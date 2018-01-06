Thomas Jefferson grad Williams enjoying assistant coaching role at alma mater

Assistant coach Skylar Williams is entrenched deeply in the girls basketball program at Thomas Jefferson.

Williams, 25, is a 2010 Thomas Jefferson graduate who was a four-year varsity player in high school.

She was an accomplished shooter and scorer for the Jaguars, and was a three-time all-section selection at the guard position. She also was a member of the National Honor Society.

“I am extremely excited and blessed to be able to be coaching, especially where I played,” Williams said. “It is a certain type of feeling walking into the gym for practice and games and remembering the games I played in the same gym. Sometimes I still want to suit up and tell the coach to put me in.

“Some of these girls used to come watch me play, and now I get to watch them succeed and improve each day. I think one of the biggest parts of coaching is being a role model, and giving these girls motivation to continue to get better and do their best every day. It truly is rewarding to be on this side of the game.”

Williams began her basketball career in second grade, participating in the PHARA youth basketball program.

“I was doing bowling, and my mom asked if I wanted to try a faster team sport,” Williams said. “I tried (basketball) and never looked back.”

In fourth grade, Williams competed for TJ in the Metro USA program, then began her AAU basketball career as a sixth-grader.

“From then on, I played year-around with barely any offseason,” she said, “which I think helped my game a lot.”

During Williams' junior and senior seasons at Thomas Jefferson, the Jaguars won back-to-back section championships and were 19-1 overall in section play.

Williams led TJ to a 16-5 record in 2009-10, averaging around 15 ppg, then went on to an accomplished four-year career at Bethany.

“Some of my fondest memories from high school would probably be a lot of my senior season,” Williams said. “We jelled very well that year, and went undefeated in section. I was the only senior, but I really enjoyed playing with the girls below me.

“I always tell the girls I coach now that our banner is collecting dust because my junior and senior seasons were our last section titles, and I am getting old. It would be cool to coach the next team to add a year up there. I have a good feeling about our chances for the next few years.”

Williams was a starting point guard for three seasons at Bethany, leading the team in steals, assists and assists/turnover ratio as a junior and senior. She was physical education major, and graduated with a 3.93 GPA.

She served as a team captain for two years at both Thomas Jefferson and Bethany.

Williams was an active member of Bethany's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, Physical Education Club, Student National Education Association, Kappa Delta Pi international honor society (education), Phi Delta Psi honor society (physical education), Zeta Tau Alpha international women's fraternity, and worked with the college's student alumni association.

She was named to the president's list twice and dean's list three times at Bethany. She also earned Presidents' Athletic Conference academic honor roll distinction three times, and was PAC scholar-athlete of the month once.

In addition, she was awarded the S. Elizabeth Reed Award (for outstanding scholarship and performance in physical education), Aleece C. Gresham Award (for outstanding leadership, academic achievement and dedications to Bethany College), achieved distinction on comprehensive exams, and graduated Summa Cum Laude.

“My fondest college memories were the Bahamas trip that our team took over Christmas break my sophomore year, and some of the recognitions I received my senior season,” Williams said. “We had our best season my sophomore year, and it started with some big wins in the Bahamas. It was also a fun way to bond with the team.

“Playing a sport in college is a big accomplishment, but academics are what lead your future, so it was nice to be recognized for some of the stuff I did in the classroom. Playing a sport gives you teammates and friends, so the best thing about playing in high school and college were the people I met, and the friendships that I still have. A few of my college teammates are bridesmaids in my wedding, so it is a great way to make lifelong friends.”

Following the 2013-14 season, Williams participated in the Women's Basketball Coaches Association's 12th annual “So You Want to be a Coach” program, a three-day workshop held in conjunction with the WBCA national convention in Nashville, Tenn. She was one of 50 women from across the country selected to participate.

Some of the program objectives were to increase the understanding and application of skills necessary to secure coaching positions in women's basketball, and to increase the understanding and awareness of competencies necessary for success in coaching.

“The program was amazing,” Williams said. “I got to meet many new friends who I follow to keep in touch with. Most of us are coaching on some level. A few of us are doing high school, and a lot of the women who attended are college assistants.

