3 4 7 19 — 33
East Allegheny 8 21 18 12 — 59
SV: Morgan Farrah 15. EA: Amani Johnson 28, Amaia Johnson 11.
Eden Christian Academy 66, New Brighton 46
Eden Christian Academy 22 15 15 14 — 66
New Brighton 12 9 11 14 — 46
EC: Margaret Bovard 17, Haylee Fleischman 16, Taylor Haring 11. NB: Syndey Cook 31.
Elizabeth Forward 65, Latrobe 60
Latrobe 20 22 9 9 — 60
Elizabeth Forward 11 16 26 12 — 65
L: Mackenzie Markle 20, Laura Graytok 19. EF: Brianna Spirnak 20, Juria Flournoy 16, Julia Jenkins 14.
Frazier 57, Albert Gallatin 46
Albert Gallatin 11 11 13 11 — 46
Frazier 17 8 15 17 — 57
AG: Abby King 23. F: Brooke Poling 26, Sierra Twigg 19.
Gateway 80, West Mifflin 61
Gateway 14 21 21 24 — 80
West Mifflin 11 15 14 21 — 61
G: Jenna Guido 22, Mary Kromka 19, Lexi Jackson 19, Jordan Edwards 18. WM: Avi Adams 16, Chayla Poindexter 15.
Hampton 65, North Hills 48
North Hills 6 16 10 16 — 48
Hampton 18 22 14 11 — 65
NH: Jordan O'Malley 15, Savannah Powers 10. H: Ali Collins 25, Laryn Edwards 22, Brooke Fuller 11.
Hoover, Ala. 63, Chartiers-Houston 21
Hoover, Ala. 22 11 16 14 — 63
Chartiers-Houston 5 2 11 3 — 21
H: Miya Kimber 19, Skyla Knight 15, Eboni Williams 10. C-H: Alexa Williamson 12.
Hoover 57, Mt. Lebanon 54
Hoover 16 13 17 11 — 57
Mt. Lebanon 9 14 14 17 — 54
H: Annie Roshak 25, MaKenzie Green 11. MTL: Alyssa Hyland 22.
Kennedy Catholic 58, Franklin Regional 47
Kennedy Catholic 13 11 16 18 — 58
Franklin Regional 4 9 16 18 — 47
KC: Malia Magestro 22, Sophia Berardi 16. FR: Hannah Turacy 14, Jordan Yaniga 14.
Leechburg 64, Apollo-Ridge 51
Leechburg 16 11 13 24 — 64
Apollo-Ridge 15 11 1 24 — 51
L: Brittany Robilio 25, Mikayla Lovelace 21. AR: Megan Ost 18, Maddy Moore 11.
Ligonier Valley 57, Derry 46
Derry 3 16 16 11 — 46
Ligonier Valley 7 17 17 16 — 57
D: Destiny Roberts 19, Hannah Wedow 11, Kam Kelly 10. LV: Lexie Petrof 27, Alexia Boyd 16.
Ligonier Valley 52, Shanksville Stonycreek 38
Shanksville Stonycreek 10 10 12 6 — 38
Ligonier Valley 6 18 12 16 — 52
SS: Lexie Wilt 13, Sidney Stutzman 12. LV: Lexie Petrof 22.
Lincoln Park 46, Saltsburg 28
Lincoln Park 10 13 15 8 — 46
Saltsburg 4 5 10 9 — 28
LP: Delaney Minear 19, Riley Arrigo 16. S: Beitel 18.
Mapletown 56, Propel Andrew Street 17
Mapletown 17 15 11 13 — 56
Propel Andrew Street 4 4 7 2 — 17
M: Abby Antill 18. PAS: Keeley Brockington 15.
McGuffey 37, Burgettstown 31
Burgettstown 6 4 12 9 — 31
McGuffey 7 7 11 12 — 37
M: Abby Donnelly 12, Mikalah Maxwell 10.
Mohawk 60, Seton LaSalle 42
Mohawk 15 18 14 13 — 60
Seton LaSalle 13 10 8 11 — 42
M: Caitlin Carnuche 16, Karly McCutcheon 15, Megan Meyer 12, Carlee Stelter 10. SLS: Layni Ziegler 13.
New Castle 33, Ellwood City 30
Ellwood City 7 3 6 14 ?? 30
New Castle 4 11 12 6 — 33
EC: Natalia Greco 12.
Norwin 64, Pine-Richland 33
Pine-Richland 7 3 9 14 — 33
Norwin 8 28 17 11 — 64
P-R: Taylor Brenner 12. N: Jayla Wehner 16, Olivia Gribble 13.
