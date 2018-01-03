High school roundup for Jan. 3: No. 2 Moon boys edge No. 4 Chartiers Valley at buzzer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Conner Ryan scored 30 points Wednesday night, but the final two had the most impact.

Ryan hit a layup at the buzzer to lift Class 5A No. 2 Moon to a 60-58 victory over No. 4 Chartiers Valley in a Section 2 boys basketball game.

Austin Ryan added 14 points for the Tigers (8-0, 2-0), who led 33-24 at halftime.

Joe Pipilo had 24 points to pace Chartiers Valley (4-4, 1-1), which rallied with a 20-12 run in the fourth quarter.

Mars 100, West Allegheny 57 — Robby Carmody scored 26 points and Andrew Recchia had 22 as Class 5A No. 1 Mars (6-2, 2-0) rolled to a Section 2 victory.

Roman Votour had 17 points for West Allegheny (4-5, 2-1).

Belle Vernon 63, Thomas Jefferson 52 — Bryce Washington scored 20 points and Jarod Hartman and Derek Thomas each scored 11 as Belle Vernon (6-3) won a nonsection contest.

Daniel Deabner scored 14 for the Jaguars (2-7).

Blackhawk 40, South Fayette 38 — Mackenyze Kuzbicki had 12 points as Blackhawk (4-5) won a nonsection game.

Connellsville 79, Mt. Pleasant 31 — Seth Younkin had 17 points to lead Connellsville (7-3) to a nonsection win. Mike Secosky scored 12 to pace Mt. Pleasant (1-9).

Greensburg Salem 68, Ringgold 64 — Dante Parsons had 29 points, including five 3-pointers, as Greensburg Salem (7-3) won a nonsection game. Marvel McGowan had 24 points for the Golden Lions.

Jaden Taylor had 24 points and Chris Peccon 20 for Ringgold (2-8).

Fox Chapel 66, McKeesport 53 — Dom McGriff had 18 points and 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season to lead Fox Chapel (7-3) to a nonsection win at McKeesport (4-6).

Ben Kelly scored 18 points and hit a trio of 3-pointers for the Foxes, and Carson Cohen had 10 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Hampton 56, Gateway 53 (OT) — Isaac DeGregorio had 30 points, including seven 3-pointers, as Hampton (5-5) won a nonsection game in overtime. John Paul Kromka had 21 points and Mark Bozicevic had 15 points, all on 3-pointers, for Gateway (4-5).

Highlands 79, Southmoreland 18 — Highlands blanked Southmoreland (2-8), 30-0, in the first quarter and led 50-8 at halftime on its way to a nonsection victory. Shawn Erceg had 12 points and 14 rebounds for the Golden Rams (6-3), and Christian Tanilli added 11 points and 12 rebounds. Ryan Signorella scored 13 points and Danny Thimons scored 11.

Knoch 59, Deer Lakes 44 — Deer Lakes played even with Knoch in the final three quarters but couldn't overcome an 18-3 deficit in the first eight minutes of a nonsection loss.

Jake Kelly led the Lancers (6-4) with 11 points. Julian Sanks had 20 points for Knoch (5-5), and Jared Schrengost scored 14.

Pine-Richland 92, Peters Township 71 — Daniel Petcash had 33 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds as Class 6A No. 3 Pine-Richland (7-2) won a nonsection clash. Greg Shulkosky added 20 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for the Rams.

Colin Cote had 30 points for Peters Township (4-6).

Sewickley Academy 91, Aliquippa 63 — Jett Roesing hit seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points to lead Class 2A No. 1 Sewickley Academy (7-1) to a nonsection win. Nate Ridgeway had 22 points and Isaiah Smith added 21 for the Panthers.

William Gipson scored 21 points for Class 3A No. 2 Aliquippa (8-3).

Springdale 49, St. Joseph 41 — Dylan Zezza had 12 points, including four 3-pointers, as Springdale picked up a nonsection win. Nick Taliani and Michael Zolnierczyk also scored 11 points for the Dynamos (5-4). Grant Bendis led St. Joseph (3-6) with 12 points, and Andrew Sullivan added 11.

Union 60, Neshannock 59 — Tre Charles had 29 points as Class A No. 2 Union (6-3) won in nonsection action. Max McHale had 21 points for Neshannock (3-8).

Valley 69, Brownsville 67 — Dru Stokes came up big when his team needed him the most.

The senior guard hit a winning jumper with 3 seconds left to break a tie and give Valley a nonsection victory.

The Vikings (5-2) built a 40-28 halftime lead, but the game went down to the wire after the Falcons (4-6) rallied on the strength of a 23-10 third-quarter advantage.

Stokes finished with 23 points. Nyjewel Carter led the Vikings with 30 points, and Elijah Murray added 10.

Phil Pace led Brownsville with 26 points.

Ligonier Valley 72, United 46 — Marrek Paola had 23 points to lead Ligonier Valley (6-4, 4-0) to a District 6 Heritage Conference win. Andrew Pleskovich had 17 points and Jaxson Ludwig scored 15 for the Rams.

