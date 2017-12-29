High school roundup for Dec. 29: Lincoln Park boys edge Class 6A No. 1 Pine-Richland

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Keeno Holmes scored 21 points to lead Class 3A No. 1 Lincoln Park to a 47-44 win over Class 6A No. 2 Pine-Richland at the C.J. Betters boys basketball tournament Friday night at the Beaver Dome.

Andre Wilder added 10 points for Lincoln Park (4-3).

Phil Jurkovec had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Pine-Richland (5-2).

Belle Vernon 61, Ringgold 47 — At the Charleroi tournament, Belle Vernon (5-6) opened a 17-6 lead and held on for a victory. Griffin LaCarte had 12 points, and Cameron Nusser and Derek Thomas each scored 10 for the Leopards.

Blackhawk 55, Burrell 53 — The Bucs (3-7) held a 39-35 lead after three quarters but were outscored 20-14 in the fourth and dropped a second consecutive tight game, falling to Blackhawk (3-5) at the Highlands tournament.

Connellsville 70, Laurel Highlands 44 — Fairmont State recruit Seth Younkin, a 6-foot-6, 240-pound senior, had four dunks and scored 21 points for the Falcons (6-3) in the Greensburg Salem Holiday Classic.

Jalen Rogers added 17 points and Treyvon Clayton had 13 for Connellsville, which led 30-26 at the half but held Laurel Highlands to 18 points in the second half.

Bryce Laskey led the Mustangs (4-5) with 24.

Elizabeth Forward 55, Southmoreland 43 — Will Greijack's 17 points led Elizabeth Forward (4-5) to a victory at the Charleroi tournament. Riley Comforti had 20 points and Brett Glowacki scored 10 for Southmoreland (2-6), which trailed 23-17 at halftime.

Fox Chapel 63, Shady Side Academy 52 — Carson Cohen led four Fox Chapel players in double figures with 19 points in a win at the Pete Sauer Memorial tournament at Shady Side Academy. Dom McGriff had 15 points for the Class 6A No. 3 Foxes, Ben Kelly scored 14 and Arnold Vento had 10. Skyy Moore scored 19 points for Shady Side Academy (6-3).

Freeport 67, Eden Christian Academy 50 — Freeport (4-4) topped Eden Christian (7-1) to claim the title at its host tournament.

Holy Family Academy 70, St. Joseph 68 — Holy Family Academy (5-3) drained a 3-pointer from the top of the circle with 2 seconds remaining as host St. Joseph (3-5) lost a close game for the second consecutive night. Grant Bendis scored 28 points, and Andrew Sullivan added 22 for the Spartans.

Jeannette 64, Greensburg Salem 57 — Tre Cunningham scored 22 points and Anthony Johnson delivered three key assists down the stretch while playing with four fouls, as Jeannette (5-1) held off the Golden Lions (6-3) in the finale of the Greensburg Salem Holiday Classic.

Marcus Barnes, the recipient of two Johnson passes with just under three minutes to go, added 11 points for Jeannette.

A kick-out pass to Robert Kennedy from Johnson went for a 3-pointer to give Jeannette a 64-51 lead with 1:32 left.

Marvel McGowan led Greensburg Salem with 25 points.

McGowan and Jack Oberdorf hit 3-pointers inside the final 20 seconds for the Golden Lions, but it was too late.

Dante Parsons added 12 points for Greensburg Salem.

OLSH 79, Summit Academy 45 — At the C.J. Betters tournament, Daren DiMichele scored 31 points, including five 3-pointers, to help Class 2A No. 3 OLSH (8-1) to victory.

Penn Hills 83, Beaver Falls 51 — Cameron Wiley scored 21 points, Daivon Stephens had 18 and Cory Fulton tallied 17 as Class 6A No. 4 Penn Hills (10-0) won at the C.J. Betters tournament.