North Allegheny 76, Gilmour Academy, Ohio 68
Gilmour Academy, Ohio 14 19 10 25 — 68
North Allegheny 9 22 22 23 — 76
GA: Naz Hillmon 20, Sarah Bohn 17, Annika Corcoran 16. NA: Rachel Martindale 23, Piper Morningstar 17, Lizzy Groetsch 14, Madelyn Fischer 12.
Obama Academy 63, Greensburg Salem 30
Greensburg Salem 5 3 13 9 — 30
Obama Academy 13 16 11 23 — 63
GS: Nikki Mellinger 14. O: Talia Mitchell 20, Zuri Grundy-Overton 11.
OLSH 57, Quaker Valley 22
OLSH 13 11 26 7 — 57
Quaker Valley 3 4 7 8 — 22
OLSH: Ashley Norling 14, Kennede Mickle 14, Jocelyn Nagy 11, Maddie Hoff 11.
Penn-Trafford 53, McKeesport 43
McKeesport 10 12 11 10 — 43
Penn-Trafford 13 10 16 14 — 53
McK: Destiny Robison 16, Jhayla Bray 15. PT: Stephanie O'Donnell 14, Sarah Nguyen 12.
Preston, W. Va. 61, Laurel Highlands 59
Preston, W. Va. 10 15 11 25 — 61
Laurel Highlands 15 13 7 24 — 59
P: Kirstin Brown 16, MaKenzie Friend 15. LH: Taylor Eagle 14, Taylor Smith 13.
Riverside 56, Hopewell 38
Hopewell 12 4 6 16 — 38
Riverside 8 10 24 14 — 56
H: Siara Conley 14. R: Sydney Wolf 25, Marley Wolf 10, Brielle Chesko 10.
South Allegheny 37, Jefferson-Morgan 23
South Allegheny 5 12 9 11 — 37
Jefferson-Morgan 7 1 5 10 — 23
SA: Sydney Kirkwood 13, Madison Kirkwood 11.
South Fayette 64, Bethel Park 55
South Fayette 8 11 23 22 — 64
Bethel Park 16 19 11 9 — 55
SF: Sam Kosmacki 18, Skylar Aitken 15, Maura Castelluci 13, Maddie Gutierrez 11. BP: Kamryn Lach 15, Olivia Westthal 13, Maria Cerro 13, Madelyn Dziezgowski 10.
South Side Beaver 53, Rochester 41
South Side Beaver 23 15 6 9 — 53
Rochester 7 12 9 13 — 41
SSB: Jess Barber 17, Sydney Payne 14, Rachael Pieto 13. R: D'Shae LaVette 10, Jasmine Mack 10.
Southmoreland 47, Freeport 27
Southmoreland 10 10 11 16 — 47
Freeport 10 4 6 7 — 27
S: Brooke Corley 10, Maggie Moore 10, Cali Konek 10.
St. Joseph 50, Brashear 23
St. Joseph 17 13 14 6 — 50
Brashear 0 6 9 8 — 23
St. J: Chloe Kurpakus 20, Alex Jones 16. B: Jaeline Hoodall 11.
Thomas Jefferson 80, Keystone Oaks 52
Thomas Jefferson 26 15 18 21 — 80
Keystone Oaks 10 17 14 11 — 52
TJ: Marina Petruzzi 17, Alyssa D'Angelo 17, Jenna Clark 16, Shaylor Williams 11. KO: Gillian Piccolino 18, Jaylen Hoffmann 13.
Uniontown 58, Imani Christian 15
Uniontown 22 19 11 6 — 58
Imani Christian 5 2 6 2 — 15
U: Kelsey Rose 17, Kierra Rose 16, Mya Murray 13.
West Allegheny 65, Upper St. Clair 52
Upper St. Clair 0 0 0 52 — 52
West Allegheny 0 0 0 65 — 65
WA: Hannah Lindemuth 21.
West Greene 88, Bentworth 18
West Greene 41 22 22 3 — 88
Bentworth 3 5 8 2 — 18
WG: McKenna Lampe 19, Madison Lampe 17, Kaitlyn Rizor 14, Savannah Pettit 10, Elizabeth Brudnock 10. B: Jenna Vito 10.
West Shamokin 68, Highlands 21
West Shamokin 22 16 17 13 — 68
Highlands 4 2 5 10 — 21
WS: Olivia Fusaro 25, Madison Valyo 17.
Woodland Hills 65, Propel Braddock Hills 4
Propel Braddock Hills 0 1 0 3 — 4
Woodland Hills 18 20 18 9 — 65
WH: Joi Burleigh 14, Ciara Turner 10.
