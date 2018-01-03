Prolific scorer Amani Johnson aims for ultimate team prize at East Allegheny

Since her freshman season at East Allegheny, guard Amani Johnson has been noted as a terrific scorer.

Johnson, a 5-foot-6 point guard, led the WPIAL in scoring last season, when she averaged 30 points. This campaign, she's netting nearly 28 per contest, and at her current pace, Johnson should eclipse 2,000 career points before January concludes.

Scoring is just one of Johnson's many attributes, though, and she hopes that her point totals will be secondary to the Wildcats' team success this season.

East Allegheny's record improved in each of Johnson's first three seasons. The Wildcats won 12 games her freshman year in 2014-15, but missed the playoffs. The following campaign, they captured 14 victories and qualified for the postseason, but fell in a preliminary-round game. Last year, the Wildcats enjoyed a massive improvement, winning all 22 of their regular-season contests. After a playoff victory, though, the Wildcats fell to Neshannock, 34-33, in the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals, and their season ended with a loss to Bishop Canevin in the second round of the state playoffs.

So far this season, the Wildcats have prevailed in all nine contests, and have outscored opponents by more than 33 points.

According to Johnson, the goal is not only to replicate last year's regular-season success, but to take it a step further in the postseason.

“We're expecting to be undefeated section champs. For us, getting to the WPIAL championship game and winning it is our main goal,” she said. “We talk about that all the time.”

Coach Mike Osiecki said Johnson's her more well-rounded play this season has been a key to the early success. While her scoring average has dipped slightly, her assist total has increased over previous seasons.

“She knows for us to get to the level we want to be, if it takes her down to 25 points per game and someone else is chipping in and that gets us to a championship, Amani will gladly trade that in,” Osiecki said. “It's not about the numbers for her.”

The other players who have been chipping in this season are relatively inexperienced. Although Johnson is joined by fellow senior Myla Bortoluzzi in the lineup, the other three starters are sophomores Amaia Johnson (Amani's sister) and Makala Ruffin, and freshman Abby Henderson. Additionally, the first two players off the bench — C'Keiyah Marshall and Jiahna Bracy — also are sophomores.

Marshall, who started at times last year but is being eased back into the lineup after health issues, and Bracy, who transferred from Gateway and is still learning the system, could be key components to East Allegheny's success. The Wildcats lacked depth last year, and Osiecki believes a bigger role for the reserves could help his team down the stretch.

“A big thing for us, if we can get seven or eight in our rotation, that would be great. The more we can have come in and help, that'd be a big thing,” he said.

With youth throughout the lineup, Johnson has adopted a leadership role this season, something she has embraced.

“I definitely lead by example, but I'm also very vocal,” she said. “One of our goals this year is to be more vocal, collectively as a team. It's helping us though, because when you recognize your own mistakes, you can recognize your teammates' mistakes.”

Johnson also said she's helping her younger teammates gain confidence through the nonsection slate, so that they can be relied upon during crucial moments in section play and into the postseason. It's Johnson's selflessness, along with an unmatched work ethic, that has stood out to her coach.

“You can see the leadership out there. It truly is like having another coach on the floor,” Osiecki said. “She is a consummate professional. She's the first one to practice, the last one to leave.”

While much of the practice is spent on team drills, Johnson still has dedicated considerable time to working on her jump shot and expanding her range. The Kennesaw State commit also works relentlessly to get open, no matter what type of defense she is facing.

“The only way to defense her is to put two or three girls on her. You can't play her one on one, because there's no one who can cover her,” Osiecki said. “If you want to play the zone and pack it in, she'll gladly hit a 3-pointer in your face.”

Ultimately, postseason success and a trip to the Petersen Events Center for the WPIAL championship game is what Johnson desires most.

Whether that happens or not, however, Johnson's impact on the community has been significant. In addition to drawing much larger crowds at the East Allegheny home games, Johnson has also received autograph requests from younger girls in the district who look up to her. Still, Johnson has taken her success in stride, according to Osiecki.

“She's so humble,” he said. “She's just a down-to-earth kid.”

Sean Meyers is a freelance writer.