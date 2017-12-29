Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Brose scores 24 as Hempfield boys top Greensburg C.C.

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, 9:24 p.m.
Hempfield's Braden Brose (23) is congratulated by head coach Bill Swan as he comes out of the game late in the fourth quarter against Greensburg Central Catholic on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at the Greensburg Salem Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament. Hempfield won 61-44.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Max Pisula (15) shoots over the defense of Hempfield's Braden Brose (23) early in the second quarter on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at the Greensburg Salem Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic head coach Jim Nesser talks with his team during a timeout midway through the fourth quarter against Hempfield on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at the Greensburg Salem Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament. Hempfield won 61-44.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Tre' Cunningham (3) drives to the basket and scores over Greensburg Salem's Rylan Crise (15) during the second quarter on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at the Greensburg Salem Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Ryan Bisignani (42) is fouled by Hempfield's Fin Brose (34) as he attempts a shot in the second quarter on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at the Greensburg Salem Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's Dante Parsons (1) moves around Jeannette's Marcus Barnes (4) and Seth Howard (2) and scores on an underhand layup during the second quarter on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at the Greensburg Salem Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Max Pisula (15) scores over Hempfield's Braden Brose (23) during the second quarter on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at the Greensburg Salem Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Reed Hipps (1) drives to the basket on Greensburg Central Catholic's Ryan Bisignani (42) during the first quarter on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at the Greensburg Salem Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Ryan Bisignani (42) scores on a shot around Hempfield defender Justin Sliwoski (11) in the final minute of the second quarter on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at the Greensburg Salem Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Braden Brose (23) drives to the basket and scores around Greensburg Central Catholic's Joel LoNigro (21) during the first quarter on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at the Greensburg Salem Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Joel LoNigro and Hempfield's Jules Nichols (right) battle for a rebound during the second quarter on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at the Greensburg Salem Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Grant Hipps (13) drives the baseline and puts up a shot over Greensburg Central Catholic's Max Pisula (15) during the final minutes of the fourth quarter on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at the Greensburg Salem Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament. Hempfield won 61-44.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Shawn Wilson (2) passes ahead to Justin Sliwoski following a Greensburg Central Catholic turnover during the first quarter on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at the Greensburg Salem Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's Marvel McGowan (00) attempts a shot over Jeannette's Marcus Barnes (4) during the first quarter on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at the Greensburg Salem Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield head coach Bill Swan talks with his team during a timeout late in the game against Greensburg Central Catholic on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at the Greensburg Salem Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament. Hempfield won 61-44.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Max Pisula (left) and Hempfield's Fin Brose (34) chase a loose ball during the third quarter on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at the Greensburg Salem Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament. Hempfield won 61-44.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Fin Brose (34) makes a move around Greensburg Central Catholic's Ryan Bisignani (42) and scores during the first quarter on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at the Greensburg Salem Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Geoff Helm (12) tries to move around the defense of Hempfield's Braden Brose (23) early in the second quarter on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at the Greensburg Salem Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield did not press Greensburg Central Catholic much on Friday night. It didn't need to.

Having 6-foot-4 swing-forward Braden Brose scoring inside and out can put enough pressure on any opponent.

Brose scored nine of his game-high 24 points in the third quarter when the Spartans seized control and finally pulled away from the bothersome Centurions for a 61-44 win in the Greensburg Salem Holiday Classic.

Brose scored on a number of slashes to the rim, and showed nice outside touch.

"We were amped up in the third quarter," Brose said. "We had to keep grinding. We were disappointed how we played (Thursday) against Laurel Highlands, but we were ready for GCC."

Hempfield (4-6), which lost to Laurel Highlands, 62-52, in the showcase opener, outscored GCC (1-9), 21-11, in the third. That, after the Centurions played right with the Spartans for the better part of 20 minutes.

After GCC missed a layup with about 5 minutes, 30 seconds to go in the third, Reed Hipps connected on a 3-pointer, Brose followed from deep, and all of the sudden, a four-point halftime lead for Hempfield swelled to 14 (41-27).

Geoff Helm, who finished with 14 points for GCC — nine of his team's 11 in the third — hit a pair of driving layups to trim it to 43-34, but Hempfield went on an 11-0 run before GCC scored again.

The pull-away surge totaled 24-13 and ended with Hempfield sitting its starters with 3:06 left in the fourth, ahead 57-38.

Joel LoNigro led GCC with 17 points, 12 in the first half.

Justin Sliwoski scored 10 of his 14 points in the second quarter for Hempfield. Hipps added 10, including a pair of 3-pointers.

Hempfield recently posted wins over Plum and Greensburg Salem, and nearly knocked off 6A No. 3 Woodland Hills.

"It's hard to match their physicality, and we don't have a lot of depth," GCC coach Jim Nesser said. "I am proud of our guys and how they fought. For the first time all season, we gave 32 minutes of fight."

GCC now has nine losses. It lost a total of nine games the last three years combined.

"They play hard, we knew they would," Hempfield coach Bill Swan said. "They are not terrible, and they had nothing to lose."

Little separated the teams in the first half, where the lead didn't get above six and both teams held control for spurts.

Hempfield took a 15-10 lead after one quarter, but GCC regained the lead at 21-19 on a jumper by Ethan Slike.

Hempfield took back momentum as Sliwoski scored on consecutive possessions and Hipps made a soft jumper to make it 25-21.

Sliwoski added a buzzer-beating floater in the lane to give the Spartans a 27-23 edge at halftime.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

