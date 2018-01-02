High school roundup for Jan. 2: Plum boys top Armstrong in triple overtime

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

On a career night, Lamar Whiting saved significant plays for the biggest moments.

Whiting scored a career-high 36 points, leading Plum to a 68-64, triple-overtime victory over host Armstrong in a nonsection game.

The Mustangs' junior hit a game-tying 3-pointer at the end of the first overtime, and put Plum ahead for good with a 3-point play late in the third overtime.

Connor Moss and Matt Carroll chipped in 11 points each for Plum (5-5).

Isaiah Price scored 23 points to lead Armstrong (5-5). Nate Baillie added 11 points.

Altoona 75, Kiski Area 50 — Nate Cherry scored 27 points to lead Altoona past Kiski Area in nonsection play. Ryne Wallace scored a team-high 14 points for Kiski Area (0-9). Austin Schwartz added 12 points.

Baldwin 61, Keystone Oaks 55 — Led by 21 points from Nick Fiumara and 19 from Jeremy Jenkins, Baldwin (5-4) picked up a nonsection victory.

East Allegheny 70, Greensburg Central Catholic 59 — Gary Wooten had 25 points to lead East Allegheny (4-6) to a nonsection win. Geoff Helm scored 18 points for the Centurions (1-10).

Franklin Regional 75, Penn-Trafford 67 (OT) — Franklin Regional used a 75-67 edge in overtime to secure a nonsection victory.

Jake Roseburg and Hunter Stonecheck each scored 18 points for the Panthers (7-2).

Kevin Stinelli had 18 points and Sean Kelly scored 17 for Penn-Trafford (4-6).

Laurel Highlands 76, Latrobe 62 — The Mustangs improved to 5-5 with a won over Latrobe (7-3).

Harvest Baptist 42, Cheswick Christian Academy 24 — Jacob Tirk led all scorers with 11 points as Harvest Baptist pulled away for a win over Cheswick Christian. Isaiah Malloy led Cheswick Christian (0-6) with nine points.

North Hills 50, CW North Catholic 45 (OT) — Kamron Taylor scored 18 points and Garret Barto had 15 as North Hills (2-7) won a nonsection game in overtime.

Northgate 51, Carlynton 42 — Daijon McCall netted 20 points as Northgate (2-7) won a nonsection game. Jacian Sustayta added 10 points and eight steals for the Flames.

Riverview 61, Trinity Christian 37 — The Raiders stormed out to a 32-15 halftime lead and clipped the Falcons (2-4) in a nonsection matchup. De'marea Hairston led Riverview (2-7) with 14 points, Noah Black added 11 and Ben Blacksmith and CJ Miller both finished with 10.

Seton LaSalle 81, Bishop Canevin 51 — Jakob Richardson had 24 points to guide Seton LaSalle (6-3) to a nonsection victory. Jon Weir and George Mike IV each had 10 points.

Girls basketball

Altoona 61, Latrobe 52 — Laura Graytok had 20 points and Mackenzie Markle added 14, but Latrobe (6-2) lost to visiting Altoona.

Altoona made a 22-13 run to start the second half.

Carlynton 46, Quigley Catholic 38 — Jada Lee had 17 points to lift Carlynton (4-5) to a nonsection win.

Chartiers Valley 62, Baldwin 42 — Megan McConnell and Mackenzie Wagner scored 20 points apiece as Chartiers Valley (6-3) rolled to a nonsection win.

Cheswick Christian Academy 41, Harvest Baptist 10 — Allyson Drake led the Chargers with a game-high 12 points as Cheswick Christian rolled past Harvest Baptist.

Fox Chapel 69, Plum 38 — The Foxes held a 40-18 lead going into halftime to take control in a nonsection win over Plum. Sarah Sheerer led all scorers with 20 points and Krystyna Burdelski chipped in with 10 for Fox Chapel (3-6). Amoni Blackwell scored a team-high 15 points and Alex Seigh added 10 for Plum (2-7).

Franklin Regional 60, Connellsville 47 — Franklin Regional closed the game on a 22-6 run to seal a nonsection win. Isabelle Palamone had 15 points, Alex Reitz had 11 and Courtney Giles tallied 10 for the Panthers (6-4).

Keystone Oaks 55, Avonworth 42 — Jaylen Hoffmann had 18 points and Gillian Piccolino added 15 as Keystone Oaks (7-2) won a nonsection game.

Kiski Area 56, Laurel Highlands 38 — The Cavaliers outscored Laurel Highlands, 27-13, in the first half and rolled to a nonsection win. Harley Holloway scored a team-high 16 points and Hannah Potter added 14 for Kiski Area (5-5). Taylor Smith scored a game-high 23 points to lead Laurel Highlands (2-8).

McKeesport 43, Allderdice 36 — Hailey Hertzler scored 11 points and Jhayla Bray added 10 as McKeesport (3-5) won a nonsection game.

Shady Side Academy 49, Knoch 43 — Arianna Goitz tallied 22 points as Shady Side Academy (7-3) won a nonsection game.

Southmoreland 50, Uniontown 40 — Cali Konek scored 20 points to lead Southmoreland to a nonsection win.

Konek hit four 3-pointers, and Carissa Cyphert added 11 points for the Scotties (6-3), who closed the game on a 16-10 run.

Mya Murray had 22 to lead Uniontown (4-6).