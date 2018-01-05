Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

North Allegheny girls cruise through early season

Josh Rizzo | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

North Allegheny's girls basketball team has received all the recognition that comes with returning many players from a squad that reached the PIAA Class 6A title game.

The Tigers have received high rankings locally — North Allegheny was the consensus preseason No. 1 team in the state — and nationally.

So far, they've been a juggernaut. Heading into a clash with Section 1-6A rival Pine-Richland on Jan. 4, the Tigers held an 8-0 overall, 1-0 section record. What North Allegheny hadn't done before it traveled to play the Rams — in a game that ended too late for this edition — was show what it could do outside the McCandless-Wexford area.

North Allegheny has steamrolled opponents from all over — including Parkersburg South (W.Va.) and Gilmour Academy (Ohio) — but has yet to go on the road. How the Tigers handle a change of scenery is something coach Spencer Stefko will keep his eyes on.

“I'm looking forward to finding out the same way you are. I don't think you know until you get into that. Until you are in a gym that looks differently and maybe not making as many shots as you like, until you don't have as many people cheering for you and it looks different,” Stefko said. “I would like to think we're veteran enough to think we're all right.”

North Allegheny went a different route with its nonconference schedule, with a trip to Altoona and a matchup with Central Dauphin East still looming on the docket. The Tigers wanted to find foes from across the spectrum.

“We're looking to play the best teams we could,” Stefko said. “We wanted to make sure we are resetting ourselves completely, and we thought we could play the best teams to expose our weaknesses.”

Only Norwin, which lost to the Tigers, 61-42, and Altoona, which fell 45-44, have stayed within 10 points of North Allegheny thus far. The Tigers are averaging 64 points while allowing opponents 34.

Stefko still doesn't feel North Allegheny has been consistent. The Tigers will need to evolve.

“We're adjusting to the hand-check emphasis the refs are emphasizing,” Stefko said. “We weren't a very good team at the beginning of the year. We are working on getting better in some areas. We do pass the ball well. We are both willing and capable passers.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.