Girls basketball

Fox Chapel 58, McKeesport 41 — Krystyna Burdelski scored 12 points for Fox Chapel, which cruised to a nonsection win. The Foxes (4-6) led 36-17 at halftime. Jhayla Bray led McKeesport (3-6) with 15 points.

Hempfield 47, Hollidaysburg 36 — Allison Podkul had 18 points and Jessica Persin added 11 as Hempfield (4-5) won a nonsection contest. Sarah Liberatore added 10 points for the Spartans, who had an 11-6 edge in the fourth quarter.

St. Joseph 72, Jeannette 54 — Chloe Kurpakus scored 26 points, and Alex Jones added 16 as host St. Joseph (5-5) earned a nonsection win. Dymond Crawford had 20 points, and Hannah Steussing scored 10 for Jeannette (2-7), which fell behind 19-9 in the first quarter and trailed 41-24 at halftime.

Norwin 51, Penn-Trafford 36 — Olivia Gribble scored 20 points with six 3-pointers and Norwin (4-5, 2-1) overcame a scoreless second quarter to beat visiting Penn-Trafford (4-5, 0-2) in a Section 2-6A game. Magen Polczynski added 12 points for Norwin, which won its third game in a row. Despite its scoring drought, Norwin led throughout. Mackenzie Aunkst paced Penn-Trafford with 17 points.

Wrestling

Hempfield 48, Latrobe 21 — Hempfield used six pins to take down rival Latrobe in Class AAA, Section 1B match.

Ty Linsenbigler (138 pounds), Luke Kemerer (152), Dallyn Wood (160), Tommy Abraham (170), Dillon Feretti (220) and Isaiah Vance (285) all won by pinfall for the No. 4-ranked Spartans (13-0, 3-0).

Kyle Burkholder (113) and Jared Brean (132) also won decisions.

Enzo Angelicchio (126) had a pin for Latrobe (2-2, 2-1).

Belle Vernon 44, Thomas Jefferson 21 — Ian Maloney (132), Neiko Kuntz (145), Brock Godzin (152), Zach Hartman (160), Scott Joll (182) and Mason Nickelson (195) all had pins as No. 6-ranked Belle Vernon (3-0, 3-0) won a Class AAA, Section 2A match.

Indiana 44, Fox Chapel 33 — Donovan Cutchember, Avery Bursick, and Alex Wecht picked up pins for Fox Chapel, but the Foxes fell to Indiana in the Class AAA, Section 3B match. Juan Morales also picked up a win by decision (5-3) for Fox Chapel.

Kiski Area 84, Woodland Hills 0 — Dom Giordano (113 pounds), Cam Connor (145), Jack Blumer (152), Nick Delp (160), Collin Murray (170), Logan Pollick (182) and Zack Insko (285) registered pins for Kiski Area in a Class AAA Section 1B victory over Woodland Hills.

Seneca Valley 61, Pine-Richland 9 — In Class AAA, Section 3A, Alejandro Herraera (106 pounds), Jason Geyer (126), Antonio Amelio (132), Nick Montalbano (145), Conor Hayes (160), Tyler Gross (170), John Siwiak (195) and Kevin Meeder (285) had pins to lead No. 10 Seneca Valley (7-1, 3-0) to victory.

West Allegheny 71, Blackhawk 0 — West Allegheny (3-0, 3-0) earned pins at 11 weight classes to secure a shutout in Class AAA, Section 4B. Jordan Watters (113 pounds), Khasan Abdurakhimov (120), Jake Jones (132), Jordan Usenicnik (138), Dante Flatti (145), Ty McGeary (152), Nico Flatti (160), Daniel Clements (170), Nick Faulk (182), William Reynolds (195) and Brandon Shoenberger (285) had pins.

Mapletown 36, West Greene 24 — JT Hennessy (145 pounds) and Kevin Hayes (160) had pins as Mapletown (1-2, 1-2) won in Class AA, Section 2A.

Elizabeth Forward 50, Southmoreland 30 — Austin McBeth (152 pounds), Brendan Moore (182) and Ryan Mauro (285) all had pins for Southmoreland (1-2, 1-2), which lost a Class AA, Section 2B match to No. 10 Elizabeth Forward (3-0, 3-0).

Mt. Pleasant 51, Yough 24 — In Class AA, Section 2B, Kyle Jones (145 pounds) and Colton Zelmore (220) earned pins to lead Mt. Pleasant (5-3, 2-1) to a victory. The Vikings also won six matches by forfeit.

Zac Presock (160) won a decision at 160 pounds.

Valley 47, Riverview 18 — Kain Stone (132 pounds), Nick Banko (138) and Evan McGinnis (145) recorded consecutive pins late in the match to secure a Class AA, Section 3B win.

Travis Lasko (120) and David Schuffert (285) also had pins for the Vikings. Valley's Noah Hutcherson (170) won 19-2 on a technical fall to start the match, then Brendan O'Sullivan (182) and Joe Ayala (195) followed with wins via decision. Lucas Murphy (113) had a pin for Riverview.