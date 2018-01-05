Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Brentwood girls tear through December again

Ray Fisher | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
Brentwood's Morgan Dryburgh competes against Seton LaSalle on Jan. 2, 2018, at Brentwood.
Jeff Healy | For the Tribune-Review
Brentwood's Natalie Murrio competes against Seton LaSalle on Jan. 2, 2018, at Brentwood.
Brentwood's Morgan Dryburgh competes against Seton LaSalle on Jan. 2, 2018, at Brentwood.
Brentwood's girls basketball team won seven consecutive games in the first month of the season and wrapped up the month with an 8-1 overall mark.

It was the Spartans' best December record since 2013-14, when they were 9-0.

Brentwood ended the month at the annual Cal (Pa.) holiday tournament. The Spartans defeated South Allegheny, 55-22, and Carmichaels, 70-36, and lost to Charleroi, 65-53.

“Our girls had another successful tournament at California,” coach Rachel Thomas said. “Our team continues to show improvement in certain aspects of the game. Our younger players have seen some quality time and continue to grow and give quality minutes on the court.

“During a very physical game against Charleroi, our girls maintained their composure. Unfortunately, we turned the ball over too many times and often at critical moments in the game. However, the girls never gave up and played hard until the final buzzer.”

Senior forward Morgan Dryburgh led Brentwood with 47 points and 27 rebounds in the three tournament games, including a 20-point, 11-rebound performance against Carmichaels.

Rebecca Dirling, a junior forward, chipped in with 12 points against Carmichaels and nine points against South Allegheny. Senior guard Brittany Stewart finished with 12 points and seven assists versus Charleroi.

Brentwood's starting lineup consists of Dryburgh, Stewart, junior guards Anna Betz and Natalie Murrio and senior forward Marie Stofesky.

Top reserves include Dirling, junior guards Abby Wolf and Brooke McQuillan and sophomore guard/forward Maddi Travis.

Since the 2013-14 season, Brentwood has a 38-7 record in December, going 9-0, 7-2, 7-3, 7-1 and 8-1.

The Spartans returned to section play with home games last week and Monday against Northgate and Riverview, respectively.

“Overall, I am very happy with our first month's success,” Thomas said.

Brentwood ended December 3-0 in Section 2-2A, tied for first place with Leechburg and Vincentian Academy.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.

