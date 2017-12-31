High school roundup for Dec. 30: Pine-Richland rebounds at C.J. Betters tournament

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Daniel Petcash led five Pine-Richland players in double-figures with 21 points to lead the Class 6A No. 3 Rams to a 94-48 win over Beaver (2-6) in the C.J. Betters tournament at the Community College of Beaver County.

Colin Luellen (15), Phil Jurkovec (14), Kyle Polce (14) and Greg Shulkosky (14) all reached double-figures for the Rams (6-2). Michael Champ led Beaver with 18 points.

Seton LaSalle 62, Shore, N.J. 40 — George Mike IV scored 16 points and Nick Deanes added 14 as Class 3A No. 3 Seton-La Salle (5-3) defeated Shore, N.J. at the Albert Martin Buc Classic in Redbank, N.J.

Aliquippa 76, Beaver Falls 65 — William Gipson scored 26 points to lead Class 3A No. 2 Aliquippa (8-2) to a win over Beaver Falls (1-8) in the C.J. Betters tournament at the Community College of Beaver County. Zuriah Fisher finished with 20 points for Aliquippa, which outscored Beaver Falls, 23-7, in the third quarter. Gage McKelvey finished with 27 points for Beaver Falls.

Steel Valley 57, West Allegheny 54 — Camden Polak and Chase Polak both hit six 3-pointers and finished with 22 and 21 points, respectively, to lead Steel Valley (6-3) to a win over West Allegheny (4-4) in the Moon tournament. Isaiah Crowe led West Allegheny, which was outscored 20-6 in the fourth quarter, with 19 points, while Jackson Faulk netted 16 points in the loss.

Bishop Eustace, N.J. 70, Central Catholic 67 — At the KSA tournament in Orlando, Fla., Bishop Eustace, N.J. (4-2) shot 75 percent from the floor in the second half while hitting all seven of its 3-pointers in its win over Central Catholic (4-5). Peyton Vostenk scored 25 points and Mattia Morini added 18 for Bishop Eustace, which shot 58 percent from the floor for the game. Luke Nedrow and Justin Tarrant scored 19 and 17 points, respectively, for the Vikings.

Girls basketball

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 73, Kiski Area 33 — Harley Holloway scored a team-high 16 points but the Cavaliers were no match for Class 4A No. 1-ranked North Catholic as the Trojans rolled past Kiski Area (4-5) in the Shaler tournament. Dani Short led North Catholic (7-0) with 17 points.

Central Valley 67, Quigley Catholic 55 — In the championship game of the C.J. Betters tournament at Beaver County Community College, Christiane Frye scored 22 points and Kaelyn Underwood added 21 to lead Class 4A No. 4 Central Valley (7-1) to victory over Class A No. 3 Quigley (3-5). Hailey Drutarosky scored 21 points in the loss.

Penn Hills 39, Connellsville 33, OT — Ariana Dunson and Adia Brisker scored 14 points as Class 6A No. 4 Penn Hills (6-3) defeated Connellsville (2-6) in overtime at the Hempfield tournament. Zoe Youdell led Connellsville with 11 points.

Neshannock 50, Slippery Rock 32 — Carmi Mattarazzo recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Class 3A No. 2 Neshannock (9-0) to a victory over Slippery Rock in the Farrell Dresch-McCluskey Classic championship. Bella Burrelli recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

Vincentian Academy 35, Fox Chapel 32 — Megan Friday scored 13 points for Fox Chapel (2-6) but it wasn't enough as the Foxes lost to Class 2 A No. 2 Vincentian Academy (7-1) in the Shaler tournament. Caroline Elliott had 11 points for Vincentian Academy, which was outscored 11-6 in the fourth quarter.

Oakland Catholic 46, Hempfield 35 — After having a slow first half, Hempfield (3-5) tried to mount a comeback, but it wasn't enough as the Spartans fell to Oakland Catholic (4-2) in the Hempfield tournament. Allison Podkul led Hempfield with 16 points, while Cierra Christian led Oakland Catholic with 14 points. Alexis Sestric added 11 points in the win.

Moon 39, Cornell 25 — Morgan Toal, who was named tournament MVP, scored 21 points to lead Moon (3-6) to a win over Cornell (2-7) in the Moon tournament. Jaelah Smith led Cornell with 10 points.

South Park 46, Laurel 23 — Cassidy Zandier scored 12 points as South Park (4-5) doubled-up Laurel (5-4) at the Shaler tournament.

Avonworth 82, Ellis School 36 — At the Shaler tournament, Hayden Robinson scored 28 points and Lily Tedesco added 14 to lead Avonworth (6-3) to the win against Ellis School (1-8). Katherine Ference scored 16 points in the loss.

Mars 45, Shaler 39 — Lauren Wasylson scored 15 points to lead Mars (6-3) to a victory over Shaler (4-5) in the Shaler tournament. Tai Johnson added 14 points in the win, while Megan Lydon led Shaler with 13 points.

Burrell 59, Jeannette 46 — Kaylen Sharrow scored a game-high 26 points to lead Burrell (3-5) to a win over Jeannette (2-6) in Hempfield tournament. Brittany Dunn added 14 points for Burrell, while Maia Ferra added 10 points in the loss. Dymond Crawford led Jeannette with 17 points.

Freedom 73, Aliquippa 47 — Taylor Greene hit nine 3-pointers on way to scoring 39 points as Freedom (2-6) defeated Aliquippa (0-8) in the consolation game of the C.J. Betters tournament at Beaver County Community College. Karissa Mercier added 14 points for Freedom. Jazmin Walker and Tanae Williams scored 18 and 14 points, respectively, for Aliquippa.

Baldwin 57, Brashear 16 — Abby Larkin scored 19 points to lead Baldwin (2-5) to a nonsection win over Brashear (0-9). Kayla Radomsky added 11 points for Baldwin, which held Brashear to four first-half points.