Serra Catholic 58, Springdale 48 — The Dynamos trailed Serra Catholic by two points at the half, but were outscored 18-9 in the third quarter, and fell in the championship game of the Spartan Holiday tournament at St. Joseph. Malik Edmundson had 22 points for Serra Catholic (7-1) and was named tournament MVP. Demitri Fritch led Springdale (4-4) with 16 points and Nick Taliani scored 14.

Union 59, Neshannock 49 — Tre Charles had 24 points to lead Class A No. 2 Union (5-3) to a consolation-game victory at the Neshannock tournament. Charles and Neshannock's Jake McCormick, who scored 17 points, were named to the all-tournament team.

Valley 67, Riverview 36 — Valley raced out to an 18-6 lead in the first quarter and cruised to a nonsection win. Nyjewel Carter had 25 points and sank five 3-pointers, and Dru Stokes scored 16 for the Vikings (4-2). CJ Miller had 23 points for Riverview (1-7).

Washington 46, Upper St. Clair 45 — Jordan Swartz hit a lay-up as time expired to give Washington (5-2) a victory at the Peters Township tournament. Swartz and Daniel Ethridge had 14 points for Washington.

West Allegheny 60, Cornell 50 — Jackson Faulk scored 17 points and Isaiah Crowe had 16 as West Allegheny (4-3) won at the Moon tournament.

Woodland Hills 48, Armstrong 37 — At the Peter Sauer Memorial tournament, Amante Britt had 22 points to lift Class 6A No. 3 Woodland Hills (8-1) to victory.

Girls basketball

Beaver 56, Southmoreland 42 — Bella Posset had 25 points as Beaver (6-2) won at the Riverside tournament. Cali Konek scored 15 points to pace Southmoreland (5-3), which fell behind 12-5 in the first quarter.

Canon-McMillan 75, Belle Vernon 46 — Canon-McMillan jumped out to a 21-1 lead and rolled to a victory at the Cal (Pa.) Hoopfest. Izzy Allen had 34 points for the Big Macs (7-2). Caitlyn Trombley scored 18 points for Belle Vernon (6-3).

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 49, Fox Chapel 33 — Gabby Guerrieri scored 11 points for Fox Chapel (2-5), which fell to Class 4A No. 1 Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (6-0) at the Shaler tournament. Kylee Lenardowski led Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic with 13 points, and Tess Myers scored 10.

Connellsville 70, Jeannette 43 — Connellsville improved to 2-5 overall with a win at the Hempfield tournament. Jeannette fell to 2-5.

Deer Lakes 55, St. Joseph 38 — The Deer Lakes girls basketball team held tournament host St. Joseph to its lowest scoring output of the season on its way to a win in the Spartan Holiday tournament championship game Friday.

The win marks the Lancers' third victory in their last four games. Deer Lakes (3-5) led by eight points at halftime and held the Spartans to just four points in the third quarter to take control. Abby Buechel led the Lancers with 23 points, and Julia Hollibaugh and Emily Mischen both chipped in with 10. Chloe Kurpakus led St. Joseph (4-5) with 19 points.

East Allegheny 66, Serra Catholic 36 — Amani Johnson scored 25 points as host East Allegheny (9-0) won a tournament game.

Frazier 55, Uniontown 43 — Brooke Poling scored 21 points and surpassed 1,000 for her career as Frazier (5-3) won at the Laurel Highlands tournament.

Greensburg Central Catholic 49, Burrell 35 — Anna Eisaman scored 20 points to lead Class 2A Greensburg Central Catholic (2-5) over Class 4A Burrell (2-5) in a first-round game of a Hempfield tournament, ending a three-game losing streak for the Centurions. Bella Skatell added 13 points and Olivia Stawovy 12 for GCC. Brittany Dunn scored 18 points and Kaylen Sharrow 12 to lead Burrell, which lost its third in a row.

Greensburg Salem 47, Brownsville 29 — Megan Kallock had 21 points to lead Greensburg Salem (3-5) to a victory at the California tournament. Nikki Mellinger added 11 points for the Golden Lions. Alexis Carson scored 17 for Brownsville (2-7).

