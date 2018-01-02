Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

High school roundup for Jan. 2: Plum boys top Armstrong in triple overtime

Staff Reports | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 11:09 p.m.
Franklin Regional's Mike Bartolacci battles for a rebound ball against Penn-Trafford's Brayden Puskar during WPIAL basketball Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 at Franklin Regional High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Mike Bartolacci battles for a rebound ball against Penn-Trafford's Brayden Puskar during WPIAL basketball Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 at Franklin Regional High School.
Franklin Regional's Nick Leopold drives toward net against a pair of Penn-Trafford defenders during WPIAL basketball on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 at Franklin Regional High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Nick Leopold drives toward net against a pair of Penn-Trafford defenders during WPIAL basketball on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 at Franklin Regional High School.
Penn-Trafford's Sean Kelly drives toward the net against Franklin Regional defense Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 during WPIAL basketball at Franklin Regional High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Sean Kelly drives toward the net against Franklin Regional defense Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 during WPIAL basketball at Franklin Regional High School.
Franklin Regional's Nate Leopold collides into Penn-Trafford's Kevin Stinelli during an attempt by Penn-Trafford on the rebound Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 in WPIAL basketball at Franklin Regional High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Nate Leopold collides into Penn-Trafford's Kevin Stinelli during an attempt by Penn-Trafford on the rebound Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 in WPIAL basketball at Franklin Regional High School.
Penn-Trafford's Zach Rocco dribbles around Franklin Regional defender Mike Bartolacci during WPIAL basketball Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 at Franklin Regional High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Zach Rocco dribbles around Franklin Regional defender Mike Bartolacci during WPIAL basketball Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 at Franklin Regional High School.
Penn-Trafford's Sean Kelly battles for the rebound with Franklin Regional's Hunter Stonecheck (33) and Nate Leopold during WPIAL basketball Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 at Franklin Regional High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Sean Kelly battles for the rebound with Franklin Regional's Hunter Stonecheck (33) and Nate Leopold during WPIAL basketball Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 at Franklin Regional High School.
Penn-Trafford's Zach Rocco carries the ball through mid-court against Franklin Regional defense Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 during WPIAL basketball at Franklin Regional High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Zach Rocco carries the ball through mid-court against Franklin Regional defense Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 during WPIAL basketball at Franklin Regional High School.
Franklin Regional head coach Steve Scorpion speaks with his team Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 during WPIAL basketball against Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional head coach Steve Scorpion speaks with his team Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 during WPIAL basketball against Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional High School.
Penn-Trafford's Kevin Stinelli (1) and Hunter Destefano react to a play against Franklin Regional in WPIAL basketball Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 at Franklin Regional High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Kevin Stinelli (1) and Hunter Destefano react to a play against Franklin Regional in WPIAL basketball Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 at Franklin Regional High School.
Penn-Trafford's Chris Abreu drives toward the net in an attempted layup shot against Franklin Regional on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 during WPIAL basketball at Franklin Regional High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Chris Abreu drives toward the net in an attempted layup shot against Franklin Regional on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 during WPIAL basketball at Franklin Regional High School.
Franklin Regional's Nate Leopold gestures toward teammates before making a play against Penn-Trafford on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 during WPIAL basketball at Franklin Regional High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Nate Leopold gestures toward teammates before making a play against Penn-Trafford on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 during WPIAL basketball at Franklin Regional High School.
Penn-Trafford's Sean Kelly concentrates on an penalty shot attempt against Franklin Regional during WPIAL basketball Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 at Franklin Regional High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Sean Kelly concentrates on an penalty shot attempt against Franklin Regional during WPIAL basketball Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 at Franklin Regional High School.

Updated 4 hours ago

On a career night, Lamar Whiting saved significant plays for the biggest moments.

Whiting scored a career-high 36 points, leading Plum to a 68-64, triple-overtime victory over host Armstrong in a nonsection game.

The Mustangs' junior hit a game-tying 3-pointer at the end of the first overtime, and put Plum ahead for good with a 3-point play late in the third overtime.

Connor Moss and Matt Carroll chipped in 11 points each for Plum (5-5).

Isaiah Price scored 23 points to lead Armstrong (5-5). Nate Baillie added 11 points.

Altoona 75, Kiski Area 50 — Nate Cherry scored 27 points to lead Altoona past Kiski Area in nonsection play. Ryne Wallace scored a team-high 14 points for Kiski Area (0-9). Austin Schwartz added 12 points.

