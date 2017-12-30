Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Westmoreland roundup: Pitt-Greensburg men roll past Ohio State-Lima

Staff Reports | Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, 10:03 p.m.

Cam Seigfreid and Joe Mancini scored 15 points apiece as Pitt-Greensburg (4-6) shot nearly 50 percent from the floor in its 93-55 win at Ohio State-Lima (3-7). Nick Kotecki added 13 points for the Bobcats.

Hood 90, Saint Vincent 62 — Tom Kromka scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Saint Vincent (6-4) in a nonconference loss to Hood (5-7).

Slippery Rock 79, Seton Hill 64 — After being down by three at half, Slippery Rock (6-4, 5-1) outscored Seton Hill (4-7, 1-5) by 18 points in the second half to earn the victory in PSAC action. Trevor Blondin finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists to lead Seton Hill.

Seton Hill 85, Slippery Rock 78 — Freshman guard Cheyenne Trest scored 35 points to lead Seton Hill (10-3, 5-2) to the PSAC victory over visiting Slippery Rock (5-5, 4-2).

High school girls

Oakland Catholic 46, Hempfield 35 — A Hempfield (3-5) comeback fell short against Oakland Catholic (4-2) in the Hempfield tournament. Allison Podkul led Hempfield with 16 points, while Cierra Christian led Oakland Catholic with 14 points. Alexis Sestric added 11 points in the win.

Burrell 59, Jeannette 46 — Kaylen Sharrow scored a game-high 26 points to lead Burrell (3-5) over Jeannette (2-6) in the Hempfield tournament. Brittany Dunn added 14 points for Burrell. Dymond Crawford led Jeannette with 17 points.