“The meetings we had with coaches were very informational. We learned some X's and O's, but also about how to deal with parents, how to motivate our athletes, and how to bring a whole season and team together to be successful. A lot more goes into coaching than some people think, and I often find myself thinking back to that program on what I learned while I am doing some of my stuff now. It definitely made me realize that coaching was something I wanted to do. It is very rewarding to pass knowledge and guidance on to younger female athletes who have very bright futures.”

Williams' career goals coming out of college were to find a physical education teaching job and coach high school basketball. And she wanted to stay in the local area.

She currently is a health and physical education teacher at South Allegheny Middle/High School, and is in her second season as a varsity assistant/junior varsity head coach at Thomas Jefferson.

“Skylar brings a solid basketball background to the girls basketball program as a TJ high school graduate who excelled in basketball and softball for four years,” George Vlassich, the Jaguars' second-year coach, said. “As the JV coach, she brings a matter-of-fact, all-business style that gets girls' attention but yet garners respect and challenges girls to reach personal goals.

“She is a student of the game who is willing to learn how to address constant challenges on the floor, and put kids in a position to be successful. Kids enjoy a female perspective, and as a former player she handles challenges and demands of coaching and relays it to her team. It's great to have a female on staff who talks the girls' language and is well-respected by all.”

In her first year out of college, Williams volunteered as a coach with Lisa Fairman in the Belle Vernon girls basketball program. She is in her fourth season as a varsity assistant/junior varsity head coach in the TJ softball program, and also coaches soccer at the middle school level at South Allegheny.

“Being a physical education major helps me be able to know all sports enough to coach at some level,” Williams said. “But growing up my main sports to play were softball and basketball. So it is great to be coaching those.”

Williams' coach in college was Rebecca Upton, who now is a physical education teacher and coach at Linsly School in West Virginia.

“Skylar is a student of the game,” said Upton during Williams' senior season at Bethany, echoing Vlassich's thoughts. “She has a great personality, and is a supportive and caring teammate.”

The Williams family has evolved through basketball. Asher, a 2013 TJ graduate, competed in the PHARA and Metro leagues. Shaylor is a second-year starting junior guard and third-year letter winner on the current girls team at TJ.

“My mom (Tracy) and dad (Dave) both played basketball,” Williams said. “My dad just did it for fun, which was frustrating when he always had a better shot than me and would beat me in ‘around the world.' My mom played in high school for Clairton.

“My younger sister plays now (at TJ). It is cool to be able to coach her. She may not like having her sister correct her every day, but she is playing pretty well this season so maybe she is starting to listen to me.”

Williams is engaged to Ryan Meier, a former standout baseball player at Elizabeth Forward and at Bethany. Skylar and Ryan are planning to be married in August at St. Paul's Cathedral in Oakland.

Meier was a starting pitcher/second baseman on the 2011 WPIAL championship team at EF, then went on to a stellar four-year pitching career at Bethany.

A basic coaching philosophy for the highly energetic Williams revolves around making the players better on and off the court, and focuses on playing as a team.

“Teamwork is so important in sports and life,” she said. “If you can work as a team in basketball, then that will carry over to a career. Motivating players to be the best they can be is something I try to do every day. I often bring in articles or quotes to give to the team to keep us focused on our goals.

“A lot of pressure goes on these girls, and sometimes they need reassured how capable they are to achieve greatness. We work on skills every day, and the players know they can come to me for additional advice. I will ask them how school is going to make sure they keep focus on that, too. Some halftimes are spent working on whatever weaknesses they may have that game.

“As a coach, I should be someone they can go to for help on skills, or advice for anything else going on. If they leave the season feeling like they accomplished something, and have confidence in themselves then I am doing my job.”

One of Williams' potential goals for the future is to become a head coach.

“I like being an assistant, so if my future includes continuing to coach under good head coaches, then I am OK with that, too,” she said. “If the opportunity presents itself to apply for a head coaching job that makes sense for me at that time, then I would explore that option, as well.”

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.