Hempfield 50, Chartiers Valley 37 — Allison Podkul had 18 points and Kayla Barrentos-Collins had 11 points and 18 rebounds as Hempfield (3-4) won at its host tournament.

Megan McConnell and Mackenzie Wagner each had 15 points for Class 5A No. 1 Chartiers Valley (4-3).

Hopewell 47, Freeport 46 — The Yellowjackets took a 26-15 lead into halftime before Hopewell put together a strong second half as Freeport fell to the Vikings in the Riverside tournament. Jenna Manke led all scorers with 17 points and Madeline Clark added 10 for Freeport (3-5). Siara Conley led Hopewell (4-4) with 15 points.

Mars 46, South Park 33 — Lauren Wasylson had 29 points as Mars (5-3) won at the Shaler tournament.

North Allegheny 70, Abington 49 — Tournament MVP Rachel Martindale had 23 points and Courtney Roman added 16 as Class 6A No. 1 North Allegheny (8-0) won its host tournament.

Norwin 63, West Allegheny 61 — Magen Polczynski had 15 points and Olivia Gribble added 12 as Norwin (3-5) won at the North Allegheny tournament. Both players were named to the all-tournament team.

Melina Lynn had 20 points for West Allegheny (7-3).

Riverview 47, Brashear 22 — Sydney McDonough scored 15 points and Lio Francesca chipped in with 11 as Riverview (4-4) beat Brashear (0-8) in the consolation game of the Spartan Holiday tournament. McDonough was named to the all-tournament team.

Shady Side Academy 56, Highlands 33 — The Golden Rams trailed 25-16 at the half, but Shady Side Academy (6-3) pulled away with a 22-point third quarter for a victory in the West Shamokin tournament consolation game. Renee Cebula led Highlands (1-7) with 17 points.

Shaler 55, Kiski Area 31 — Katelynn Brown had 12 points for Kiski Area (4-4) in a loss at the Shaler tournament. Megan Lydon scored 24 points and connected on five 3-pointers for Shaler (4-4).

South Allegheny 58, Monessen 32 — At the California tournament, Alyssa Minerd had 17 points as South Allegheny (7-2) earned a win. Qitarah Hardison had nine points for Monessen (1-8).

Vincentian Academy 50, Avonworth 34 — Olivia O'Brien had 16 points as Class 2A No. 2 Vincentian Academy (6-1) won at the Shaler tournament. Hayden Robinson scored 20 points for Avonworth (5-3).

Wrestling

A team effort carried Greensburg Salem to victory Friday at the 18th annual Southmoreland Holiday Classic wrestling tournament.

The Golden Lions (1-1) had 12 place winners and 214 points to secure a comfortable victory. Freedom (165.5), West Allegheny (144.5), Butler (130) and Upper St. Clair (118) rounded out the top five.

Luke Ewing won the 160-pound title for Greensburg Salem. Jesse Quatse (170) took second; Nico Williams (113), Dajauhn Hertzog (138) and John Meyers (195) were third; Cody Kaufman (106) and Trent Patrick (285) placed fourth; Ian Ewing (145) and Joseph Williams (152) were fifth; Mason Jobe (120) took seventh; and Tyler Hughes (132) and Will Gongaware (220) took eighth.

Individually, Ligonier Valley senior Robby Patrick claimed his fourth tournament title at 170 pounds, and Mt. Pleasant's Al Miscovich won at 132 pounds.

Other champions included South Park's Joey Fischer (106), West Allegheny's Jordan Watters (113) and Rocky McGeary (220), Freedom's Kenny Duschek (120) and ZJ Ward (126), Marion Center's Charlie Beatty (138), South Side Beaver's Joe Demor (145) and Bishop McCoy (295), Frazier's Thayne Lawrence (152), Butler's Christian Sequete (182) and North Star's Hunter Tremain (195).