Ligonier Valley honoring 1,000-point scorers
Updated 12 hours ago
Ligonier Valley will have a special ceremony at 5:45 p.m. today during its holiday basketball tournament to honor the 35 players, male and female, who scored 1,000 or more in the history of Laurel Valley and Ligonier Valley high school programs.
The school were consolidated in 2010.
The milestone list dates to 1952.
The Mounties/Rams 1,000-point club includes:
• Bill Golis (Laurel Valley) 1952-56
• Woody Burket (Laurel Valley) 1954-58
• John Maier (Laurel Valley) 1967-70
• Dave Gregory (Laurel Valley) 1969-72
• Rick McLeary (Ligonier Valley) 1972-75
• Scott Moffett (Ligonier Valley) 1973-76
• Rich Dahoda (Laurel Valley) 1977-80
• Kurt Klavuhn (Laurel Valley) 1978-81
• Kris Krieger (Ligonier Valley) 1979-82
• Chris Gessner (Ligonier Valley) 1982-85
• Scott Clark (Laurel Valley) 1984-88
• Lance Berkstresser (Laurel Valley) 1987-90
• Christy Clark (Laurel Valley) 1987-91
• Mary Moore (Laurel Valley) 1987-90
• Bob Stalnaker (Ligonier Valley) 1989-92
• Aric Clawson (Laurel Valley) 1990-93
• Kelly Loughner (Ligonier Valley) 1991-94
• Laurie Flickinger (Ligonier Valley) 1991-95
• Sandy Flickinger (Ligonier Valley) 1992-96
• Alex Breitsman (Ligonier Valley) 1994-98
• Chris Loughner (Ligonier Valley) 1994-98
• Jeff Riffle (Ligonier Valley) 1997-01
• Heather Shank (Laurel Valley) 1999-03
• Adam Stinogle (Ligonier Valley) 2000-04
• Megan Walsh (Laurel Valley) 2000-04
• Justin Dickert (Laurel Valley) 2001-04
• Shane Dickert (Laurel Valley) 2003-07
• Brittany Hall (Laurel Valley) 2003-07
• Heidi Hollingsworth (Laurel Valley) 2003-07
• Patrick Hall (Laurel Valley) 2005-07
• Emily Daugherty (Ligonier Valley) 2007-10
• Kristen Gabelt (Ligonier Valley) 2008-12
• Maddy Grimm (Ligonier Valley) 2009-13
• Jordan Jones (Ligonier Valley) 2011-15
• Olivia Miller (Ligonier Valley) 2014-17
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.