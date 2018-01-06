Carlynton boys show fight during early-season schedule

When stepping on the court to face the Carlynton boys basketball team, opponents should expect a battle for all four quarters.

“This team's identity has come from how hard they play,” Carlynton coach Mike Kozy said. “They play with a lot of intensity on the defensive end. We have tried to play to that. We want to create chaos for the other team.”

The Cougars are off to a 3-7 start after having to fill four starting spots heading into the season. But with section play about to ramp up, Kozy is looking for his team to compete for a WPIAL playoff berth.

Leading the team has been senior Ian Gallagher. The lone returning starter from last season, Gallagher has averaged nearly 13 points as the team's leading scorer.

“He has been a leader for us,” Kozy said. “It shows in the box score, but he has been the voice in the locker room and in timeouts. With his experience, the other guys look up to him.”

But there are also several underclassmen stepping up to help the team find success. Sophomores Chauncie Mickens, DeQuay Canton and Mark Phillips have bolstered the Cougars this season.

In last week's 51-45 loss to Northgate, Canton finished with 13 points and eight steals. In the season-opening 73-61 loss to Brashear, Mickens finished with 23 points — the most points scored by a Carlynton player this season.

“These young guys have emerged and gotten into the mix with experienced players like (senior) Justin (Dietrich) and Ian,” Kozy said. “It isn't always easy jelling on the court, but this group has done a nice job.”

The depth of the team continues to be a strength for the Cougars with different players stepping up for each game. Senior Tayvel Hutchinson has continued to show he has the skills to score when needed, while junior Maclaine Greiner has the ability to battle down low for rebounds.

“That is the strength of the team,” Kozy said. “You don't know which player is going to emerge on any given night. Maclaine has been our leading rebounder and has had a few double-doubles. Tayvel made the all-tournament team to open the season. It is a luxury to not rely on one guy.”

The Cougars will need that trend to continue with section play starting up. Carlynton entered the trek through Section 2-3A with a 1-0 record — it topped Brentwood, 69-52, on Dec. 22.

“I think the next two weeks will define things,” Kozy said. “We have had a look at our opponents and will be ready for each of those games.”

While the team has taken some lumps early on, Carlynton is focused on getting better with each game. If the Cougars can put it all together, they will compete for a trip to the postseason in back-to-back seasons for the first time in more than 20 years.

“I have preached to the group that they need to rely on each other, and don't try to do more than what their role is,” Kozy said. “If they play together, we'll be fine. But sometimes that is a challenge.

“I am hoping that over the next few weeks they will show their true colors, and we will win some ballgames.”