Baldwin 61, Keystone Oaks 55 — Led by 21 points from Nick Fiumara and 19 from Jeremy Jenkins, Baldwin (5-4) picked up a nonsection victory.

East Allegheny 70, Greensburg Central Catholic 59 — Gary Wooten had 25 points to lead East Allegheny (4-6) to a nonsection win. Geoff Helm scored 18 points for the Centurions (1-10).

Franklin Regional 75, Penn-Trafford 67 (OT) — Franklin Regional used a 75-67 edge in overtime to secure a nonsection victory.

Jake Roseburg and Hunter Stonecheck each scored 18 points for the Panthers (7-2).

Kevin Stinelli had 18 points and Sean Kelly scored 17 for Penn-Trafford (4-6).

Laurel Highlands 76, Latrobe 62 — The Mustangs improved to 5-5 with a won over Latrobe (7-3).

Harvest Baptist 42, Cheswick Christian Academy 24 — Jacob Tirk led all scorers with 11 points as Harvest Baptist pulled away for a win over Cheswick Christian. Isaiah Malloy led Cheswick Christian (0-6) with nine points.

North Hills 50, CW North Catholic 45 (OT) — Kamron Taylor scored 18 points and Garret Barto had 15 as North Hills (2-7) won a nonsection game in overtime.

Northgate 51, Carlynton 42 — Daijon McCall netted 20 points as Northgate (2-7) won a nonsection game. Jacian Sustayta added 10 points and eight steals for the Flames.

Riverview 61, Trinity Christian 37 — The Raiders stormed out to a 32-15 halftime lead and clipped the Falcons (2-4) in a nonsection matchup. De'marea Hairston led Riverview (2-7) with 14 points, Noah Black added 11 and Ben Blacksmith and CJ Miller both finished with 10.

Seton LaSalle 81, Bishop Canevin 51 — Jakob Richardson had 24 points to guide Seton LaSalle (6-3) to a nonsection victory. Jon Weir and George Mike IV each had 10 points.

Girls basketball

Altoona 61, Latrobe 52 — Laura Graytok had 20 points and Mackenzie Markle added 14, but Latrobe (6-2) lost to visiting Altoona.

Altoona made a 22-13 run to start the second half.

Carlynton 46, Quigley Catholic 38 — Jada Lee had 17 points to lift Carlynton (4-5) to a nonsection win.

Chartiers Valley 62, Baldwin 42 — Megan McConnell and Mackenzie Wagner scored 20 points apiece as Chartiers Valley (6-3) rolled to a nonsection win.

Cheswick Christian Academy 41, Harvest Baptist 10 — Allyson Drake led the Chargers with a game-high 12 points as Cheswick Christian rolled past Harvest Baptist.

Fox Chapel 69, Plum 38 — The Foxes held a 40-18 lead going into halftime to take control in a nonsection win over Plum. Sarah Sheerer led all scorers with 20 points and Krystyna Burdelski chipped in with 10 for Fox Chapel (3-6). Amoni Blackwell scored a team-high 15 points and Alex Seigh added 10 for Plum (2-7).

Franklin Regional 60, Connellsville 47 — Franklin Regional closed the game on a 22-6 run to seal a nonsection win. Isabelle Palamone had 15 points, Alex Reitz had 11 and Courtney Giles tallied 10 for the Panthers (6-4).

Keystone Oaks 55, Avonworth 42 — Jaylen Hoffmann had 18 points and Gillian Piccolino added 15 as Keystone Oaks (7-2) won a nonsection game.

Kiski Area 56, Laurel Highlands 38 — The Cavaliers outscored Laurel Highlands, 27-13, in the first half and rolled to a nonsection win. Harley Holloway scored a team-high 16 points and Hannah Potter added 14 for Kiski Area (5-5). Taylor Smith scored a game-high 23 points to lead Laurel Highlands (2-8).

McKeesport 43, Allderdice 36 — Hailey Hertzler scored 11 points and Jhayla Bray added 10 as McKeesport (3-5) won a nonsection game.

Shady Side Academy 49, Knoch 43 — Arianna Goitz tallied 22 points as Shady Side Academy (7-3) won a nonsection game.

Southmoreland 50, Uniontown 40 — Cali Konek scored 20 points to lead Southmoreland to a nonsection win.

Konek hit four 3-pointers, and Carissa Cyphert added 11 points for the Scotties (6-3), who closed the game on a 16-10 run.

Mya Murray had 22 to lead Uniontown (4-6).

