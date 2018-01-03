Mars boys, North Allegheny girls remain atop Trib 10 power rankings
Updated 11 hours ago
Every Wednesday during the 2017-18 WPIAL basketball season, the TribLive High School Sports Network will release weekly Power Rankings. These rankings have zero classification boundaries. Here are the rankings for the week of Jan. 1. Overall records are through Tuesday's games.
Boys Trib Ten
Team Record Previous
1. Mars 5-2 1
2. Quaker Valley 6-0 2
3. Mt. Lebanon 8-1 3
4. Penn Hills 11-0 9
5. Sewickley Academy 6-1 6
6. Butler 8-1 5
7. Moon 7-0 10
8. Pine-Richland 6-2 4
9. New Castle 7-2 NR
10.Aliquippa 9-2 7
Out: Woodland Hills (8-1)
Girls Trib Ten
Team Record Previous
1. North Allegheny 8-0 1
2. CW North Catholic 7-0 2
3. Blackhawk 7-0 4
4. Bishop Canevin 6-2 3
5. Peters Township 8-1 5
6. Neshannock 9-0 7
7. Thomas Jefferson 8-1 NR
8. Vincentian Academy 7-1 NR
9. Chartiers Valley 6-3 6
10. Chartiers-Houston 5-3 8
Out: Oakland Catholic (4-2), Hampton (5-2)