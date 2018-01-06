Undefeated Penn Hills boys basketball team keeps on rolling

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Going 19-4 last season might give one certain expectations entering this season. However, the Penn Hills boys basketball program faced variables that might have predicted a slow start.

In the end, the machine coach Dan DeRose installed in 2015 kept churning.

The WPIAL Class 6A No. 2 Indians won 11 games to start the season even after the graduation of eight seniors, a transfer of a key contributor from last season's team and a four-game suspension served by DeRose.

Seniors Daivon Stephens, Cam Wiley and Cory Fulton have led Penn Hills. Stephens is the top scorer, with 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. Wiley is averaging 15.1 points, and Fulton is third in scoring with 13 ppg and 5 assists per game.

“We started off slow in the first four games without Coach D,” Stephens said. “But after Coach D came back, we have been flowing ever since. Everything is going the way it's supposed to go. We have the right pieces.”

Penn Hills, ranked 10th in Class 6A in the state in late December, entered the week as one of three undefeated WPIAL teams — along with Moon and Quaker Valley.

The biggest keys to the Indians' success this season are their ability to take care of the ball with Fulton, who is returning from a torn ACL, at point guard and their ability to guard the perimeter on defense.

Penn Hills has held opponents to 38.9 percent shooting and 51 ppg this season.

The defensive end is allowing it to push the ball and dictate the tempo, which is DeRose's style.

“In the past, we started off slow in the first quarter and this team has not because we get a couple big steals early and a couple big buckets and layups early that get our juices going,” DeRose said.

“If we are going to make a run at the whole thing, it will have to be done on the defensive end and not just try to outscore teams.”

DeRose points to the Indians' 54-40 win over Allderdice on Dec. 20 as a statement game that proved Penn Hills has the ability to guard one of the better perimeter teams in the area.

“That is the type of team that we will face in our section. We now know that we should have a good chance to being successful in our section,” DeRose said. “If we are going to have any chance at all in the playoffs, we will have to defend on the perimeter.”

To complement the trio of scoring leaders, DeRose has senior Keyshawn Adams — who is averaging 8.7 points and 5.5 rebounds — occupying the paint and senior Myles Yarborough providing energy in a starting role.

“He's going to do all the things that you wish you could get out of every player. You need guys like that to get the team going a little bit,” DeRose said.

“He's not worried about how many points he puts up. He will defer to his teammates. He wants to be the guy that does all the little things.”

This may be the start DeRose wanted. However, he is more focused on how the Indians finish this season, especially as the meat of the Section 3-6A schedule begins.

“We've got to continue to get better. I thought last year we didn't get better from start to finish,” DeRose said.

“We've got to make sure we stay humble and not forget what happened. It's very easy for kids to get caught up in the moment and lose sight on what the overall picture is.”

The Indians face Woodland Hills and Latrobe twice as well as Fox Chapel one more time before Section 3-6A can be sorted out. The Indians defeated the Foxes, 47-36, on Dec. 22.

Andrew John is a freelance writer.