Friday's schedule
C.J. Betters tournament (at Beaver County Community College)
Aliquippa vs. Central Valley, 12:30 p.m.; Freedom vs. Quigley, 11 a.m.
California tournament
Brentwood vs. Carmichaels, 5 p.m.; Charleroi at California, 7 p.m.; South Allegheny vs. Monessen, 3 p.m.
Cal (Pa.) Hoopfest
Brownsville vs. Greensburg Salem, noon; Canon-McMillan vs. Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.; Fairmont, W. Va. vs. Warren, Ohio, 6 p.m.; Obama Academy vs. Beth-Center, 2 p.m.
East Allegheny tournament
Serra Catholic at East Allegheny, noon
Farrell Dresch-McCluskey Classic
Neshannock vs. Youngstown Ursuline, Ohio, 1 p.m.; Slippery Rock at Farrell, 5 p.m.
Geibel tournament
Championship
Sto-Rox at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
Waynesburg vs. Avella, 6 p.m.
Hempfield tournament
Chartiers Valley at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Connellsville vs. Jeannette, 4:30 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Burrell, 6 p.m.; Oakland Catholic vs. Penn Hills, 3 p.m.
Laurel Highlands tournament
Imani Christian at Laurel Highlands, 12:45 p.m.; Preston, W. Va. vs. Albert Gallatin, 11 a.m.; Uniontown vs. Frazier, 2:30 p.m.
Moon tournament
Montour vs. Cornell, 4 p.m.; Shenango at Moon, 7 p.m.
North Allegheny tournament
Championship
Abington at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Third-place consolation
Trinity vs. Gilmour Academy, Ohio, 4 p.m.
Fifth-place consolation
Kennedy Catholic vs. Norwin, 2:30 p.m.
Northgate tournament
Aquinas Academy at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.; Carrick at Northgate, 6 p.m.
Palm Beach Classic (in Palm Beach, Fla.)
Bishop Canevin vs. TBD, TBD
Riverside tournament
Beaver vs. Southmoreland, 5 p.m.; Freeport vs. Hopewell, 8:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Riverside, 6:45 p.m.
Rock Holiday Classic (in Windermere, Fla.)
Chartiers-Houston vs. TBD, TBD
Shaler tournament
Avonworth vs. Vincentian Academy, 2:30 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic vs. Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.; Kiski Area at Shaler, 7 p.m.; Laurel vs. Ellis School, 1 p.m.; South Park vs. Mars, 5:30 p.m.
St. Joseph tournament
Championship
Deer Lakes at St. Joseph, 6:30 p.m.
Consolation
Riverview vs. Brashear, 3 p.m.
West Shamokin tournament
Championship
Armstrong at West Shamokin, 6 p.m.
Consolation
Highlands vs. Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m.
Wrestling
Steve DeAugustino Holiday Classic
At West Mifflin
Thursday's results
106 pounds
First place: Ryan Michaels, Elizabeth Forward, m.d. Cole Yocca, Plum, 11-0
Third place: Noah Hunkele, Mars, p. Rocco Ferraro, McGuffey, 2:01
Fifth place: Jessie Galioto, West Mifflin, d. Cameron Rakar, Hampton, 4-0
Seventh place: Ryan Machirella, Avonworth, d. John Hall, Beaver, 5:25
113 pounds
First place: Conner Redinger, Quaker Valley, p. Bryce Wilkes, Peters Township, 2:41
Third place: Jack Bruce, Blairsville, d. Josh Campbell, Hampton, 8-2
Fifth place: Troy Jacobson, Allderdice, d. Evan Whiteside, Gateway, 9-4
Seventh place: Freddie Howard, Elizabeth Forward, p. Shane Kelley, Central Catholic, 2:40
120 pounds
First place: Tyler Kochak, Hampton, p. Will Kail, Peters Township, 0:46
Third place: Corey Sossong, Portage, d. Allen Mangus, Richland, 2-1
Fifth place: Brady Earhart, Beaver, m.d. Jamil Prude, Allderdice, 10-0
Seventh place: Tony Salopek, West Mifflin, d. Blaze Grabosky, McKeesport, 5-0
126 pounds
First place: Jett Pattison, McGuffey, d. Zach Wright, Hampton, 8-5
Third place: Logan Shaffer, Portage, p. Gavin James, Plum, 2:25
Fifth place: Nick Reconnu, Montour, d. Nolan Wicker, Mars, 6-0
Seventh place: Jordan Devine, Elizabeth Forward d. Mark Hutchin, Keystone Oaks, 6-2
132 pounds
First place: John Rocco Kazalas, Quaker Valley, d. Justin Perkins, Penn Hills, 3-2
Third place: Daniel Yetsick, Ambridge, d. Jake Garrety, McGuffey, 5-0
Fifth place: Donovan McMillon, Peters Township, d. Tallon Auth, Plum, forfeit
Seventh place: Jacob Duncan, Ringgold, p. Joseph Carney, Montour, 4:57
138 pounds
First place: Justice Jones, Carrick, p. Max Lamm, Mars, 2:48
Third place: Trent Gerard, Ringgold, m.d. Liem Helon, Hampton, 13-2
Fifth place: Noah Hunnell, Elizabeth Forward, p. Mason Burgdolt, McGuffey, 4:33
Seventh place: Matt Yots, Riverview, d. Nathan Shaffer, Portage, 4-3
145 pounds
First place: Alex Hornfeck, Mars, p. Shayne Williams, Woodland Hills, 0:59
Third place: Vincent Schmitt, Hampton, d. Jake Hurley, Peters Township, 6-2
Fifth place: Frank Guzzi, West Mifflin, d. Kyle Hinerman, South Allegheny, 3-0
Seventh place: Chris Bruce, Elizabeth Forward, p. Nathan Kick, Portage, 2:34
152 pounds
First place: Nico Marsico, Montour, t.f. Gavin Rosso, West Mifflin, 17-2
Third place: Coltin Jezioro, Peters Township, d. Mitchell McMarlin, Mars, 8-2
Fifth place: Noah Sleasman, Blairsville, d. Ethan Barr, McGuffey, 3-1
Seventh place: Tyler Lingafelt, Richland, p. Seth Olinsky, McKeesport, 2:24
160 pounds
First place: Jake Richardson, Mars, d. Brandon Matthews, Peters Township, 4-2
Third place: Cole Sossong, Portage, p. Jamil Khalil, Baldwin, 1:53
Fifth place: Dom Burden, Penn Hills, d. Justin Hassick, Ambridge, 13-6
Seventh place: Sheldon Johnson, Woodland Hills, d. Aaron Kriley, Blairsville, 4-1
170 pounds
First place: Christian Clutter, McGuffey, d. Luke Mary, Peters Township, 3-0
Third place: Garrett Henigin, Blairsville, d. Jacob Sabol, Richland, 8-2
Fifth place: Vincenzo Rauso, Central Catholic, d. Connor Sidoruk, Baldwin, 7-2
Seventh place: Chad Scherer, Hampton, p. Zayn Peters, Riverview, 0:38
182 pounds
First place: Luke Shingle, McGuffey, d. Geoff Magin, Quaker Valley, 8-7
Third place: Justin Hart, Hampton, d. Jeff Markert, Peters Township, 2-1
Fifth place: Gehrig Hutchinson, Baldwin, d. Nick Whittington, Keystone Oaks, 4-0
Seventh place: Dante Presutti, Montour, d. Max Struwe, Beaver, 7-4
195 pounds
First place: Dalton Lough, McGuffey, p. Ethan Cain, Elizabeth Forward, 0:38
Third place: Bo Haines, Ringgold, d. Luqman Luhujjiddan, Penn Hills, 3-1
Fifth place: Eric Wagner, Richland, d. Jacob Traupman, Ambridge, 4-2
Seventh place: Gabe Citeroni-Kennedy, Blairsville, d. Zack Boggs, Hampton, 5-2
220 pounds
First place: Andy Mellinger, McKeesport, d. Dawson Dietz, Hampton, 6-2
Third place: Marshall Mounts, McGuffey, p. James Howard, Carrick, 1:44
Fifth place: RJ Buchina, Elizabeth Forward, p. Bradley Fadeley, Quaker Valley, 3:29
Seventh place: Quaysean Napier, New Castle, m.d. Cody Weber, Washington, 11-0
285 pounds
First place: Gerald Brown, West Mifflin, d. Deshawn Butler, Penn Hills, 3-0
Third place: Tyler Caragein, Keystone Oaks, p. Mitch Miles, Laurel, 1:42
Fifth place: Jeffrey DeSantes, Mars, d. Andrew Versharen, Ringgold, 4-3
Seventh place: Charlie Small, Blairsville, d. Micah Killon, New Castle, inj. def.
Team standings
1. Hampton, 209.5; 2. Peters Township, 203.5; 3. McGuffey, 195; 4. Mars, 173; 5. Elizabeth Forward, 119.5
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.